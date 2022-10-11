Read full article on original website
Lesotho populist party wins most seats in election, falls short of majority
MASERU, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A Lesotho party led by a diamond magnate won the most seats in last week's election, but fell short of an overall majority, the election commission said on Monday, raising the prospect of more political gridlock.
Italy's rightist coalition splits over electing Senate speaker
ROME (Reuters) -A senior member of Giorgia Meloni’s nationalist Brothers of Italy party was elected speaker of the upper house Senate on Thursday, despite a revolt within the right-wing coalition that won last month’s general election.
Burkina Faso president resigns on condition coup leader guarantees his safety
OUAGADOUGOU, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday's coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday.
A leftist victory in Brazil's election could be the lifeline Cuba, Venezuela need right now
As Brazilians go to the polls this weekend some analysts are concerned that a leftist victory could strengthen the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela. Others question whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat if he loses.
UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas
Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
Biden admin announces joint border op with Mexico, limited parole path for Venezuelans
The Biden administraton is launching a large-scale border enforcement operation with Mexico, including returning Venezuelan illegal immigrants to Mexico via Title 42.
Mexico says tackling migration, does not want to be in U.S. election debate
MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said his government was working to keep a lid on undocumented immigration ahead of U.S. elections so that his country is not drawn into the political crossfire.
Ukraine dominates shortlist for EU human rights prize
BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukrainian entries are dominating the shortlist to win to European Union’s top human rights prize. The Christian Democrat, Socialist and Liberal groups, the three biggest within the European parliament, all nominated the people of Ukraine as their choice to win the Sakharov Prize this year for their resistance to the Russian invasion. On top of that, the conservative ECR group specifically named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as their favorite for his endurance and defense of his people. The overwhelming support for the Ukraine cause reduced other nominees to outsiders, including Brazil environmental activist Sonia Guajajara and imprisoned WikiLeaks activist Julian Assange. The winner will be announced on Wednesday.
A new generation of resistance: How Iranian youths are rising up against the regime
The Iranian protest movement is now approaching its one-month mark. Led by women, the demonstrators are demanding sweeping social and political changes. Authorities have used force in a bid to quash the unrest. More than 150 people are reported to have been killed, and thousands more arrested. We speak to Sussan Tahmasebi, one of Iran's foremost feminist figures, who runs the organisation Femena, about why Iranian women are calling for a revolution now.
UK leader Truss under pressure to ditch economic plan
LONDON (AP) — A senior member of the British government has rejected suggestions that Prime Minister Liz Truss should step down after lawmakers from her own party criticized Truss for economic policies that have sparked turmoil on financial markets. Truss was blasted during a stormy and private meeting with Conservative Party lawmakers on Wednesday evening. She was chided for pursuing an economic growth strategy that benefits the wealthy at the expense of the working class voters who handed the party a landslide victory in 2019. British media on Thursday have quoted the chairman of the House of Commons Education Committee as saying during the session that Truss has “trashed the last 10 years of workers’ Conservatism.”
Lebanon’s president approves historic Israel sea border deal
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon has approved a U.S.-mediated maritime border demarcation proposal with Israel. President Michel Aoun on Thursday announced the cash-strapped country’s approval after meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker Nabih Berri. “This indirect agreement responds to Lebanese demands and maintains all our rights.” Aoun said. Lebanon and Israel both claim around 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea that are home to offshore gas fields. Both countries held months of indirect negotiations mediated by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein. Lebanon hopes the deal will pave the way for gas exploration to help lift it out of its crippling economic crisis. Israel’s Cabinet voted in favor of the U.S.-brokered deal by a “large majority” of its ministers.
Lula, Bolsonaro seek to firm up support ahead of Brazil vote
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro were campaigning ahead of this month’s election, seeking to consolidate support among their base. Da Silva walked the streets of the Alemao slum complex in northern Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, strengthening his popularity among Brazil’s poor. Bolsonaro made an appearance at the vast Aparecida basilica in Sao Paulo state. Earlier this month, da Silva won the first round of the election with over 48% of the votes, while Bolsonaro got 43%. The two candidates are now headed for a runoff on Oct. 30.
