NBC New York
15 Most ‘Coveted' NYC Neighborhoods Revealed
Queens may be home to one of the world's coolest neighborhoods, according to a new study, but when it comes to the "most-dreamed about" spots across the five boroughs, a new StreetEasy report found a few others reign supreme. StreetEasy, which bills itself as the city's leading real estate marketplace,...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A new Russ & Daughters location is opening by Hudson Yards
Given its cultural and gastronomical significance—and the company’s relatively modest expansion plans since first opening 100 years ago—this is pretty big news: a new Russ & Daughters location is scheduled to open at 415 10th Avenue by 34th Street near Hudson Yards in the spring of 2023.
NBC New York
This Queens Neighborhood Was Just Named One of World's Trendiest Places to Live
Residents of one neighborhood in Queens should feel pretty cool -- because their home was just named one of the trendiest places to live in the world. According to the annual Time Out Index survey, Ridgewood is the fourth-coolest neighborhood on the planet for 2022. The magazine cited the neighborhood's...
Harlem residents get doorman after being harassed by teens
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents in a Harlem apartment building said they feel safer after the building’s management company hired a doorman for their lobby in the evening. Tenant leader Tonia Bacon called PIX11 News last week, saying tenants in her building were being harassed every evening by a group of teens who take over […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Barry’s to open first Brooklyn bootcamp location next spring
Barry’s is taking its bootie-burning bootcamp across the East River to open its first location in Brooklyn. The famed California-founded fitness studio — one that’s favored by toned celebrities including Harry Styles and Kim Kardashian — has leased 7,000 square feet at a new residential building at 200 Montague St. developed by Aurora Capital, where it will open next spring.
Eater
Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?
Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
Knife-wielding woman busted for threatening NYC subway riders, police say
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) —- A Bronx woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening passengers with a knife aboard a subway train in Manhattan, police said Thursday. Caridad Wilkins, 48, was swinging the knife at riders on the northbound No. 4 train at the Union Square station around 9 p.m., according to the NYPD. Officers searched […]
nhsbearsden.com
Cakes and Cookies, Delicious Smells All Around
When you walk into Pasticceria Monteleone, on 355 Court Street, in Brooklyn, NY, you are overwhelmed with the delicious aroma of the cakes and pastries displayed all around. If I could wake up smelling freshly baked cookies, I would go there every day. This bakery is the one to visit if you are traveling in New York, and are looking for some good quality baked goods. They have a favorable location in Brooklyn, right around the corner from other stores, and houses. Along with that, right after we got our box of goods, we walked over to a local park to sit and enjoy them.
Subway rider slashed, pepper-sprayed on Midtown train
The 57-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute on a northbound 1 train with another man, believed to be a panhandler, who was waving a knife and carrying pepper spray around 1:30 a.m.
fox5ny.com
Killings on mass transit in NYC
A man was stabbed to death on an MTA bus in the Bronx Sunday night. Two weeks ago, a man was fatally slashed on the L train in Brooklyn. Last week, a man was stabbed on a subway platform in Harlem.
Major Stop and Shop update as retailer unveils $140million changes to stores to tailor them to individual needs
STOP & Shop has made major changes that will give customers a more individualized experience. Three of its New York stores have received high-end makeovers as part of a $140million upgrade program to improve the shopping experience. Two of the Stop & Shop locations in New York City, which now...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Let me tell you—being a parent in NYC right now totally rocks
While trying to properly deal with the mood swings that the birth of my precious daughter Giordana brought along with back in 2019, I found pleasure and refuge in walking around Manhattan while my baby was quietly laying in her stroller. Not only was I able to conquer daily tasks that suddenly seemed impossible to manage—food shopping, dry cleaning, a trip to the local Duane Reade—but the fresh air quickly helped my state of mind.
Body found in Central Park pond
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man’s body was found in a Central Park pond on Monday, police said. The man was found face down in Turtle Pond around 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man hasn’t been identified. The medical examiner will try to determine his cause […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Little Italy’s famed La Bella Ferrara bakery joins Time Out Market New York
La Bella Ferrara has been delighting denizens of Little Italy and countless visitors since the late 1800s, according to its fourth-generation owner Liz Lee Grazioso, but it never expanded to Brooklyn before she took the business over from her godfather in 2021. “I grew up in the cafe and the...
The Most Expensive & Most Affordable Places To Live In NYC Metro Area
While two New Jersey cities ranked among the most expensive places for renters in the NYC Metro area, two more are among the most affordable, according to a Zumper report. The website looked at rent prices at 15 cities in the NYC metro area from September, and compiled a list of the most and least expensive places to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the area.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The iconic Garment District button and needle is getting a redesign
The massive button and needle sculpture that welcomes tourists and locals alike to the Garment District is getting a makeover. The existing kiosk structure, which served as an industry information center for over a decade, was designed by James Biber (then of Pentagram Architects) and built in the 1970s at Seventh Avenue plaza of 1411 Broadway. Then in 1993, it was renovated with the addition of the now iconic rooftop button and needle sculpture and used by the Garment District Alliance (GDA) as a neighborhood resource center.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
There are more rats scurrying around NYC than ever before
This is not the sort of news we like to report on but, alas, we are just fulfilling our duty: according to government data obtained by the New York Daily News, rat sightings across the city have increased by 71% since this time in 2020. The numbers are particularly worrisome...
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat included
NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 145 affordable apartments in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. The newly constructed Halletts Point 7 Apartments are located at 3-24 27th Avenue, Astoria, Queens, New York.
Supermarket News
Stop & Shop moves ahead with New York City store upgrade plan
Ahold Delhaize USA’s Stop & Shop has reopened three more supermarkets under a $140 million program to upgrade its New York City stores. The locations include the first remodeled locations in the city boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens: 1710 Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay (Brooklyn), 74-17 Grand Ave. in Maspeth (Queens) and 6466 Myrtle Ave. in Glendale (Queens). Stop & Shop held grand opening events at the Sheepshead Bay and Maspeth stores on Friday, while the ribbon-cutting for the Glendale location is slated for Oct. 14.
