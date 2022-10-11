New Japan Pro Wrestling's journey to the United States is set to feature a monumental tag match. It was announced on Wednesday evening that AEW's Eddie Kingston will team with Kazuchika Okada to take on a duo from Bullet Club, Juice Robinson and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White. This clash is set to go down in the main event of NJPW Rumble on 44th Street in New York City later this month. White has made enemies with both men standing opposite him, as he has routinely taunted Okada ahead of their NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 bout in January and blasted Kingston for failing to meet him in trios action earlier this month.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO