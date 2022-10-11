Read full article on original website
Related
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Fall Again as Treasury Yields Rise
Most stocks closed lower for a fifth straight day Tuesday, as rising government bond yields turned up the heat once again. The Nasdaq Composite (-1.1% at 10,426) and the S&P 500 Index (-0.7% at 3,588) finished in the red as the 10-year Treasury yield climbed 5.2 basis points to 3.937%. (A basis point = 0.01%.) Remember, rising bond yields can have an outsized effect on tech stocks that are valued based on longer-term earnings. And as bond yields and borrowing costs rise, these longer-term earnings can be negatively impacted.
Don't worry, there's still hope for the stock market
The back-to-back, huge market rallies of last week may seem like a distant memory to investors after stocks slid for the past four days and finished mixed Tuesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
There's good reason to think that the 2-day surge in stocks this week wasn't just another bear market rally, according to Fundstrat
There's good reason to think the two-day surge in stocks this week wasn't another bear market rally, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. The firm highlighted a "100% bid" day in the Nasdaq, a 10% decline in JOLTS, and stability in high-yield spreads. "The promising aspect is the job openings are...
Chinese chip stocks plunge in Hong Kong as new US export controls look set to crimp Beijing's tech development
Shares in Chinese chipmakers fell in Hong Kong Monday after the US introduced new export controls. The stepped-up measures will cut China off from semiconductors made with American technology. "This development is likely to put a further brake on the Chinese tech sector," an analyst said. Shares in Chinese chipmakers...
The dollar's huge strength means investors should prepare for fewer sales beats from S&P 500 companies, Goldman Sachs says
S&P 500 firms may beat quarterly earnings expectations at a lower pace than the first half of the year, Goldman Sachs says. That's because a soaring dollar could eat into overseas profitability. Many companies "will undoubtedly emphasize their performance on a 'constant currency' basis," said Goldman's US equity strategists. Quarterly...
Stocks may hold up better than expected in a coming recession, as the market appears to already be pricing in deep cuts to earnings, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
Stocks could hold up better than expected in a coming recession, according to Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen. Paulsen pointed to steep losses in the S&P 500 this yer, a sign that a drop in earnings is being priced in. That means stocks could stay buoyant amid a recession, but only...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall to start busy week of earnings, inflation data
U.S. stocks extended a downtrend on Monday to start the week lower as Wall Street steered into third-quarter earnings season and braced for a batch of inflation reports. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led declines, dropping 1% to a two-year low as a set of fresh restrictions by the Biden administration on China's access to American technology sent chip stocks tanking and weighed on the broader tech sector. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slid 0.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed roughly 90 points, or 0.3%.
msn.com
Nasdaq ends at 2-year low as U.S. stocks extend losing streak to 5 days
U.S. stocks ended a choppy session mostly lower Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at its lowest in more than two years as the tech-heavy index and the S&P 500 index extended a losing streak to five sessions. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall for Fourth Consecutive Session
Stocks closed lower Monday in a choppy session noticeably light on volume. A lack of economic news – and the fact that the bond market was closed in observance of Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day – helped make for a quiet day of trading. Still, heightened anxiety...
Motley Fool
Pepsi Pops, but This Nasdaq Stock Was the Real Thing Wednesday
Nasdaq futures were higher Wednesday morning, bouncing from weakness earlier in the week. PepsiCo shares climbed after its third-quarter report showed strong pricing power. KnowBe4 accepted an acquisition bid from Vista Equity Partners. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clayton News Daily
Inflation Data Shock: September CPI Runs Hot at 8.2%, Core Pressures Spike: Stocks Tumble
U.S. inflation slowed modestly last month, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated Thursday, but core consumer prices spiked higher for a second consecutive reading, cementing the case for big Fed rate hikes between now and the end of the year. The headline consumer price index for the month...
How Is The Market Feeling About Heliogen?
Heliogen's HLGN short percent of float has risen 157.49% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.98 million shares sold short, which is 8.42% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
US Stocks Show Cautious Optimism As S&P 500, Dow Futures Surge Ahead Of Key CPI Data — Trump's SPAC Partner, Applied Materials And Chip Stocks In Focus Today
The U.S. index futures are pointing to a higher opening on Wall Street, reflecting traders’ hopes that the consumer price inflation data may prove benign. Stocks opened Wednesday’s session higher but trading was characterized by a lack of direction amid the release of the September producer price inflation report and the FOMC minutes. The major averages closed the session marginally to modestly lower.
Motley Fool
Why Apple Stock Is Down 23% This Year
The tech industry has been hit hard in 2022, with multiple companies' stocks experiencing significant declines. Apple's share price has been affected by a downturn in consumer demand. However, its share price continues to retain more of its value than many other tech stocks. You’re reading a free article with...
Stocks Higher, Inflation Data, TSMC, Applied Materials And Delta Earnings In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Thursday, October 13:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher As Inflation Test Looms. U.S. equity futures bumped higher Thursday, while the dollar held steady against its global peers and Treasury yields ticked lower ahead of what could be a crucial reading for September inflation in the world's biggest economy.
9 Top Energy ETFs to Buy Now
These energy funds offer exposure to oil and gas stocks, which are some of the rare outperformers in an otherwise volatile year.
tipranks.com
Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK): Analyst Lowers Target on Weak Operations
Argo Blockchain is being constantly pressured by high energy prices at its Texas facility. Analysts are not happy with the strategic initiatives announced by the company. The London-based cryptocurrency miner, Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) (GB:ARB), is under duress as its mining operations continue to weaken. Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi remains concerned about the elevated oil and gas prices at its Helios, Texas mining facility. The higher prices are impacting the company’s margins. ARBK stock has plunged 84.1% so far this year.
Apple Stock: Fears Are Overdone, Say These Analysts
It is looking uglier by the day. With mounting fears over lingering inflation, rising interest rates that don’t seem to find a ceiling, and deterioration in global economic activity, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report stock has reached 24% lower for the year alongside an equally soft S&P 500 (SPY) - Get S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF Report.
Comments / 0