The McHenry County Department of Health is sponsoring a free tire recycling event for pre-registered McHenry County residents on Saturday, Oct. 22. Registered participants who are McHenry County residents may drop off passenger size and light truck size tires from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 22 at the McHenry County Division of Transportation, 16111 Nelson Road in Woodstock. The tires will be recycled by Liberty Tire Recycling.

MCHENRY COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO