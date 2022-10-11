Officer-involved shooting at residence in Jenny Lind, Calif. (Calaveras County) Oct. 8, 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in shootout with deputies
A person who was killed after a standoff and shootout with deputies in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County on Sunday has been identified. David Arnold, 54, of Valley Springs, died after firing a gun at deputies at several points during the hours-long ordeal and a juvenile was rescued from the scene, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.
mymotherlode.com
Deceased Identified In Officer Involved Shooting in Calaveras County
Jenny Lind, CA – The name of the shooter and new details have been released surrounding Sunday’s officer-involved shooting in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 54-year-old David Arnold of Valley Springs. He was pronounced dead at the scene after a standoff with law enforcement where he exited a garage armed with a high-powered assault rifle and fired at deputies, according to Calaveras Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark. He added, “The suspect was struck by at least one round.”
KCRA.com
Man killed in shooting in North Highlands area of Sacramento County, sheriff's office says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was killed Tuesday evening after a shooting in Sacramento County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies went to the 3800 block of Madison Avenue east of Roseville Road and west of Interstate 80 at 9:30 p.m. for a reported shooting, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There, they found a man lying down on a roadway with a gunshot wound to his torso.
Calaveras Enterprise
Deceased suspect ID'd in Jenny Lind shootout; video footage shows suspect firing at deputies
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased suspect in the Oct. 9 officer-involved shooting as David Christopher Arnold, 54, of Valley Springs. Arnold was prohibited from owning firearms, according to the sheriff's office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calaveras Enterprise
Police standoff at Gabor Street in Jenny Lind, Calif., (Calaveras County) Oct. 8, 2022
WARNING: This video contains explicit language. Officers appear to address the suspect shortly before the shootout.
Calaveras Enterprise
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has released limited information about an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Jenny Lind, near Valley Springs, in the early morning of Oct. 9. The suspect, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man hurt in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A shooting near a homeless encampment in Stockton injured a man and forced a school to go on a soft lockdown Wednesday. At 12:53 p.m., Stockton Police Department was called to the Mormon Slough at California Street on reports of a shooting. Officers said that when they got to the scene, they found a 56-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
Sacramento Police shoot man while serving arrest warrant
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said two officers shot a man who was going to be arrested on a warrant for financial crimes. Police said they spotted him in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Di Lusso Drive in Elk Grove. According to police, it’s not unusual for them to […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction. Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS […]
Argument leads to fatal shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed that a fatal shooting occurred on Wednesday morning on the 5500 block of Sky Parkway. The shooting happened at 4:01 a.m. following an argument between two men, according to the sheriff’s department. The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived on scene and investigators […]
CBS News
Teen arrested in connection with shooting that left another teen dead in Stockton
STOCKTON - A teen has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident earlier this year that left one person dead and two others injured. On February 23, 2022, just before 5 p.m., one person died and two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting along Santa Paula Way.
Officer-involved shooting in Calaveras County leads to investigation
CALAVERAS COUNTY — An investigation has been opened after an officer-involved shooting in a California town.According to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday morning, at roughly 2 a.m., the dispatch center received several reports about a person shooting in an "unsafe manner."While officers were checking the 7000 block of Gabor Road in Jenny Lind, the suspect opened fire on the deputies.Calaveras County SWAT, Tuolumne SWAT, and CHP responded to the area to help with the investigation.The Sheriff's Office says that during the investigation, an officer-involved shooting happened. They did not specify what happened, but we will update this story as more details are given.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man convicted of killing wife at Sacramento gas station
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was convicted of second-degree murder after killing his wife at a gas station in October 2018, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Miguel Romo is now facing a possible maximum sentence of life in prison for shooting and killing Shannon Hinojosa and also firing his weapon […]
Fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights under investigation
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — No one was injured in a fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights on Wednesday morning. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fire started around 7 a.m. and there was no one inside the restaurant at the time of the fire. Damages could cost thousands of dollars, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
KCRA.com
Sacramento sheriff seeks help locating at-risk 17-year-old
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old who was last seen walking away from his home and who is believed to be at risk due to having autism. Tristan Hanson, who identifies as Enrique Condress,...
centralvalleytv.net
Victim Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Weekend Stockton Shooting
STOCKTON – Police investigated an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday. At about 4:31 AM officers with the Stockton Police Department responded to the area of Aurora and Worth Streets for a report of a person injured during a shooting. Arriving officers found an adult male who had been shot. He was rushed to a hospital by ambulance and his injuries were said to be life threatening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Sacramento man found with stolen IDs and credit cards in Placer County
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy recovered several driver’s licenses, credit cards and debit cards during a traffic stop of a West Sacramento man in rural Lincoln on Sep. 28, according to the sheriff’s office. At 9:15 a.m., Daniel Hunt, 37, was found with bank and identification cards along with bags containing […]
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County-area Family Dollar employee shot multiple times during robbery
ESCALON, Calif. — A Family Dollar employee in San Joaquin County is in critical condition after they were shot multiple times Monday evening during an armed robbery at the store, officials said. The shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. at the Family Dollar in the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue...
Lincoln Police make two DUI-related arrests after two separate collisions
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Police arrested two people on the suspicion of drunk driving within three hours of each other Saturday night. According to the Lincoln Police Department, both arrests were made after both drivers caused two separate traffic collisions while impaired. Police said one of the suspected drivers had a Blood Alcohol Content level […]
Thousands of dollars worth of headphones stolen from Placerville Walmart
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said two men stole thousands of dollars worth of Apple Air Pods from a Placerville store in late September. The sheriff’s office said the theft happened around 8 p.m. on Sept. 26 at a Walmart. The theft was captured on surveillance video. One of the […]
Comments / 0