These Hyundai and Kia vehicles are twice as likely to be stolen as other cars
Hyundai and Kia vehicles from model years 2015 through 2019 are nearly twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles from the same period, according to a new report. Driving the news: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which tracks theft claims, said Thursday that the problem stems from the fact that many of the Hyundai and Kia vehicles "lack electronic immobilizers that prevent thieves from simply breaking in and bypassing the ignition."
Ars Technica
Ford gives dealers 2 months to accept new rules or stop selling EVs
Ford dealers have until the end of October to decide if they want to keep selling electric vehicles. And they'll have to agree to some new conditions if they do, including transparent, set pricing, available online, according to a new report at Inside EVs. We've known for some time that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Many drivers treat their partially automated cars as fully self-driving, study finds
Drivers of partly automated vehicles often treat them as fully self-driving, according to a new study. The study, conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), found that 53% of Cadillac Super Cruise users, 42% of Tesla Autopilot users and 12% of Nissan/Infiniti ProPILOT Assist users said that they were “comfortable treating their vehicles as fully self-driving.”
Road & Track
A Worrying Number of Tesla Owners Treat Autopilot as Self-Driving
Tesla calls its bundle of driver-assist features Autopilot. It also sells a $15,000 package called "Full Self-Driving Capability" with the promise that fully autonomous driving will be enabled when the technology is ready. Tesla does not actually sell a full self-driving car, yet a lot of owners don't know this.
Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles
Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
rsvplive.ie
You should stop filling your fuel tank after the first click, according to motoring expert
A motoring expert is urging people to stop filling their car tank as soon as the pump clicks for the first time. Many drivers feel the need to fill their car to a certain cash amount, but if the pump keeps clicking you could actually be causing more harm than good.
California Approves Digital License Plates For All Cars
If you live in California, you’ll probably be happy to learn you are now legally allowed to put a digital license plate on your car. This becomes possible after the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) approved the use of digital plates. This is the culmination of a process that started in California back in 2013, while digital plates have been allowed in limited numbers in the state since 2018.
Consumer Reports.org
Do New Cars Still Require a Break-In Period?
It used to be that a new car required a detailed break-in period to protect the engine and extend its longevity. But has modern technology made cars more robust and break-in periods obsolete?. “I reached out to a manufacturer, in this case, Volvo, and they said there is no prescribed...
insideevs.com
Rivian Starts Charging People For Towing, Even For Covered Work
Rivian is finally beginning to produce and deliver enough vehicles to be more relevant, but it will be a long time before the company has its factories and service centers built out, let alone begins posting a consistent profit. For this reason, it really comes as no surprise that it's trying to bring in extra cash, or lose less money. However, some people may be upset about having to pay for towing for covered repairs.
3 Reliable Small SUVs to Seek out and 1 to Skip
The most reliable small SUVs include the brand-new 2023 Mazda CX-50, Honda CR-V, and Mazda CX-5. You can skip the GMC Terrain. The post 3 Reliable Small SUVs to Seek out and 1 to Skip appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers’ ability to steer. The company, which was founded in 2009, said...
How we make, sell, buy, and drive cars is changing forever. Here’s what to expect, according to Salesforce
Salesforce SVP and GM of automotive and manufacturing Achyut Jajoo explains how the company views the future of the car industry.
What’s Under The Hood Of This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro P-Code SS/RS?
This special muscle car has a lot of people scratching their heads. The numbers can become tricky sometimes when you’re talking about classic cars, especially because most vintage automobiles don’t sport the original hardware. Understanding what the vin code means could be the difference between finding an everyday grocery getting vintage and an ultra valuable limited edition model. In this particular case, it was extra important to identify exactly what kind of performance this vehicle had using its identification number. So this leaves the question up in the air, what exactly is under the hood?
2022 Honda Accord Hybrid: 4 Things Consumer Reports Hates About the Midsize Sedan
Despite its fuel efficiency and affordable starting price, the 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid has four qualities that annoyed Consumer Reports test drivers. The post 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid: 4 Things Consumer Reports Hates About the Midsize Sedan appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang
The Volkswagen Golf R can hit 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds using 315 horsepower and AWD. In fact, the hot hatchback is faster than a Mustang GT. The post This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Fast Company
As EVs go mainstream, Salesforce rolls out an ‘automotive cloud’ to digitize car buying and repairs
The pandemic pushed many in-person businesses to go online to survive and grow, including the automotive industry. Today Salesforce is announcing the launch of Automotive Cloud and its industry-focused platform, Driver 360, a software suite that digitizes the car-selling experience for auto manufacturers, dealers, and finance companies. The latest development from the enterprise giant consolidates customer, vehicle, and retail data to streamline car sales and create a more personalized experience for car owners.
Ford Wrecked by Recession Fear
Ford has bungled several initiatives and now faces a period when new car prices are high, car loan rates have soared and inflation has eaten into discretionary spending.
torquenews.com
Check That Used Car for Flood Damage with These Quick and Easy Tips
According to a recent Consumer Reports and other news’ warnings, used car shoppers are certain to see many more flood damaged cars added to the high-demand used-car market due to Hurricane Ian this year. With that in mind, here is a reminder about some quick and easy tips you can use to find out if that car you are looking at is one of them.
