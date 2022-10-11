ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Fall Again as Treasury Yields Rise

Most stocks closed lower for a fifth straight day Tuesday, as rising government bond yields turned up the heat once again. The Nasdaq Composite (-1.1% at 10,426) and the S&P 500 Index (-0.7% at 3,588) finished in the red as the 10-year Treasury yield climbed 5.2 basis points to 3.937%. (A basis point = 0.01%.) Remember, rising bond yields can have an outsized effect on tech stocks that are valued based on longer-term earnings. And as bond yields and borrowing costs rise, these longer-term earnings can be negatively impacted.
The dollar's huge strength means investors should prepare for fewer sales beats from S&P 500 companies, Goldman Sachs says

S&P 500 firms may beat quarterly earnings expectations at a lower pace than the first half of the year, Goldman Sachs says. That's because a soaring dollar could eat into overseas profitability. Many companies "will undoubtedly emphasize their performance on a 'constant currency' basis," said Goldman's US equity strategists. Quarterly...
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall to start busy week of earnings, inflation data

U.S. stocks extended a downtrend on Monday to start the week lower as Wall Street steered into third-quarter earnings season and braced for a batch of inflation reports. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led declines, dropping 1% to a two-year low as a set of fresh restrictions by the Biden administration on China's access to American technology sent chip stocks tanking and weighed on the broader tech sector. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slid 0.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed roughly 90 points, or 0.3%.
Nasdaq ends at 2-year low as U.S. stocks extend losing streak to 5 days

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session mostly lower Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at its lowest in more than two years as the tech-heavy index and the S&P 500 index extended a losing streak to five sessions. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain...
Pepsi Pops, but This Nasdaq Stock Was the Real Thing Wednesday

Nasdaq futures were higher Wednesday morning, bouncing from weakness earlier in the week. PepsiCo shares climbed after its third-quarter report showed strong pricing power. KnowBe4 accepted an acquisition bid from Vista Equity Partners. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
How Is The Market Feeling About Heliogen?

Heliogen's HLGN short percent of float has risen 157.49% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.98 million shares sold short, which is 8.42% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
US Stocks Show Cautious Optimism As S&P 500, Dow Futures Surge Ahead Of Key CPI Data — Trump's SPAC Partner, Applied Materials And Chip Stocks In Focus Today

The U.S. index futures are pointing to a higher opening on Wall Street, reflecting traders’ hopes that the consumer price inflation data may prove benign. Stocks opened Wednesday’s session higher but trading was characterized by a lack of direction amid the release of the September producer price inflation report and the FOMC minutes. The major averages closed the session marginally to modestly lower.
Why Apple Stock Is Down 23% This Year

The tech industry has been hit hard in 2022, with multiple companies' stocks experiencing significant declines. Apple's share price has been affected by a downturn in consumer demand. However, its share price continues to retain more of its value than many other tech stocks. You’re reading a free article with...
Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK): Analyst Lowers Target on Weak Operations

Argo Blockchain is being constantly pressured by high energy prices at its Texas facility. Analysts are not happy with the strategic initiatives announced by the company. The London-based cryptocurrency miner, Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) (GB:ARB), is under duress as its mining operations continue to weaken. Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi remains concerned about the elevated oil and gas prices at its Helios, Texas mining facility. The higher prices are impacting the company’s margins. ARBK stock has plunged 84.1% so far this year.
Apple Stock: Fears Are Overdone, Say These Analysts

It is looking uglier by the day. With mounting fears over lingering inflation, rising interest rates that don’t seem to find a ceiling, and deterioration in global economic activity, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report stock has reached 24% lower for the year alongside an equally soft S&P 500 (SPY) - Get S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF Report.
