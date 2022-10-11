Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 10, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 10, 2022!. We kick things off with a message from The Bloodline. The conversation shifts to Jey, who Reigns asks if he’s a fool. Jey says no, but Sami Zayn reminds Reigns that he promised he could handle Jey. Reigns agrees and Zayn asks Jey if he can be cool like everyone else such as Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Signs Former WWE Star
Recently there’s been talk of Renee Paquette possibly joining the broadcast team and Tony Khan has confirmed that Renee is now All Elite ahead of tonight’s Dynamite. Renee Paquette is expected to make her first AEW appearance tonight when Dynamite takes place from Toronto, so it will be interesting to see how she fits into the broadcast team.
Look: Wrestling World Reacts To Renee Paquette News
Renee Paquette is signing with AEW. On Wednesday night, Tony Khan officially announced the move. "Welcome to the team! @ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE," Khan tweeted. Paquette, 37, was with the WWE from 2012-2020. She quickly became a fan favorite due to her contributions as a commentator, presenter, and interviewer for the company.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Takes Shot At AEW’s Backstage Fights During WWE Raw
AEW’s locker room hasn’t been the same since All Out, and Tony Khan has been heavily criticized for failing to prevent backstage brawls in his promotion. Even WWE took a shot at AEW during Raw tonight. WWE returned to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for the...
Clark Connors: NJPW World TV Title Was Made For Me
Clark Connors has his eyes on the newest NJPW championship. At NJPW Declaration of Power, New Japan Pro-Wrestling introduced the NJPW World TV Championship. Matches for the new belt will include a 15-minute time limit and focus on younger talent and more high-paced action. The first-ever NJPW World TV Champion...
PWMania
William Regal Says Roddy Piper Would Have Seen Straight Through MJF as a Heel
On the latest episode of his podcast, “Gentleman Villain,” William Regal covered a wide variety of topics. During it, he discussed MJF’s success in AEW as a heel and how he has always seen potential in him. “I’ve always seen the potential in him. Not sure I...
Jon Moxley Explains Why He Signed a New Contract With AEW
‘I don’t plan on going anywhere else,’ he says.
ComicBook
Top AEW Star Confirmed For Upcoming NJPW Show
New Japan Pro Wrestling's journey to the United States is set to feature a monumental tag match. It was announced on Wednesday evening that AEW's Eddie Kingston will team with Kazuchika Okada to take on a duo from Bullet Club, Juice Robinson and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White. This clash is set to go down in the main event of NJPW Rumble on 44th Street in New York City later this month. White has made enemies with both men standing opposite him, as he has routinely taunted Okada ahead of their NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 bout in January and blasted Kingston for failing to meet him in trios action earlier this month.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dynamite Preview (10/12): Canada TV Debut, Chris Jericho Vs. Bryan Danielson For The ROH World Championship
History will be made tonight when "AEW Dynamite" takes place live from Canada for the first time in the show's three-year history. To mark the occasion, Canada's own Chris Jericho defends the ROH World Championship against Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson. Last Wednesday, Jericho teamed with longtime ally Sammy Guevara against Danielson and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, but the "Dynamite" main event ended controversially; the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society struck Garcia with a title belt, which in turn allowed Guevara to snatch the victory for his team. Now in front of his fellow Canadians in Toronto, Jericho is busting out the "Lionheart" packaging for his war against one of the greatest ROH World Champions in history.
NJPW Announces Bracket For NJPW World TV Title Tournament
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced the 16-man bracket for the NJPW World TV Championship tournament, which begins on October 14 and concludes at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. Check out the full first round schedule below. October 14, Korakuen Hall. - David Finlay vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru. - Alex Zayne...
411mania.com
Tag Match & More Set For NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
NJPW has announced a big tag team match and more for this month’s Rumble On 44th Street event. The promotion announced the following matches on Thursday for the show, which takes place on October 28th from the Times Square Palladium in NYC:. * Jay White and Juice Robinson vs....
wrestlinginc.com
Stokely Hathaway Explains The Goal Of AEW Pairing With MJF
While MJF clearly enjoys being the center of attention, he's currently sharing the spotlight with his fast-talking manager, Stokely Hathaway. But in an interview with The Root, Hathaway explained that wrestler and manager have a history of mutual admiration. "We've known each other for a really, really long time and...
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley's New AEW Contract Includes Non-Wrestling Responsibilities
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently signed a contract extension with the company that runs through 2027. The five-year deal doesn't just extend the three-time champion's time as a wrestler with AEW, it also expands his role into mentorship and coaching. In an interview with "Sports Illustrated," Moxley explained what makes him a unique figure for coaching up-and-coming talents in AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Karl Anderson's NJPW Future Following WWE Return
Last night's episode of "WWE Raw" saw the return of the Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, to WWE. This could be construed as somewhat awkward, given that Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and had been scheduled to defend the title against Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka on November 5, the same day WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled in Saudi Arabia.
AEW Dynamite Results (10/12/22): ROH World Title Match, All-Atlantic Title Match, Jon Moxley Speaks
AEW Dynamite (10/12) ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson. AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC (c) vs. Orange Cassidy. Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter. Luchasaurus (w/ Christian Cage) vs. Jungle Boy. Jon Moxley speaks. WarJoe (Wardlow & Samoa Joe) in action. Swerve Strickland...
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Update On Renee Paquette's Future In Pro Wrestling
Over the past couple of weeks, it was rumored that WWE was interested in bringing back Renee Paquette. However, despite WWE's reported interest in her, it was also speculated that she would turn down her former employer to share Wednesday nights with her husband. We now know what choice she's making.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on WWE Plans for Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt is reportedly set to work the WWE SmackDown brand moving forward. A new report from PWInsider notes that as of last word, Wyatt is only scheduled for appearances on the SmackDown brand moving forward. It’s possible that this could change, but for now he is earmarked for the blue brand.
wrestlinginc.com
MLW Announces New Streaming Partner
Popular indie promotion Major League Wrestling officially has a new home for content starting next month. As first reported by Sports Illustrated, MLW has become partners with Pro Wrestling TV, an on-demand streaming network that offers 24/7 pro wrestling. Starting November 3, the company will start uploading their "entire catalog" to the streaming service that "dates back 20 years." CEO Court Bauer also established that MLW "still has a linear presence on cable, as well as our long-term partner with BeIN Sports" where the company airs on Canada and the U.S. on Saturdays at 10 p.m. EST.
Bray Wyatt And Good Brothers Return, MJF Character Shift, Orange Champion | The Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Orange Cassidy wins AEW All-Atlantic Championship. - Diamond Sheik (@thediamondsheik) and Jameson Ryan (@posedmaloneJRY) discuss making the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring, advice from Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall, running Championship District Wrestling, and more. See Championship District Wrestling...
