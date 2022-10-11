Read full article on original website
Haitians protest government's cry for international troops to quell gang chaos as cholera outbreak grows
Port-au-Prince — Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. A day after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate deployment of a special international armed force to help the crisis-hit Caribbean state, the demonstration in the capital was marred by violence, with police using tear gas to disperse looters, an AFP correspondent said.
As violence worsens in Haiti, United Nations orders evacuation of non-essential staff
The United Nations is ordering the evacuation of all non-essential international workers from Haiti, citing ongoing violence that has left workers vulnerable to kidnapping and attacks last week on U.N.-backed food warehouses across the country.
Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos
As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
‘They have no fear and no mercy’: gang rule engulfs Haitian capital
Violence has spread from the poorest slums to the city centre as up to 200 gangs carve up Port-au-Prince
Haiti activists rally at White House seeking end of U.S. support for Henry
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Activists on Sunday rallied at the White House to call on the Biden administration to end support for the government of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, as the Caribbean nation faces a humanitarian crisis due to gangs blocking the distribution of fuel.
Haiti at breaking point as economy tanks and violence soars
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Daily life in Haiti began to spin out of control last month just hours after Prime Minister Ariel Henry said fuel subsidies would be eliminated, causing prices to double. Gunshots rang out as protesters blocked roads with iron gates and mango trees. Then Haiti’s most powerful gang...
Haiti Wants U.S., Canada to Lead Anti-Gang Strike Force, Diplomat Says
(Reuters) - The United States and Canada should take the lead in forming a strike force to confront Haitian gangs that have created a humanitarian crisis by blocking access to a key fuel terminal, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said on Monday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed "a...
We need a response to Haiti
The failure of Haiti’s state is likely imminent. This week, in a step that is unusual for Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry, he requested international assistance to “help [Haiti] fight this humanitarian crisis.” Though he did not specify, the gangs are the root cause and have increasingly grown in power since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise a year ago. They have now virtually seized Port-Au-Prince, most recently blockading the entrance to the Varreux fuel terminal.
U.N. Secretary-General proposes rapid-response troops to help Haiti regain control from gangs
The head of the United Nations threw his weight Sunday behind Haiti’s request for the immediate deployment of military troops to help the country take back control of its ports from powerful gangs and provide aid as Haitians confront a deadly cholera outbreak.
‘More bullets, more bloodshed’: Haiti aid groups warn against request for foreign forces
Medical NGOs and civil society groups in Haiti have warned that the government’s plan to request foreign military intervention to restore order will only cause more bloodshed in the beleaguered nation. On Friday, the government formally authorized prime minister Ariel Henry to request “specialised armed forces” to take back...
Thousands march in Haiti to protest calls for intervention
Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. The Haitian government on Friday formalized its request for international assistance to staunch spiraling insecurity.
U.S. to support Haiti police and deliver aid to counter gangs
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday said it will boost support for the Haitian police as they battle armed gangs and will speed up delivery of aid to a country suffering from crippling shortages of basic goods due to a gang blockade of a key fuel terminal.
Rapid Aid To Help Haiti Suggested By U.N. Secretary-General
On Sunday (Oct. 9), U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proposed that one or several countries send “a rapid action force” to help Haiti’s police remove a threat posed by armed gangs. According to a letter to the U.N. Security Council, obtained by Reuters, Guterres did not suggest that...
Haiti to seek foreign military assistance to combat gangs, official says
Oct 7 (Reuters) - Haiti has decided to request military assistance from the international community to help with a humanitarian crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port which has led to crippling shortages, a Haitian official said on Friday.
