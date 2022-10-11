ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins vs. NHL, Carl Hagelin’s Career Possibly Over

The North American leg of the 2022-23 NHL season began Tuesday with the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. How does the new Pittsburgh Penguins roster stack up against the rest of the NHL? Hockey Canada finally cleaned house as the entire board resigned. And the Marcus Pettersson-to-Vancouver NHL trade rumors are ice-cold.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL preview: Vegas Golden Knights

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins, Capitals Officially the NHL’s Oldest Teams

Age has been tossed about and cited as a reason the 2022-23 Pittsburgh Penguins won’t attain acceptable levels of success. The age question is a legitimate one, but the Penguins not only ignored it, they steered into it. Evgeni Malkin begins a four-year contract. Kris Letang begins (presumably) his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Zuccarello & Eriksson Ek Finish Strong in Preseason

The Minnesota Wild finished up their preseason this last week and came out with a record of 2-1-0 that extended their overall record to 6-1-0. They faced the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Dallas Stars, and while they won against the Blackhawks and Stars they fell to the Blues. The Wild now have a few days off before their regular season starts on Thursday, Oct. 13.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX Sports

Avalanche host the Blackhawks in season opener

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -421, Blackhawks +324; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche start the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks. Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall and went 23-8-5 in Central Division games last season. Goalies for the Avalanche averaged 29.2 saves per game last season while allowing 2.8 goals per game.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Minnesota Wild Roundtable: Previewing the Regular Season

The Minnesota Wild have had a long offseason but their regular season is now just a day away. They’ll start the season with their home opener against the New York Rangers and everyone will finally get to see what kind of scoring power this team has. With names like Kirill Kaprizov, Marco Rossi, Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman, and Joel Eriksson Ek, this team should have no problem scoring goals.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

NHL best bets for Thursday: Vegas picking on the Blackhawks

Yesterday was a fun one on the ice, going 5-1 on our article plays. Tonight's slate is larger, and some of the matchups are quite inviting. Through a few games, my biggest takeaway in the NHL is that the studs are shooting, so finding lines with pre-existing chemistry is the best recipe for early-season success. The names we're so used to seeing shoot and score are doing so, so we rely on some old friends to begin the new season.
NHL
Yardbarker

Minnesota Wild Navigating Parise & Suter Buyouts Excellently

As the 2022-23 season-opening rosters have been submitted and are made public, it may come as a surprise to some fans to see the Minnesota Wild, with their $12.7 million in dead money from the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts, sitting pretty with $3.29 million available in cap space. A grand total of 13 teams will start the season above the $82.5 million salary cap on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), and a further four teams do not have enough space remaining to call up another player should they face an injury.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: No Announcement for Ian Cole, Penguins New Drills

The Pittsburgh Penguins began to take shape for Game 1 tonight, and it appears there will be two new players making their first opening-night start. PHN tackled why some Penguins trade chatter is not a good idea. Ian Cole spoke with the NHL investigators on Wednesday, but neither side had an announcement. Montreal gave Carey Price a thunderous ovation, a grateful rookie helped the Bruins beat the Capitals, and Edmonton paid tribute to Bet Stetler.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Hawks fall to Avs in season opener

DENVER — The Blackhawks fell to the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 at Ball Arena on Wednesday in their season opener. 1. The Blackhawks have now lost four consecutive season openers in regulation. They have a -10 goal differential in those four games. 2. Jack Johnson returned to his old stomping...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL preview: Calgary Flames

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
NHL
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL preview: Carolina Hurricanes

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Sports

Avs presented snazzy Stanley Cup rings in private ceremony

DENVER (AP) — For their sparkling Stanley Cup run, the Colorado Avalanche picked up some snazzy rings to commemorate the moment. How about these numbers: 669 diamonds, 18 custom-cut sapphires — plus two more round sapphires — and 42 rubies. All told, its gemstone weight checks in around 18.5 carats.
DENVER, CO

