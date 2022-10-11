ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask Bob: How Do I Find a Company that Issues Fixed Index Annuities?

 2 days ago
Question

Have you any recommendations/suggestions for a bank or insurance company that issues fixed index annuities?

Answer

I really don’t recommend specific companies, says Tom Hegna, CLU, ChFC, CASL, but I would recommend dealing with an independent advisor who has access to literally thousands of annuities. Says Hegna, “I do think advisors today should use software (like Annuities Genius or CANNEX). These programs will sort through those thousands of annuities and will narrow them down based on age, sex, income vs growth, fee vs no fee, company rating, etc.“

