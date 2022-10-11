ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Haitians protest government's cry for international troops to quell gang chaos as cholera outbreak grows

Port-au-Prince — Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. A day after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate deployment of a special international armed force to help the crisis-hit Caribbean state, the demonstration in the capital was marred by violence, with police using tear gas to disperse looters, an AFP correspondent said.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos

As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Associated Press#United Nations#Security Council
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Taliban execute Tajiks during searches

Weeks after video of Taliban members executing National Resistance Front fighters drew the United Nations to call for justice, the Taliban continue to engage in similar violence. But the Taliban are also indiscriminately targeting members of the Tajik community, conflating their ethnicity with allegiance to the NRF. According to a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

Haiti at breaking point as economy tanks and violence soars

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Daily life in Haiti began to spin out of control last month just hours after Prime Minister Ariel Henry said fuel subsidies would be eliminated, causing prices to double. Gunshots rang out as protesters blocked roads with iron gates and mango trees. Then Haiti’s most powerful gang...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Puerto Rico
US News and World Report

Haiti Wants U.S., Canada to Lead Anti-Gang Strike Force, Diplomat Says

(Reuters) - The United States and Canada should take the lead in forming a strike force to confront Haitian gangs that have created a humanitarian crisis by blocking access to a key fuel terminal, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said on Monday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed "a...
POLITICS
The Hill

We need a response to Haiti

The failure of Haiti’s state is likely imminent. This week, in a step that is unusual for Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry, he requested international assistance to “help [Haiti] fight this humanitarian crisis.” Though he did not specify, the gangs are the root cause and have increasingly grown in power since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise a year ago. They have now virtually seized Port-Au-Prince, most recently blockading the entrance to the Varreux fuel terminal.
WORLD
Axios

Pope: Europe's migrant crisis is “disgusting, sinful, criminal"

Pope Francis — an outspoken critic of Europe’s response to migrants and asylum seekers — on Sunday called the continent's migrant crisis “disgusting, sinful, criminal,” The Washington Post reports. Driving the news: The Bishop of Rome’s comments delivered in St. Peter’s Square reinforce his stance...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Thousands march in Haiti to protest calls for intervention

Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. The Haitian government on Friday formalized its request for international assistance to staunch spiraling insecurity.
PROTESTS
BET

Rapid Aid To Help Haiti Suggested By U.N. Secretary-General

On Sunday (Oct. 9), U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proposed that one or several countries send “a rapid action force” to help Haiti’s police remove a threat posed by armed gangs. According to a letter to the U.N. Security Council, obtained by Reuters, Guterres did not suggest that...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy