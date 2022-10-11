Yesterday was a fun one on the ice, going 5-1 on our article plays. Tonight's slate is larger, and some of the matchups are quite inviting. Through a few games, my biggest takeaway in the NHL is that the studs are shooting, so finding lines with pre-existing chemistry is the best recipe for early-season success. The names we're so used to seeing shoot and score are doing so, so we rely on some old friends to begin the new season.

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO