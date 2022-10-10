Read full article on original website
Poll respondents like Brian Kemp but prefer Stacey Abrams’ stands on key issues
ATLANTA – Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is holding a 10-point lead over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, according to a poll released this week. But on spending and taxes, abortion, and gun rights, most respondents to the same survey sided with Abrams’ positions. The poll of 1,030 likely general...
Former Democratic Gov. Roy Barnes endorses Republican Tyler Harper for ag commissioner
ATLANTA – State Sen. Tyler Harper, the Republican nominee for Georgia agriculture commissioner, has picked up an endorsement from a prominent Democrat. Former Gov. Roy Barnes threw his backing Thursday behind the seventh-generation farmer and small business owner from Ocilla. “Tyler has a proven track record of delivering results...
Georgia meth trafficker given 19-year sentence
ALBANY — A defendant involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by himself and another co-defendant from two Georgia prisons has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Co-defendant Eric Gilbert, 46, of Calhoun State Prison, was sentenced to 228 months in prison to be followed...
Georgia ports officials say economic 'correction' could slow growth of freight traffic
(The Center Square) — While the Georgia Ports Authority continues to handle a high volume of freight, officials are warning that its growth could moderate, another sign of a looming economic "correction." GPA said the Port of Savannah handled more than 1.5 million twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) in...
