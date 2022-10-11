Read full article on original website
Former Ohio State star Art Schlichter charged with possessing cocaine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter has been charged with possessing cocaine. While responding to a report of an overdose, police found him unresponsive at the Hampton Inn along Lyman Drive in Hilliard in June, according to court documents. Officers administered Narcan before taking Schlichter...
Blue Jacket forward fighting homelessness with every goal and assist he scores this season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine has pledged to donate $1,000 for every point, goal or assist, he scores during the 2022-23 season. The donations will be made to the Community Shelter Board (CSB) to provide resources for families facing homelessness in Columbus. “Family homelessness...
Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are just over two weeks until Halloween. Several holiday and fall events are taking place throughout Central Ohio this weekend. And even though the Buckeyes have a bye week, the Blue Jackets are back!. Friday, October 14. Hispanic Restaurant Week in Columbus: Over 20...
Family of Chase Meola sues fraternity, Ohio State chapter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of an Ohio State student killed near campus are suing his fraternity. The lawsuit comes two years to the day after Chase Meola died. Police said Meola was shot and killed trying to break up a fight at a house party. His parents...
Columbus Marathon 2022: COTA to expect delays, reroutes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thousands of runners will be participating in the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon and Half-Marathon. The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) will be expecting major delays and reroutes on race day. The marathon is expected to begin in downtown Columbus on Sunday at 7:30 a.m.,...
Early voting in Ohio begins Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Early voting in Ohio kicks off Wednesday for the November 8 general election. Registered voters have more than three weeks to vote in-person at their county board of elections or by mail. The complete weekly in-person voting schedule is available on the Ohio Secretary of...
Columbus Weather: Breezy and cooler day ahead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A cold front is moving across the state Thursday morning, pushing the storms out to the east. Temps will be falling to the lower 50s for the morning. Another weak cold front in Indiana may trigger a couple of spotty light rain showers as that moves through too.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon race preview & support along route
The annual Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & 1/2 Marathon is coming this Sunday, Oct. 16. Thousands of athletes will take to the streets of Columbus and many of them will be raising much-needed money for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Race Director Darris Blackford and one of the Marathon Mile Champions who has been treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Jenna Stang join Good Day Columbus to share what the support from the community on race day means to each runner.
Columbus Weather: More sunshine and warmer temps
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One more day in the 70s before cooler temps arrive!. Wednesday will be warm and then become windy before eventually becoming wet. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s. Winds will pick up, out of the south, 10-25 mph today. A few...
Columbus police looking for Franklin Park killer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police asking for the public’s help to find the person who shot and killed an East High School student Monday afternoon at Franklin Park. “I heard gunshots and they wouldn’t stop,” said Misty, who lives in the neighborhood. “It sounded...
PENN Entertainment planning $100M hotel development at Hollywood Casino Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — PENN Entertainment announced Tuesday its plans for a $100 million, 180-room hotel development at the Hollywood Casino Columbus on the west side. PENN said it intends to relocate its riverboat casinos in Aurora and Joliet, Ill., to new land-based facilities to build the new hotel at Hollywood Columbus and a second tower at the M Resort in Henderson Nevada.
Hilton Columbus Downtown opens second tower, officially largest hotel in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilton Columbus Downtown has officially opened its second tower, making it the largest hotel in the state. The addition of the second tower brings the total number of guest rooms up to 1,000 throughout the hotel. Additionally, the new event spaces added mean that the hotel now has over 75,000 square feet of meeting/event space. A skybridge connects the hotel's two towers, as well as the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
Ohio planning $156 million in incentives for Honda, LG EV battery plant in Fayette County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The State of Ohio is planning a $156 million incentive package for Honda and LG as the companies bring a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant to Fayette County. The Ohio Department of Development said the state plans to provide the following incentives for the...
Ohio Board of Education set to vote on controversial LGBTQ resolution Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A state board is set to vote on a controversial LGBTQ resolution on Wednesday that has drawn protests. The resolution, introduced by board member Brendon Shea, is described as supporting parents, schools, and districts in rejecting harmful gender identity policies. Critics said it will be used will strip away protections for students because of how they identify.
'Squash Carver' creates masterpiece from thousand-pound squash and pumpkins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gus Smithhisler is an engineer by day and a professional squash carver by night. He started growing giant pumpkins and squash before realizing he had a natural talent for carving. Smithhisler, also known as Squashcarver on Instagram, has nearly 33,000 followers on the social media...
Lockdown lifted at Pickerington HS North, Lakeview Jr. High, juvenile arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said one person is in custody after a social media threat resulted in two Pickerington schools being placed on lockdown Tuesday. Pickerington Local Schools said Pickerington High School North and Lakeview Junior High School were placed on lockdown around 1:15...
$3.5B Honda, LG EV battery plant coming to Fayette County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials announced a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant is coming to Fayette County, pending government approval. The joint venture between Honda and LG Energy Solution is estimated to bring 2,200 jobs to Ohio. Honda also announced it will invest $700 million to transform its Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna plants to manufacture electric vehicles and parts.
Columbus City Schools assure they are addressing safety with ongoing teen violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gun violence continues to impact teens throughout Central Ohio. Some high-profile cases over the last week include a shooting near a high school football game, the other involving a 10-year-old taking a bullet. City Council President Shannon Hardin addressed the incidents saying, "it's a shame when those spaces divulge into violence. It's unacceptable, it's absolutely unacceptable."
New Barney docuseries 'I Love You, You Hate Me' explores dark side of kids show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been 30 years since Barney and Friends came into our lives. From the 'Clean Up' song to the 'I Love You song' the show stands for love and kindness. But not everyone considered Barney a friend. Ahead of the debut of the new, two-part...
16-year-old charged for bringing gun, loaded extended magazine into Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a student has been charged after they took a loaded handgun to the Life Skills Center Southeast. Police responded to a report about a student who brought a handgun into the school. School staff used a metal detector wand on the student...
