The annual Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & 1/2 Marathon is coming this Sunday, Oct. 16. Thousands of athletes will take to the streets of Columbus and many of them will be raising much-needed money for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Race Director Darris Blackford and one of the Marathon Mile Champions who has been treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Jenna Stang join Good Day Columbus to share what the support from the community on race day means to each runner.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO