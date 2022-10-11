ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

These Hyundai and Kia vehicles are twice as likely to be stolen as other cars

Hyundai and Kia vehicles from model years 2015 through 2019 are nearly twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles from the same period, according to a new report. Driving the news: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which tracks theft claims, said Thursday that the problem stems from the fact that many of the Hyundai and Kia vehicles "lack electronic immobilizers that prevent thieves from simply breaking in and bypassing the ignition."
CARS
Ars Technica

Ford gives dealers 2 months to accept new rules or stop selling EVs

Ford dealers have until the end of October to decide if they want to keep selling electric vehicles. And they'll have to agree to some new conditions if they do, including transparent, set pricing, available online, according to a new report at Inside EVs. We've known for some time that...
CARS
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Many drivers treat their partially automated cars as fully self-driving, study finds

Drivers of partly automated vehicles often treat them as fully self-driving, according to a new study. The study, conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), found that 53% of Cadillac Super Cruise users, 42% of Tesla Autopilot users and 12% of Nissan/Infiniti ProPILOT Assist users said that they were “comfortable treating their vehicles as fully self-driving.”
CARS
Road & Track

A Worrying Number of Tesla Owners Treat Autopilot as Self-Driving

Tesla calls its bundle of driver-assist features Autopilot. It also sells a $15,000 package called "Full Self-Driving Capability" with the promise that fully autonomous driving will be enabled when the technology is ready. Tesla does not actually sell a full self-driving car, yet a lot of owners don't know this.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Tesla Autopilot#Gm#The Cars#Autonomous Driving#Vehicles#Iihs#Propilot
Hot 104.7

Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles

Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
CARS
electrek.co

Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing

Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
ECONOMY
Motor1.com

California Approves Digital License Plates For All Cars

If you live in California, you’ll probably be happy to learn you are now legally allowed to put a digital license plate on your car. This becomes possible after the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) approved the use of digital plates. This is the culmination of a process that started in California back in 2013, while digital plates have been allowed in limited numbers in the state since 2018.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Nissan
Consumer Reports.org

Do New Cars Still Require a Break-In Period?

It used to be that a new car required a detailed break-in period to protect the engine and extend its longevity. But has modern technology made cars more robust and break-in periods obsolete?. “I reached out to a manufacturer, in this case, Volvo, and they said there is no prescribed...
CARS
insideevs.com

Rivian Starts Charging People For Towing, Even For Covered Work

Rivian is finally beginning to produce and deliver enough vehicles to be more relevant, but it will be a long time before the company has its factories and service centers built out, let alone begins posting a consistent profit. For this reason, it really comes as no surprise that it's trying to bring in extra cash, or lose less money. However, some people may be upset about having to pay for towing for covered repairs.
CARS
The Hill

Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers’ ability to steer. The company, which was founded in 2009, said...
CARS
Motorious

What’s Under The Hood Of This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro P-Code SS/RS?

This special muscle car has a lot of people scratching their heads. The numbers can become tricky sometimes when you’re talking about classic cars, especially because most vintage automobiles don’t sport the original hardware. Understanding what the vin code means could be the difference between finding an everyday grocery getting vintage and an ultra valuable limited edition model. In this particular case, it was extra important to identify exactly what kind of performance this vehicle had using its identification number. So this leaves the question up in the air, what exactly is under the hood?
CARS
Fast Company

As EVs go mainstream, Salesforce rolls out an ‘automotive cloud’ to digitize car buying and repairs

The pandemic pushed many in-person businesses to go online to survive and grow, including the automotive industry. Today Salesforce is announcing the launch of Automotive Cloud and its industry-focused platform, Driver 360, a software suite that digitizes the car-selling experience for auto manufacturers, dealers, and finance companies. The latest development from the enterprise giant consolidates customer, vehicle, and retail data to streamline car sales and create a more personalized experience for car owners.
TECHNOLOGY
torquenews.com

Check That Used Car for Flood Damage with These Quick and Easy Tips

According to a recent Consumer Reports and other news’ warnings, used car shoppers are certain to see many more flood damaged cars added to the high-demand used-car market due to Hurricane Ian this year. With that in mind, here is a reminder about some quick and easy tips you can use to find out if that car you are looking at is one of them.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy