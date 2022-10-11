ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

China's Xi calls for military growth amid tension with US

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party's control over society and the economy. China’s most influential figure in decades spoke as the...
POLITICS
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy