4 Major Difference Between WEB3 and METAVERSE
In some settings in recent years, the terms “metaverse” and “Web3” have been used interchangeably. Nonetheless, do you recognize the distinction?. It is crucial to understand what the decentralized web is all about. The Web2 that people now have access to is highly centralized and controlled by huge companies. However, the Web3 standard is fast replacing it. The Metaverse is the process through which the Internet and other virtual worlds will become a natural part of our lives, enabling us to interact with them seamlessly. In this article, we will examine the distinctions between Web 3.0 and the Metaverse and how they will finally complement one another in the future.
