Molitor’s Haunted Acres Celebrating 24 Years
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - Molitor’s Haunted Acres is celebrating its 25th year in Sauk Rapids. The annual scare-fest is open Fridays and Saturdays through October, plus special Wednesday and Thursday nights on October 19th, 20th and 27th. Owner Tammy Molitor says her regular guests are the reason the...
Stearns County Hosting Family Fall Fling in Waite Park Saturday
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Central Minnesotans can enjoy some outdoor activities and check out the fall colors at an event in a local park this weekend. The Stearns County Parks Department is hosting the Family Fall Fling at Quarry Park on Saturday. The event will have a variety of activities including fishing, disk golf, hiking, rock climbing, and crafts.
Rhythm and Brews This Sunday less than an hour from St. Cloud
Fall is definitely here! And it's time to enjoy everything that Minnesota and Fall have to offer. One of the things that is popular is craft beers. Breweries are popping up all over, and many events surrounding it. This is an event happening this weekend in Brooklyn Center. It's called...
Plan A Trip To This Amazing Pumpkin Patch In Royalton This Fall
As Minnesotans scramble to get all of their fall activities in this year, Triple S Pumpkins in Royalton is counting down the days until they're closed for the season. There is NO admission fee or parking fees to come to Triple S Pumpkins, you only pay for what you want to take home and for food at the snack shack.
St Cloud Guide To 2022 Trick Or Treating & Halloween Themed Events
Trick or treating! It brings back great memories all throughout my childhood and great memories with my own children. It seems like candy is the goal as a child, but what you take away from it, is the memory of spending time with your family, wearing your favorite costumes, and having a good time. There are plenty of places where you and your kids can enjoy trick-or-treating around central Minnesota. Check out this list to see if there is a location near you.
Any Other Minnesotans Hitting The “Fall Wall?” Here Are Some Tips.
Man, Tuesday sure was nice wasn't it? It got up to 80 degrees in Sartell, families were out and about walking around and playing outside. It was great. Now we are facing the bleak reality that fall is upon us. Temperatures will soon struggle to reach 40 degrees, then 30 degrees then... well, you get the idea. I don't know about you but I had a hard time just getting out of bed this morning!
Sauk Rapids Fire Department Hosting Open House
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids Fire Department is hosting its annual open house during Fire Prevention Week. Kids can get a free pumpkin, treats, and educational materials. The Fire Department will also demonstrate an extraction and all of the Fire Trucks will be on display. The event...
Big Lake Police Dog Bruno Dies
BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Big Lake's police dog Bruno has died. The department announced his passing Wednesday night on their Facebook page. Big Lake Police say Bruno was an instrumental piece to the department and thanks the community for the overwhelming support over the course of Bruno's life. His...
Ed Sheeran PRE-SALE Code for Minnesota Stop!
Calling all Ed Sheeran fans! Anyone out there getting really excited to see the "Bad Habits" singer when he comes to Minneapolis, Minnesota August 12, 2023?! I know that's a silly question. Who isn't excited for him to come Minnesota?! Take it from someone who has seen him before, if you haven't you are going to WANT to see him. His talent will blow your mind. His "+-=÷x Tour" (The Mathematics Tour) will be his.
Highway 23 Project Between Foley and Milaca On Schedule
FOLEY -- It will be another month before Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca reopens. The 13 1/2 mile project is forcing drivers to detour around the work zone. Crews are repaving 12 1/2 miles of roadway from east of 13th Avenue in Foley to the Rum River Bridge in Milaca.
MnDOT Puts I-94 Traffic on New Test Lanes Near Monticello
MONTICELLO -- Westbound traffic on Interstate 94 between Monticello and Albertville has been shifted onto the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 3 1/2 mile pavement testing facility called MnROAD. The move is to study new pavements containing various recycled materials within the pavement to see how they hold up under heavy...
No Place To Clean Out Your Car According To Minneapolis Police
I'm really starting to believe that people are getting crazier every day. Yeah, I know, I'm a slow learner. I have no idea what this lady was thinking at the time or if she was, indeed, thinking at all. We all get to that point where we decide that maybe...
Let It Go! National Weather Service Predicting Snow In Parts Of Minnesota This Week
Can we get a little bit more fall before the snow flies? Fall is my favorite time of year. I'd like it to last without snow at least until Thanksgiving. It's probably asking too much, but I'd really like that. Apparently, Mother Nature has different plans for us. THE NATIONAL...
Sartell Officials Accepting RFQ’s for Pine Ridge Golf Course
SARTELL (WJON News) - The City of Sartell is looking for someone to take ownership of the Pine Ridge Golf Course. During Monday night's city council meeting, the council approved to accept Request for Qualifications and Letters of Interest for the property. The city bought the property back in 2008...
“Tackle Cancer” Week At Becker Public Schools
BECKER (WJON News) - Becker Public Schools is joining the fight to “Tackle Cancer” this week. The annual event raises money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund. The event is sponsored by the school’s National Honor Society chapter. Event chair Regan Hausmann explains this week’s...
Little Free Library Installed Outside CentraCare Pediatric Clinic
ST. CLOUD -- You're child can enjoy a good book while waiting for their checkup at the CentraCare Health Plaza. CentraCare partnered with United Way of Central Minnesota to install a Little Free Library outside of the pediatric clinic. The Little Free Library is a community trend and a non-profit...
Minnesota Teen Almost Dies Watching “Stranger Things”
They say texting while driving or any other form of distracted driving is as dangerous, if not more, than drunk driving. Yet I witness it all the time on my travels up north and back every weekend. Driving too slowly, weaving in and out of their lane, etc. According to...
Free Carpentry, Electrical Program Offered In St. Cloud Area
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new program is now available to help St. Cloud area residents learn how to be a carpenter or an electrician. Summit Academy based in Minneapolis is expanding its Construction Training Program into St. Cloud in partnership with the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, CareerForce St. Cloud, and Career Solutions.
WTH! How Is This Ring of Honor Member Of The Vikings Not “Verified”?
A legendary Minnesota Viking is feeling a little frustrated that he can't get that little blue checkmark on Twitter, and to be honest with you it's a shame that it hasn't happened yet. Chuck Foreman, arguably one of the best running backs in VIkings history, took to Twitter this morning to share the sad news that even the VIkings can't help him become verified.
‘Two Minute Tommy’ Just Rolled Out A New Vikings Themed Limo
The former Minnesota Vikings Quarterback, Tommy Kramer, who has been known to show off his PURPLE PRIDE, just upped his game this weekend when he unveiled the latest Minnesota Vikings-related product that he has a hand in. Meet the stretch SUV limousine that Kramer and his business partner customized with Vikings-related players and graphics!
