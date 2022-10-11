ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Former Ohio State star Art Schlichter charged with possessing cocaine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter has been charged with possessing cocaine. While responding to a report of an overdose, police found him unresponsive at the Hampton Inn along Lyman Drive in Hilliard in June, according to court documents. Officers administered Narcan before taking Schlichter...
HILLIARD, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are just over two weeks until Halloween. Several holiday and fall events are taking place throughout Central Ohio this weekend. And even though the Buckeyes have a bye week, the Blue Jackets are back!. Friday, October 14. Hispanic Restaurant Week in Columbus: Over 20...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Family of Chase Meola sues fraternity, Ohio State chapter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of an Ohio State student killed near campus are suing his fraternity. The lawsuit comes two years to the day after Chase Meola died. Police said Meola was shot and killed trying to break up a fight at a house party. His parents...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Marathon 2022: COTA to expect delays, reroutes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thousands of runners will be participating in the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon and Half-Marathon. The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) will be expecting major delays and reroutes on race day. The marathon is expected to begin in downtown Columbus on Sunday at 7:30 a.m.,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Early voting in Ohio begins Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Early voting in Ohio kicks off Wednesday for the November 8 general election. Registered voters have more than three weeks to vote in-person at their county board of elections or by mail. The complete weekly in-person voting schedule is available on the Ohio Secretary of...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Breezy and cooler day ahead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A cold front is moving across the state Thursday morning, pushing the storms out to the east. Temps will be falling to the lower 50s for the morning. Another weak cold front in Indiana may trigger a couple of spotty light rain showers as that moves through too.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon race preview & support along route

The annual Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & 1/2 Marathon is coming this Sunday, Oct. 16. Thousands of athletes will take to the streets of Columbus and many of them will be raising much-needed money for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Race Director Darris Blackford and one of the Marathon Mile Champions who has been treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Jenna Stang join Good Day Columbus to share what the support from the community on race day means to each runner.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: More sunshine and warmer temps

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One more day in the 70s before cooler temps arrive!. Wednesday will be warm and then become windy before eventually becoming wet. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s. Winds will pick up, out of the south, 10-25 mph today. A few...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police looking for Franklin Park killer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police asking for the public’s help to find the person who shot and killed an East High School student Monday afternoon at Franklin Park. “I heard gunshots and they wouldn’t stop,” said Misty, who lives in the neighborhood. “It sounded...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

PENN Entertainment planning $100M hotel development at Hollywood Casino Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — PENN Entertainment announced Tuesday its plans for a $100 million, 180-room hotel development at the Hollywood Casino Columbus on the west side. PENN said it intends to relocate its riverboat casinos in Aurora and Joliet, Ill., to new land-based facilities to build the new hotel at Hollywood Columbus and a second tower at the M Resort in Henderson Nevada.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Hilton Columbus Downtown opens second tower, officially largest hotel in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilton Columbus Downtown has officially opened its second tower, making it the largest hotel in the state. The addition of the second tower brings the total number of guest rooms up to 1,000 throughout the hotel. Additionally, the new event spaces added mean that the hotel now has over 75,000 square feet of meeting/event space. A skybridge connects the hotel's two towers, as well as the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Board of Education set to vote on controversial LGBTQ resolution Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A state board is set to vote on a controversial LGBTQ resolution on Wednesday that has drawn protests. The resolution, introduced by board member Brendon Shea, is described as supporting parents, schools, and districts in rejecting harmful gender identity policies. Critics said it will be used will strip away protections for students because of how they identify.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

'Squash Carver' creates masterpiece from thousand-pound squash and pumpkins

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gus Smithhisler is an engineer by day and a professional squash carver by night. He started growing giant pumpkins and squash before realizing he had a natural talent for carving. Smithhisler, also known as Squashcarver on Instagram, has nearly 33,000 followers on the social media...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

$3.5B Honda, LG EV battery plant coming to Fayette County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials announced a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant is coming to Fayette County, pending government approval. The joint venture between Honda and LG Energy Solution is estimated to bring 2,200 jobs to Ohio. Honda also announced it will invest $700 million to transform its Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna plants to manufacture electric vehicles and parts.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Schools assure they are addressing safety with ongoing teen violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gun violence continues to impact teens throughout Central Ohio. Some high-profile cases over the last week include a shooting near a high school football game, the other involving a 10-year-old taking a bullet. City Council President Shannon Hardin addressed the incidents saying, "it's a shame when those spaces divulge into violence. It's unacceptable, it's absolutely unacceptable."
COLUMBUS, OH

