Calaveras County, CA

Officer-involved shooting at residence in Jenny Lind, Calif. (Calaveras County) Oct. 8, 2022

By Courtesy footage/Gary Church
Calaveras Enterprise
 2 days ago
Related
mymotherlode.com

Deceased Identified In Officer Involved Shooting in Calaveras County

Jenny Lind, CA – The name of the shooter and new details have been released surrounding Sunday’s officer-involved shooting in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 54-year-old David Arnold of Valley Springs. He was pronounced dead at the scene after a standoff with law enforcement where he exited a garage armed with a high-powered assault rifle and fired at deputies, according to Calaveras Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark. He added, “The suspect was struck by at least one round.”
KCRA.com

Man killed in shooting in North Highlands area of Sacramento County, sheriff's office says

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was killed Tuesday evening after a shooting in Sacramento County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies went to the 3800 block of Madison Avenue east of Roseville Road and west of Interstate 80 at 9:30 p.m. for a reported shooting, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There, they found a man lying down on a roadway with a gunshot wound to his torso.
Calaveras Enterprise

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has released limited information about an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Jenny Lind, near Valley Springs, in the early morning of Oct. 9. The suspect, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.
ABC10

Man hurt in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — A shooting near a homeless encampment in Stockton injured a man and forced a school to go on a soft lockdown Wednesday. At 12:53 p.m., Stockton Police Department was called to the Mormon Slough at California Street on reports of a shooting. Officers said that when they got to the scene, they found a 56-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
FOX40

Sacramento Police shoot man while serving arrest warrant

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said two officers shot a man who was going to be arrested on a warrant for financial crimes. Police said they spotted him in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Di Lusso Drive in Elk Grove. According to police, it’s not unusual for them to […]
Jenny Lind
FOX40

Argument leads to fatal shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed that a fatal shooting occurred on Wednesday morning on the 5500 block of Sky Parkway. The shooting happened at 4:01 a.m. following an argument between two men, according to the sheriff’s department. The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived on scene and investigators […]
CBS Sacramento

Officer-involved shooting in Calaveras County leads to investigation

CALAVERAS COUNTY — An investigation has been opened after an officer-involved shooting in a California town.According to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday morning, at roughly 2 a.m., the dispatch center received several reports about a person shooting in an "unsafe manner."While officers were checking the 7000 block of Gabor Road in Jenny Lind, the suspect opened fire on the deputies.Calaveras County SWAT, Tuolumne SWAT, and CHP responded to the area to help with the investigation.The Sheriff's Office says that during the investigation, an officer-involved shooting happened. They did not specify what happened, but we will update this story as more details are given.
FOX40

Man convicted of killing wife at Sacramento gas station

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was convicted of second-degree murder after killing his wife at a gas station in October 2018, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Miguel Romo is now facing a possible maximum sentence of life in prison for shooting and killing Shannon Hinojosa and also firing his weapon […]
ABC10

Fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights under investigation

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — No one was injured in a fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights on Wednesday morning. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fire started around 7 a.m. and there was no one inside the restaurant at the time of the fire. Damages could cost thousands of dollars, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
centralvalleytv.net

Victim Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Weekend Stockton Shooting

STOCKTON – Police investigated an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday. At about 4:31 AM officers with the Stockton Police Department responded to the area of Aurora and Worth Streets for a report of a person injured during a shooting. Arriving officers found an adult male who had been shot. He was rushed to a hospital by ambulance and his injuries were said to be life threatening.
FOX40

Lincoln Police make two DUI-related arrests after two separate collisions

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Police arrested two people on the suspicion of drunk driving within three hours of each other Saturday night.  According to the Lincoln Police Department, both arrests were made after both drivers caused two separate traffic collisions while impaired. Police said one of the suspected drivers had a Blood Alcohol Content level […]
