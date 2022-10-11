Former NBA player details time he got into it with Robert Sarver: ‘I’ll come smack the s–t out of you right now in front of your wife’

Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant was the biggest talking point of the 2022 offseason with his trade request that also led him to ask for the firing of coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Coach Nash and GM Marks are still part of the Nets, but so is Durant, who owner Joe Tsai refused to trade after seeing the return they'd get for him.
Draymond Green has played his entire NBA career with the Golden State Warriors, but the forward could leave when his contract expires next offseason. During Monday's First Take, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith claimed the Warriors will prioritize retaining Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins over Green. Furthermore, Smith said Green believes his 11th season will be his last in Golden State, and he'd like to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Golden State Warriors’ decision to just fine and not suspend Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole has received plenty of criticisms online. Many even compared it to the Kevin Durant situation back in 2018 when the team handed Green a one-game suspension for yelling at the superstar forward.
Training camp is a busy time for any NBA player, but the Warriors’ group of youngsters have had quite the interesting week with all of the commotion surrounding their team. Aside from answering questions about the altercation between their teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, Golden State’s young players have been responsible for improving their game and showing they belong.
On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Andre Iguodala will not play in their first regular season game of the year on Oct. 18.
MILWAUKEE -- Kevin Durant knows some of the parallels are there. From a distance, the Brooklyn Nets' star forward has watched -- like everybody else -- the leaked video footage of Draymond Green punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during practice. The defending champion Warriors' locker room has been hurt by the incident -- and the fact that it became public.
