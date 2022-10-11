ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Overland Park developer wants to build new subdivision near 167th and Quivira

A new single-family subdivision planned by Overland Park-based Mills Farm Development may soon be on its way to south Overland Park. Driving the news: A rezoning request to convert the northeast and southeast corner of 167th Street and Quivira Road into a new subdivision was unanimously approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Johnson County, KS
Johnson County, KS
Illinois Business Journal

Contegra constructing 390,943SF distribution center at Blue River Commerce Center

Contegra Construction Co. is targeting a year-end completion for the newest distribution facility at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, Mo. The 390,943-square-foot distribution center will be the fourth of seven buildings planned at the 226-acre Blue River Class A industrial campus launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce called the campus “the most significant industrial development in South Kansas City in many decades.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

JOHNSON COUNTY HOLDING A COMMUNITY CLEANUP EVENT

Johnson County is holding a countywide cleanup and recycling event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22 in Holden. The items will be collected at 106 North Buffalo in Holden. Items can only be accepted by residents of Johnson County. The items that will be accepted include furniture,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
#County Commission#Subdivision#Linus Realestate#The Blue Valley Reserves
fox4kc.com

Johnson County Motor Vehicle customers experience issues

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County drivers hoping to take care of some business Monday afternoon will likely run into some issues. The Johnson County Motor Vehicle system is experiencing technical issues, according to a spokesperson for the county. As of noon, employees are not able to print temporary license...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
SHAWNEE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park welcomes soon-to-open Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital

Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital will celebrate its official opening this week, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for Wednesday afternoon. Where exactly: The hospital operates at 11325 College Blvd. The hospital neighbors a number of other medical facilities, including the College Park Family Care Center and Element Imaging. The hospital is...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
LJWORLD

Emergency crews battling grass fire in rural Douglas County

Emergency crews on Monday afternoon were fighting a large grass fire in rural southern Douglas County. A fire was blazing in fields on East 1900 Road between North 1000 and North 100 roads. The Journal-World will provide details as they become available. Welcome to the new LJWorld.com. Our old commenting...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Obituaries Oct. 7-9, 2022, in Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley

Below is a list of obituaries from the Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley areas that were posted Oct. 7-9, 2022, to Legacy.com. Robert L. Luck, Jr. of Prairie Village, KS passed away at his home in Prairie Village, Kansas on Friday, September 23rd, 2022. Read full obituary here. Mary Ruth...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

