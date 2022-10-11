ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime Day deals 2022: The AirPods Pro just hit their lowest-ever price

By Harry Bullmore
LiveScience
 4 days ago

You can now save up to $70 on Apple's premiere headphones thanks to some significant AirPods and AirPods Pro Prime Day deals.

The second generation Apple AirPods have had their price slashed by 43%, so you can secure a set for just $89.99 , while the AirPods Pro have come in for similar treatment, available for an all-time low $234.99 rather than the usual $249.

It's hard to imagine a time before true wireless headphones, but it's worth remembering Apple only kickstarted the cable-free coup in 2016 with the release of the first AirPods. Modern models have added new features such as silicone tips, a digital Ear Tip Fit Test and Active Noise Cancellation to improve the experience for wearers, but the second generation buds can still hold their own.

Apple AirPods deal

Apple AirPods (Second Generation)| $159 $89.99 on Amazon
You can currently save just under $70 on the second-gen AirPods, which come with quick access to Siri and a clear, crisp sound base. A 24 hour battery also means that you can use them for longer walking and running sessions. View Deal

These earbuds have an open-ear fit ideal for those who don't like the feel of silicone tips in their ears, and you can summon Siri with your voice for hands-free track-skipping. Apple's signature sleek design is evident, and a portable charging case grants you 24 hours of listening before you'll have to seek out a mains socket to give them some juice.

They're considerably cheaper than newer models too, especially now Amazon has knocked 43% off the asking price in the Prime Day sale.

However, if you're after a secure fit for running or exercise, the second generation AirPods might not hit the mark. Instead, we'd point you in the direction of the Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation).

Apple AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation) | $249.99 $234.99 on Amazon
Sweatproof and ANC-enabled, these Apple AirPods Pro offer up to 24 hours of playback time with their portable charging case. They're now available for an all-time low price of $234.99 on Amazon.

The AirPods Pro share the same clean, white finish as the regular AirPods, but they've come on leaps and bounds since their predecessor. They have Active Noise Cancellation so you can tune out your fellow gym-goers (and dodgy public playlists) when you want to focus on your workout. There is also a helpful Adaptive Transparency mode which allows ambient sound in while softening harsh environmental sounds, so you can be aware of your surroundings while running in built-up areas.

A selection of four different-sized silicone tips give the AirPods Pro a more secure fit and better seal. And if you're unsure which size is right for you, Apple's Ear Tip Fit Test can take the guesswork out of your decision — simply place the headphone in your ears, go into your iPhone's settings and select the test, which will tell you whether your current ones need to be switched or are just right.

The AirPods Pro have comprehensive touch controls and are sweat resistant too, making them a great option for easy runs and gym-trips.

Despite their evident exercise credentials, the AirPods Pro are not Apple's premium earbuds when it comes to getting a sweat on. That honor falls to the Beats Powerbeats Pro .

Beats Powerbeats Pro deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro | $249.95 $199.95 on Amazon

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are made for intense, high-impact workouts, with the comfortable plastic ear hooks providing one of the most secure fits we've ever experienced. Now, you can buy a pair for 20% less in the Prime Day sale.

After testing these headphones, our fitness writer was blown away by their "great fit and unmatched comfort". The malleable plastic hooks attached to the buds sit around your ears and can be pushed into place, so however hard we tried (and trust us, we tried) we couldn't shake them loose. Through sprint sessions, skipping and even some handstand push-ups during a CrossFit WOD, these faithful headphones stuck firm.

There's no ANC, which is a shame, but the selection of silicone tips offer a good seal that isolates the sound well. We were also big fans of the buttons on the earbuds, which we found easier to press while running than the touch controls exhibited by many competitors.

If you're partial to a grueling run or workout, we would definitely recommend investing in a pair of the Beats Powerbeats Pro, especially now they're down $50 during the Prime Day sale.

For more deals, check out our Amazon Prime Day Health Deals for 2022 .

IN THIS ARTICLE
