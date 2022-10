Hersheypark Halloween is open every weekend in October which means there are more days than ever before to put on your costume, grab your family and head to the Park for tricks, treats, coasters and sweets! For the Halloween lovers and thrill seekers out there, Dark Nights is our all-new immersive haunt experience with 4 haunted houses and 3 scare zones.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO