New York City, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Astoria Post

Two Queens Councilmembers Call on City to End Vaccine Mandates

Queens Councilmembers Vickie Paladino and Joanna Ariola held a rally outside City Hall Wednesday calling on lawmakers to end vaccine mandates and to establish a strict set of scientific guidelines that must be met before masking is required at schools. The Councilmembers, both Republicans, unveiled a package of legislation addressing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

