Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill join forces in new Enola Holmes 2 trailer

By Molly Edwards
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27y3Wo_0iUfmEQa00

Enola Holmes 2 has a new trailer – and it teases an action-packed adventure with the sleuthing siblings Enola and Sherlock joining forces.

In the clip, which you can watch above, Millie Bobby Brown's Enola is once again unraveling a mystery, though this time with the help of her brother, played by Henry Cavill, her mother, played by Helena Bonham Carter, and Louis Partridge's Tewkesbury. Naturally, there's plenty of fourth wall-breaking and some serious girl power. As Enola tell us, "The game has found its feet again."

The new film sees Enola working as a detective-for-hire on the hunt for a matchstick girl's missing sister. The case will take her across London and will involve Enola delving into a dangerous conspiracy.

The first Enola Holmes movie was a huge success for Netflix: the film was viewed by 76 million homes in its first month of streaming. "I really didn't think it would be as successful as it was," Brown told us in the new issue of Total Film magazine , which features Enola Holmes 2 on the cover. "Of course, it resonated with me so much – that's why I did it."

Total Film also sat down with Cavill , who shed some light on his famous character's thoughts in the sequel. "Sherlock enjoys it enormously, much as it frustrates him and he's scuppered by trying to work out who on Earth it is," the actor explained. "I think part of him enjoys actually being genuinely challenged. It isn't boring. He's on the back foot, and against the ropes."

Enola Holmes 2 arrives on Netflix this November 4. For much more on the film, including exclusive interviews with Brown, Cavill, Susan Wokoma, and Harry Bradbeer, check out the new issue of Total Film when it hits stands (and digital devices) this Thursday, October 13.

In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best Netflix movies streaming now to fill out your watchlist.

