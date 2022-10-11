This week Bray Wyatt made his grand return to Friday Night SmackDown, and he delivered an emotional speech where he bared his soul to the fans who were in attendance. Wyatt showed the world a different side of himself, but his speech was cut short when a man in a mask appeared on the screen and said, “Come with me. Your life is done. Forget the future. Forget the past. Life is over. Breathe your last. You got no idea who you’re dealing with, do you? Oh, but you will. You will.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO