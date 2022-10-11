Read full article on original website
Related
Overland Park neighbors push back against rumblings of new Deer Creek apartment plan
Residents in Overland Park's Deer Creek neighborhood have heard rumblings the developer is entertaining an apartment complex once again.
LJWORLD
Douglas County leaders to consider Plan 2040 amendment that could pave way for substantial development near Rock Chalk Park
Douglas County leaders are set to consider an amendment to Plan 2040 that could lead to substantial residential development between Kansas Highway 10 and East 902 Road just west of Lawrence. Plan 2040 is the long-term plan of the county and City of Lawrence that guides growth and land use.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park developer wants to build new subdivision near 167th and Quivira
A new single-family subdivision planned by Overland Park-based Mills Farm Development may soon be on its way to south Overland Park. Driving the news: A rezoning request to convert the northeast and southeast corner of 167th Street and Quivira Road into a new subdivision was unanimously approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday.
Clay County plans to develop multi-billion dollar project near I-435, Route 152
The Clay County Economic Development Council has big plans in the works. The county, which holds nearly 250,000 people, could be seeing its landscape reimagined on the way south from the airport.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shawnee brewery awarded city loan to aid expansion
Servaes Brewing Company is getting ready to expand and were awarded with a $100,000 loan by the city of Shawnee, Kansas, to help.
kcur.org
Midtown buildings under threat of demolition are one step closer to historic landmark protection
A block of buildings at the corner of 31st and Main streets is one step closer to receiving historic landmark designation — and with that, greater protection from demolition — following a city council committee meeting on Wednesday. The committee voted to advance an ordinance that would put...
Illinois Business Journal
Contegra constructing 390,943SF distribution center at Blue River Commerce Center
Contegra Construction Co. is targeting a year-end completion for the newest distribution facility at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, Mo. The 390,943-square-foot distribution center will be the fourth of seven buildings planned at the 226-acre Blue River Class A industrial campus launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce called the campus “the most significant industrial development in South Kansas City in many decades.”
kmmo.com
JOHNSON COUNTY HOLDING A COMMUNITY CLEANUP EVENT
Johnson County is holding a countywide cleanup and recycling event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22 in Holden. The items will be collected at 106 North Buffalo in Holden. Items can only be accepted by residents of Johnson County. The items that will be accepted include furniture,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LJWORLD
Lawrence mayor asks disruptive commenter, County Commission candidate to leave meeting under new public comment policy
A frequently disruptive public commenter who is running for Douglas County Commission was asked to leave the Lawrence City Commission’s meeting on Tuesday under the governing body’s new public comment rules. Mayor Courtney Shipley asked Justin Spiehs, a Republican candidate for the Douglas County Commission, to keep his...
SMSD elementary without power, generators keep class in session
Briarwood Elementary School is working to restore power in the building, but in the meantime, will continue to have class.
Kansas City area under warning for high winds, fire risk Thursday
High winds and dry conditions could increase the Kansas City area's chances for fires Thursday. The region is under a Red Flag Warning.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park commission OKs golf simulator, coffee shop plans for remodeled shopping center
Two new retail tenants — a coffee shop and golf simulator — are hoping to make their way to the Overland Crossing shopping center in south Overland Park, which is undertaking a major renovation. Driving the news: On Monday, a revised preliminary plan gained unanimous approval from the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4kc.com
Johnson County Motor Vehicle customers experience issues
OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County drivers hoping to take care of some business Monday afternoon will likely run into some issues. The Johnson County Motor Vehicle system is experiencing technical issues, according to a spokesperson for the county. As of noon, employees are not able to print temporary license...
KCTV 5
Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park welcomes soon-to-open Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital
Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital will celebrate its official opening this week, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for Wednesday afternoon. Where exactly: The hospital operates at 11325 College Blvd. The hospital neighbors a number of other medical facilities, including the College Park Family Care Center and Element Imaging. The hospital is...
bluevalleypost.com
How to research federal, state and local candidates on the Johnson County ballot Nov. 8
For voters interested in researching candidates, here are the competitive federal, state and local races that will appear on ballots in Johnson County on Nov. 8, with links to each candidate’s campaign website (if one exists) and Ballotpedia page. Which candidates will appear on your ballot depend on where...
KC Streetcar warns of possible traffic delays during extension project
The KC Streetcar Authority warns of temporary closures at midtown intersections Tuesday morning as crews move 1,600 feet of rail.
LJWORLD
Emergency crews battling grass fire in rural Douglas County
Emergency crews on Monday afternoon were fighting a large grass fire in rural southern Douglas County. A fire was blazing in fields on East 1900 Road between North 1000 and North 100 roads. The Journal-World will provide details as they become available. Welcome to the new LJWorld.com. Our old commenting...
bluevalleypost.com
Obituaries Oct. 7-9, 2022, in Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley
Below is a list of obituaries from the Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley areas that were posted Oct. 7-9, 2022, to Legacy.com. Robert L. Luck, Jr. of Prairie Village, KS passed away at his home in Prairie Village, Kansas on Friday, September 23rd, 2022. Read full obituary here. Mary Ruth...
Comments / 0