This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United StatesJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
shepherdexpress.com
Shepherd Setlist: October 12, 2022
The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. Rockers Fuzzysurf released the video for recent single “Shoulder to Cry On.” Directed by Dolister Films, the scene here involves a therapy session, an old telephone and silhouettes of the band members jamming out. Fuzzysurf are known to invest humor and zaniness into their videos, and this one does so with an uplifting message that it’s okay to show your emotions and be vulnerable. (Ben Slowey)
shepherdexpress.com
Twisted Dreams Film Festival is Back!
What better time of year than October, the days and nights before Halloween, for a film festival dedicated to horror. This will be the seventh year for Milwaukee’s Twisted Dreams festival, formerly at the Times Cinema, then virtual during the pandemic and now ensconced in the historic Avalon Theater.
shepherdexpress.com
Trashfest 2022 – A Tradition in Art and Culture Continues
Since 1984, at venues such as Irene J’s, Café Voltaire, The Unicorn, The Odd Rock, The Toad Café, the Blues Oasis, Falcon Bowl, Club Garibaldi, The Unicorn, Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall, Club Anything, Miramar Theatre and Quarters Rock and Roll Palace, Trashfest has been a moveable feast where high concept meets low-brow conception.
shepherdexpress.com
Oktoberfest This Saturday at Oconomowoc’s New Baseball Park
A new Oktoberfest celebration is coming up this Saturday, October 15 at Oconomowoc's brand new Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, home of the Lake Country DockHounds baseball team, and will feature brews from several different local and regional breweries as well as Wisconsin Brewing, the park's sponsor, and plenty of live music, brats, and Oktoberfest style contests.
shepherdexpress.com
The Workplace Revolution: PR executive Kimberly Kane on the changing workplace
In this world of chattering social media, businesses and organizations are on alert. Their leaders want to know what their customers want and how to communicate with them. They also want to know what their employees want. Buzz words include gender, equity, diversity, compensation, working conditions and motivation. We all are now driven by a swirl of social media connection including complaints and demands. Selling a product or service to satisfy customers can get complicated.
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants (week 41): Buckley's
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants....
Milwaukee pastor dead after reckless driver causes crash near 10th and Wells
Milwaukee police say reckless driving contributed to a deadly crash near 10th and Wells in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday.
milwaukeemag.com
The Debate Over Replacing Highway 175 Is Ignoring a Crucial Piece of History
Washington Heights and Washington Park represent two sides of Milwaukee’s West Side. One is predominantly white and comfortably middle class, its streets lined with large bungalows, punctuated by the occasional mansion on Washington and Hi-Mount boulevards. The other is more diverse in both its residents and its residences, a mostly Black neighborhood that includes the city’s only Asian-American-majority voting ward.
milwaukeemag.com
Betty Quadracci’s Legacy Lives on Through Milwaukee Women Inc
For 20 years, Milwaukee Women inc has advanced its mission to increase the number of women corporate directors. Betty Quadracci, who served as publisher of Milwaukee Magazine for 30 years until her passing at the age of 75 in 2013, co-founded Milwaukee Women inc, or MWi, and served as a driving force behind its mission. Her important work with the organization still resonates today.
CBS 58
Pregnant woman, 32, fatally shot near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the homicide of a woman near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police say the victim is a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman, who was fatally shot. The medical examiner's office says this is the 43rd time...
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Northcott Neighborhood House chosen for Sam's Club Day of Service
Northcott Neighborhood House is getting an early start on the holiday giving season, and it's coming from their friends at Sam's Club.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Remembering Denis Sullivan: Departure of Milwaukee’s nautical icon is another loss for our local heritage
It was suddenly announced in September that Wisconsin’s flagship schooner, Discovery World’s S/V Denis Sullivan, would be sold to a nonprofit educational sailing organization based in Boston. It was an unexpected end to a journey that began in 1991, and ran aground like so many things in Milwaukee due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a local ambivalence to preserving cultural treasures.
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee Symphony’s All-American Concert
In a much-welcomed echo of last season, the Milwaukee Symphony presented an all-American concert that also featured the return of pianist Aaron Diehl. It’s interesting to note that all three works on the program were composed in a 17-year window between the 1920s and 1940s. The celebrated Rodeo ballet...
seehafernews.com
Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead
A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
11-month-old boy drowns near 30th and Burnham in Milwaukee
An 11-month-old boy drowned near 30th and Burnham in Milwaukee on Monday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
shepherdexpress.com
Sweet Not Scary Halloween Confections at Fazio’s Chocolates
Some gourmet chocolatiers prefer to leave Halloween to the corporate candy makers specializing in Trick-or-Treat offerings. But Cindy Karrels of Fazio’s Chocolate (also known as Fazio’s Sweet Moments Sweet Life, 13425 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove) has a different take. “Halloween has become a huge holiday for adults...
WISN
EXCLUSIVE: Milwaukee hit & run victim continues recovery in rehab facility
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukeewoman hit by a car on the city's south side in September continues her extensive road to recovery. Tina Feiertag was crossing Lincoln Ave. at 16th St. on Sept. 21 on her way to the nearby bus shelter on her way to a doctor's appointment. That's when a car turning left slammed into her.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee infant nearly drowns at residence near 30th and Mitchell
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded on Monday, Oct. 10 to a near-drowning that happened near 30th and Mitchell on the city's south side. Officials tell FOX6 News the victim is an 11-month-old Milwaukee boy. He was taken to a hospital for treatment shortly after noon. Police are investigating what led...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
