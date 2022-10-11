Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
C.J. Stroud named Maxwell Award Player of the Week after 6 TD performance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud picked up another national award following his six-touchdown performance in the Buckeyes' 49-20 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Stroud was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week after passing for 361 yards and six touchdowns in Ohio State's...
WSYX ABC6
Former Ohio State star Art Schlichter charged with possessing cocaine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter has been charged with possessing cocaine. While responding to a report of an overdose, police found him unresponsive at the Hampton Inn along Lyman Drive in Hilliard in June, according to court documents. Officers administered Narcan before taking Schlichter...
WSYX ABC6
Blue Jacket forward fighting homelessness with every goal and assist he scores this season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine has pledged to donate $1,000 for every point, goal or assist, he scores during the 2022-23 season. The donations will be made to the Community Shelter Board (CSB) to provide resources for families facing homelessness in Columbus. “Family homelessness...
WSYX ABC6
Cystic Fibrosis patient hoping to inspire others as he runs Columbus half marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Had you told Adam Koch, a Newark area resident, that he would be running a half marathon, he would not have believed it. “There’s no way I would’ve ever thought that I would’ve been able to do more than like three miles at a time,” said Koch, who has Cystic Fibrosis and is running the Columbus Half Marathon.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Marathon 2022: COTA to expect delays, reroutes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thousands of runners will be participating in the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon and Half-Marathon. The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) will be expecting major delays and reroutes on race day. The marathon is expected to begin in downtown Columbus on Sunday at 7:30 a.m.,...
WSYX ABC6
Early voting in Ohio begins Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Early voting in Ohio kicks off Wednesday for the November 8 general election. Registered voters have more than three weeks to vote in-person at their county board of elections or by mail. The complete weekly in-person voting schedule is available on the Ohio Secretary of...
WSYX ABC6
Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon race preview & support along route
The annual Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & 1/2 Marathon is coming this Sunday, Oct. 16. Thousands of athletes will take to the streets of Columbus and many of them will be raising much-needed money for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Race Director Darris Blackford and one of the Marathon Mile Champions who has been treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Jenna Stang join Good Day Columbus to share what the support from the community on race day means to each runner.
WSYX ABC6
Refreshing Pumpkin Acai Bowl recipe packed with fruits and seeds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Restaurants rolling out fall options often means extra sugar and lack organic ingredients that make a positive impact on your diet. Vitality Bowls superfood café co-owners, Terry and Cyndi Roberts, demonstrate how to make the perfect smoothie with the fall twist. The Pumpkin Bowl...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Marathon Road Closures: What you need to know
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon and 1/2 Marathon will kick off in downtown Columbus on Sunday and several roads will be closed beginning Thursday. Here is everything you need to know if you are planning to travel throughout the area. Thursday, October 13. Beginning...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: More sunshine and warmer temps
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One more day in the 70s before cooler temps arrive!. Wednesday will be warm and then become windy before eventually becoming wet. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s. Winds will pick up, out of the south, 10-25 mph today. A few...
WSYX ABC6
Pumpkin Aglow returns to Franklin Park Conservatory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pumpkin Aglow is back at the Franklin Park Conservatory!. The Conservatory will be filled with hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins. These family-friendly fall events offer two pumpkin houses, a spooky forest, a foggy creek and a ghostly graveyard. The Pumpkin Aglow experience takes place on the...
WSYX ABC6
PENN Entertainment planning $100M hotel development at Hollywood Casino Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — PENN Entertainment announced Tuesday its plans for a $100 million, 180-room hotel development at the Hollywood Casino Columbus on the west side. PENN said it intends to relocate its riverboat casinos in Aurora and Joliet, Ill., to new land-based facilities to build the new hotel at Hollywood Columbus and a second tower at the M Resort in Henderson Nevada.
WSYX ABC6
Hilton Columbus Downtown opens second tower, officially largest hotel in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilton Columbus Downtown has officially opened its second tower, making it the largest hotel in the state. The addition of the second tower brings the total number of guest rooms up to 1,000 throughout the hotel. Additionally, the new event spaces added mean that the hotel now has over 75,000 square feet of meeting/event space. A skybridge connects the hotel's two towers, as well as the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio Board of Education set to vote on controversial LGBTQ resolution Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A state board is set to vote on a controversial LGBTQ resolution on Wednesday that has drawn protests. The resolution, introduced by board member Brendon Shea, is described as supporting parents, schools, and districts in rejecting harmful gender identity policies. Critics said it will be used will strip away protections for students because of how they identify.
WSYX ABC6
Faith leaders advocating for affordable housing in Columbus area
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some pastors are taking to the streets to advocate for affordable housing in central Ohio. Tuesday members of BREAD—Building Responsibility Equality And Dignity stood outside the St. Stephens Episcopal Church at High and Woodruff Avenue with signs to catch the interest of passersby. Father...
WSYX ABC6
'This could be life changing,' Fayette Co. families react to Honda EV plant announcement
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Residents living in Fayette County said Honda's $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant coming to the area could be life-changing for them. "In small towns like this, we don’t always see big factories like that," Jeffersonville resident Teshia Johnson said. "This is really a positive, especially for people who need work and can’t find it."
WSYX ABC6
'Squash Carver' creates masterpiece from thousand-pound squash and pumpkins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gus Smithhisler is an engineer by day and a professional squash carver by night. He started growing giant pumpkins and squash before realizing he had a natural talent for carving. Smithhisler, also known as Squashcarver on Instagram, has nearly 33,000 followers on the social media...
WSYX ABC6
Headliner of Columbus Fashion Week runway show gives back to her native Ukraine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fashion meets philanthropy in Columbus this week. A Ukrainian-born clothing designer is coming back to where she grew up in Bexley. Now designer Natalia Fedner is the headliner for the Finale Runway show. Fedner’s clothing has been worn by the likes of Beyoncé, Lenny Kravitz,...
WSYX ABC6
Lockdown lifted at Pickerington HS North, Lakeview Jr. High, juvenile arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said one person is in custody after a social media threat resulted in two Pickerington schools being placed on lockdown Tuesday. Pickerington Local Schools said Pickerington High School North and Lakeview Junior High School were placed on lockdown around 1:15...
WSYX ABC6
$3.5B Honda, LG EV battery plant coming to Fayette County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials announced a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant is coming to Fayette County, pending government approval. The joint venture between Honda and LG Energy Solution is estimated to bring 2,200 jobs to Ohio. Honda also announced it will invest $700 million to transform its Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna plants to manufacture electric vehicles and parts.