Spain unveils 3 billion-euro energy aid plan for households
MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced 3 billion euros in subsidies to help people weather high gas and electricity prices exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The measures include set gas price rates for collective residential heating systems and more subsidies for electricity and heating for low income how households. Sánchez said the measures to be approved at a Cabinet meeting next Tuesday will benefit 40% of households in Spain. The left-of-center coalition government plans to increase taxes for high income earners in its budget for 2023. It also seeks to set a temporary wealth tax to bring in 3.1 billion euros to help finance initiatives for people with lower incomes.
EU report: Frontex covered up migrant pushbacks from Greece
ATHENS (AP) — A much-anticipated report by the European Union’s anti-fraud watchdog into the EU border agency has concluded that Frontex employees were involved in covering up illegal pushbacks of migrants from Greece to Turkey in violation of their “fundamental rights.” The 120-page OLAF report was made public on Thursday by the Germany-based freedom of information portal FragDenStaat and media organizations Der Spiegel and Lighthouse Reports. It found that Frontex top managers were guilty of “serious misconduct and other irregularities.” EU investigators also said Frontex shared incorrect or biased information with EU institutions overseeing the agency. The report raises questions about how Frontex will continue operating in Greece.
Jan. 6 panel seeks to preserve its work as time runs out
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has collected a staggering trove of evidence. Now the question is what to do with it all. The Jan. 6 archive includes transcripts of more than 1,000 interviews and millions of documents that detail an unprecedented attack on democracy. But with the committee set to expire next year, the evidence needs a safe home. Members and staff have begun internal discussions about how their investigation will be preserved, with no clear resolution yet on what will be made public. The committee’s next public hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
Vanuatu goes to polls by air, sea and road in snap election after lightning campaign
After a short and sharp 10-day campaign, voters in Vanuatu will on Thursday cast their ballots in a snap election to determine its 52-seat parliament. The Vanuatu Electoral Commission, normally staffed by just eight full-time officers, has been working around the clock to ensure the smooth running of a ballot with a record number of candidates.
Italy elects MP who collects fascist relics as Senate speaker
A politician in Giorgia Meloni’s nationalist Brothers of Italy party – known for furnishing his home with his vast collection of fascist relics – has been elected speaker of the upper house Senate.In one of the party’s first steps towards forming a government after winning last month’s election, Ignazio La Russa clinched the necessary majority in the Senate vote on Thursday, despite a revolt within the right-wing coalition, which includes Matteo Salvini’s far-right League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, that won last month’s general election.It is one of the most important positions in Italian politics.The Brothers of Italy party...
With Putin, Palestinian leader rules out US role as mediator
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Palestinian president has used a meeting with Vladimir Putin to say his leadership has no faith in the U.S. to mediate a solution to the conflict with Israel. Mahmoud Abbas’ remarks effectively ruled out Washington as the main peace broker in the region, a role it has espoused for decades. Abbas spoke Thursday during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. The remarks cut down the U.S. and its traditional role as international mediator in front of its Russian adversary at a time when Moscow and the West are at loggerheads over the war in Ukraine.
Impeachment vote gives Dems chance at Washington House seat
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The race for an open congressional seat in Washington state is drawing national attention as control of the House is up for grabs amid an environment of increasing polarization. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent advanced out of the state’s crowded top two August primary that ousted long-time Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler from her seat representing the southwest corner of the state. Both candidates are hoping to gain the votes of the 22% of voters who supported Herrera Beutler in the primary. She has not endorsed a candidate in the race, and has not said how she plans to vote.
Pakistani court acquits PM, son in money laundering case
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A defense lawyer says a Pakistani court has acquitted Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his son of corruption and money laundering charges filed in 2020. Sharif and his son Hamza, the former chief minister of Punjab province, were charged during the administration of former prime minister Imran Khan. They were accused of money laundering hundreds of millions of dollars in rupees. The case in Special Court in Lahore was “totally baseless and politically motivated,” said Sharif’s attorney Amjad Pervez. A prosecutor was not immediately available for comment. The Federal Investigation Agency in Lahore filed corruption and money laundering charges against Sharif and his two sons, Hamza and Suleman, in November 2020. Suleman Sharif lives in London.
