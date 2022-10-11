ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

stillrealtous.com

Popular Weapon Banned From WWE

When it comes to wrestling matches weapons can take a match to a whole new level. Over the years fans have seen many wrestlers get creative when using weapons and some have even used thumbtacks to bring pain to their opponents. Ronda Rousey recently challenged Liv Morgan in an Extreme...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Confirms Talks With Triple H

Debuts and returns have been a pretty big deal in recent months and a few weeks ago Saraya made her AEW debut at Grand Slam. Saraya is now party of the AEW roster, but it sounds like the new WWE regime tried to bring her back after her deal expired.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Big In-Ring Return Announced For WWE Raw

Fans have gotten used to seeing big returns on WWE programming in recent months and on the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw it was Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows who returned to back up their friend AJ Styles. It looks like the former Raw Tag Team Champions will...
WWE
Person
Kurt Angle
Person
Bobby Roode
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Superstar Returns To The Ring

Over the last few months The Judgement Day has been getting a lot of TV time, but unfortunately Rhea Ripley has had to spend most of it sitting on the sidelines. The former Raw Women’s Champion has been out of action due to injury, but she returned to the ring on Saturday night during the WWE live event in Sioux City, Iowa.
SIOUX CITY, IA
stillrealtous.com

Spoiler On Plans For Bray Wyatt On SmackDown

Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE over the weekend at Extreme Rules and tonight he will make his return to the blue brand when he appears on Friday Night SmackDown. Fightful Select is reporting that Bray Wyatt is set to be a focal point of SmackDown tonight. The mask that’s being brought in for Bray to use is being referred to as an “uncle Howdy” mask. There are also reportedly plans to incorporate the abandoned Firefly Funhouse aesthetic into the show.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

First US Title Defense Announced For Seth Rollins

The latest episode of Raw featured the big return of Brock Lesnar who attacked Bobby Lashley prior to his US Championship match with Seth Rollins. After the beat down Lashley decided to defend his title against Seth Rollins even though he wasn’t 100%. Seth Rollins walked out with the gold and now WWE has confirmed his first title defense.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Name For New Bray Wyatt Character Revealed

This week Bray Wyatt made his grand return to Friday Night SmackDown, and he delivered an emotional speech where he bared his soul to the fans who were in attendance. Wyatt showed the world a different side of himself, but his speech was cut short when a man in a mask appeared on the screen and said, “Come with me. Your life is done. Forget the future. Forget the past. Life is over. Breathe your last. You got no idea who you’re dealing with, do you? Oh, but you will. You will.”
WWE
#Impact Wrestling#Nxt Championship#Combat#Nwa#Wwe Programming#Southlakeortho
stillrealtous.com

MJF Reveals Mutual Respect He Shares With WWE Heel

There are many people who would argue that MJF is the best heel in the wrestling business right now as he seems to be on top of his game. The AEW star keeps his eye on what’s going on in WWE and during an appearance on the NotSam Wrestling show he explained why there’s a mutual respect between him and Baron Corbin.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On Long Term Plans For Bray Wyatt And His New Stable

After weeks of speculation and hype Bray Wyatt finally made his WWE return when he appeared at the Extreme Rules premium live event. Wyatt is set to appear on SmackDown tonight and everyone is wondering what lies ahead for the former WWE Champion. Recently there’s been a lot of talk...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Working On New Contract For Possible Return

The world of professional wrestling can be unpredictable sometimes, and Sasha Banks & Naomi shocked the world back in May when they walked out of Monday Night Raw. Neither Banks nor Naomi have returned to WWE, but it sounds like WWE is trying to bring Naomi back into the fold.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Possible Spoiler On NXT Star Being Brought In For WWE Raw

With all of the main roster call-ups and returns that fans have seen over the last few months there’s no telling who could be the next familiar face to appear on WWE programming. PWInsider is reporting that current plans call for former NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes to...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Spoiler On Former WWE Stars Making AEW Debut

Recently there’s been a lot of talk about AEW and WWE bringing in free agents, and fans who attended the recent Rampage tapings got to see an interesting debut. Shawn Spears & FTR faced off against Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona and after the match Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven debuted. Maria cut a promo then all the heels beat down the faces before Samoa Joe and Wardlow came out to make the save.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Member Of Triple H’s Regime Reportedly Scouting Indie Talent

After Vince McMahon retired in July, Triple H was put in charge of WWE creative and since then he’s been putting his own team together. Triple H has brought back names such as Ryan Katz, Road Dogg and Gabe Sapolsky to work with him behind the scenes. PWInsider is...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Update On Cody Rhodes’ Injury Status

Cody Rhodes made his big return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and he kicked off a feud with Seth Rollins. Rhodes defeated Rollins on the Grandest Stage of Them All, but unfortunately he suffered an injury that sidelined him a few months later. The American Nightmare is currently recovering after...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Matt Hardy On AEW Not Using Him

Matt Hardy joined AEW a few years ago and since then he’s taken on various roles as an on screen character. It seemed that Matt was set to be featured consistently on TV when The Hardys reunited earlier this year, but following Jeff’s suspension Matt hasn’t been a regular character on AEW programming.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Erick Rowan Reveals Original Plans For His Mystery Pet

For a period of time in 2019, Erick Rowan started carrying around a covered cage which contained a mystery pet. Everyone tried to guess what the mystery pet could be, and eventually it was revealed to be a large mechanical spider. Ultimately the spider was destroyed by Drew McIntyre, but...
WWE

