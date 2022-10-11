ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

shepherdexpress.com

Shepherd Setlist: October 12, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. Rockers Fuzzysurf released the video for recent single “Shoulder to Cry On.” Directed by Dolister Films, the scene here involves a therapy session, an old telephone and silhouettes of the band members jamming out. Fuzzysurf are known to invest humor and zaniness into their videos, and this one does so with an uplifting message that it’s okay to show your emotions and be vulnerable. (Ben Slowey)
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Twisted Dreams Film Festival is Back!

What better time of year than October, the days and nights before Halloween, for a film festival dedicated to horror. This will be the seventh year for Milwaukee’s Twisted Dreams festival, formerly at the Times Cinema, then virtual during the pandemic and now ensconced in the historic Avalon Theater.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Trashfest 2022 – A Tradition in Art and Culture Continues

Since 1984, at venues such as Irene J’s, Café Voltaire, The Unicorn, The Odd Rock, The Toad Café, the Blues Oasis, Falcon Bowl, Club Garibaldi, The Unicorn, Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall, Club Anything, Miramar Theatre and Quarters Rock and Roll Palace, Trashfest has been a moveable feast where high concept meets low-brow conception.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Oktoberfest This Saturday at Oconomowoc’s New Baseball Park

A new Oktoberfest celebration is coming up this Saturday, October 15 at Oconomowoc's brand new Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, home of the Lake Country DockHounds baseball team, and will feature brews from several different local and regional breweries as well as Wisconsin Brewing, the park's sponsor, and plenty of live music, brats, and Oktoberfest style contests.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, WI
shepherdexpress.com

The Workplace Revolution: PR executive Kimberly Kane on the changing workplace

In this world of chattering social media, businesses and organizations are on alert. Their leaders want to know what their customers want and how to communicate with them. They also want to know what their employees want. Buzz words include gender, equity, diversity, compensation, working conditions and motivation. We all are now driven by a swirl of social media connection including complaints and demands. Selling a product or service to satisfy customers can get complicated.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

52 restaurants (week 41): Buckley's

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants....
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

The Debate Over Replacing Highway 175 Is Ignoring a Crucial Piece of History

Washington Heights and Washington Park represent two sides of Milwaukee’s West Side. One is predominantly white and comfortably middle class, its streets lined with large bungalows, punctuated by the occasional mansion on Washington and Hi-Mount boulevards. The other is more diverse in both its residents and its residences, a mostly Black neighborhood that includes the city’s only Asian-American-majority voting ward.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Betty Quadracci’s Legacy Lives on Through Milwaukee Women Inc

For 20 years, Milwaukee Women inc has advanced its mission to increase the number of women corporate directors. Betty Quadracci, who served as publisher of Milwaukee Magazine for 30 years until her passing at the age of 75 in 2013, co-founded Milwaukee Women inc, or MWi, and served as a driving force behind its mission. Her important work with the organization still resonates today.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Pregnant woman, 32, fatally shot near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the homicide of a woman near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police say the victim is a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman, who was fatally shot. The medical examiner's office says this is the 43rd time...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeeindependent.com

Remembering Denis Sullivan: Departure of Milwaukee’s nautical icon is another loss for our local heritage

It was suddenly announced in September that Wisconsin’s flagship schooner, Discovery World’s S/V Denis Sullivan, would be sold to a nonprofit educational sailing organization based in Boston. It was an unexpected end to a journey that began in 1991, and ran aground like so many things in Milwaukee due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a local ambivalence to preserving cultural treasures.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Milwaukee Symphony’s All-American Concert

In a much-welcomed echo of last season, the Milwaukee Symphony presented an all-American concert that also featured the return of pianist Aaron Diehl. It’s interesting to note that all three works on the program were composed in a 17-year window between the 1920s and 1940s. The celebrated Rodeo ballet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead

A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
shepherdexpress.com

Sweet Not Scary Halloween Confections at Fazio’s Chocolates

Some gourmet chocolatiers prefer to leave Halloween to the corporate candy makers specializing in Trick-or-Treat offerings. But Cindy Karrels of Fazio’s Chocolate (also known as Fazio’s Sweet Moments Sweet Life, 13425 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove) has a different take. “Halloween has become a huge holiday for adults...
ELM GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee infant nearly drowns at residence near 30th and Mitchell

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded on Monday, Oct. 10 to a near-drowning that happened near 30th and Mitchell on the city's south side. Officials tell FOX6 News the victim is an 11-month-old Milwaukee boy. He was taken to a hospital for treatment shortly after noon. Police are investigating what led...
MILWAUKEE, WI

