7 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $60,000 a Year
According to the most recent Census Bureau report, the median annual salary in the United States is $67,521. If you'd like to make that amount or something close to it on your own, but you don't want...
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
Walmart Cuts 1,458 Jobs at Atlanta Fulfillment Center
Walmart is laying off over 1,000 workers at an Atlanta fulfillment center, according to a new filing with the Georgia Department of Labor. In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed last week, the Arkansas-based big-box retailer said it would lay off 1,458 workers by Dec. 2 at the e-commerce fulfillment center located in Fulton Parkway in Atlanta, Georgia.
Affordable Cities With the Most 6-Figure Jobs
Photo Credit: Maridav / Shutterstock Over the last two years, U.S. workers have contended with one of the most unusual economic environments in memory. On one hand, persistent tightness in the labor market has provided greater opportunity and wage growth for many workers. The unemployment rate today sits at just 3.7%, but the economy nonetheless continues to add hundreds of thousands of jobs each month. In efforts to recruit and retain workers in this environment, many employers have been boosting wages, especially for lower-earning workers. But the highest levels of inflation in decades have eaten into workers’ gains. Year-over-year increases in the Consumer Price Index have topped 5% for every month since May 2021, peaking at 9.1% in June 2022. And many of the categories where costs have risen fastest are necessities that take up a large portion of household budgets, like shelter and groceries.
WYFF4.com
Amazon hiring 1,000 employees in South Carolina
Amazon announced that they are hiring 150,000 employees to help deliver holiday packages with 1,000 of jobs available in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles in cities and towns across South Carolina. “We’re proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles...
Yakima Herald Republic
Millions in WA may have enrolled in a subscription service by accident
More than 3.5 million Washingtonians might have unintentionally enrolled in a subscription plan or service when they thought they had made a one-time purchase, according to survey results released this week by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson. The consumer survey, in which about 1,207 Washington adults participated between June and...
