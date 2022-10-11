ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Daily Mail

Europe's top clubs are set to make MILLIONS from the World Cup with FIFA poised to pay them over £9,000 per player, per day while their stars are in Qatar... with Man City, Man United and Chelsea - plus the Spanish giants - set to make the most

Europe's leading clubs will make millions from the World Cup with FIFA set to pay them a record amount of $10,000 per player per day while their stars are in Qatar. Manchester City, Real Madrid, Tottenham and Barcelona were among the top earners at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when FIFA distributed $209million (around £157m) under its Club Benefits Programme.
Daily Mail

Newcastle are chasing highly-rated Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos with the Vasco de Gama teenager dazzling in his country's second tier... as Eddie Howe's men pursue more talent after securing Garang Kuol

Newcastle United are pursuing Vasco de Gama’s highly-rated teenage midfielder Andrey Santos. The Magpies are looking at young talent from across the globe as they attempt to navigate Financial Fair Play restrictions by signing stars of the future. They have already bolstered their youth ranks with the likes of...
BBC

Channel migrants: 116 children missing from UK hotels

More than 100 unaccompanied child migrants remain missing after disappearing from UK hotels over a 14-month period, data reveals. BBC News has discovered that 116 children disappeared between July 2021 and August 2022, after temporarily being put in hotels by the Home Office. Charities fear the children, some as young...
FOX Sports

USWNT lose to England, Spain: 3 takeaways from winless window

Four days after the United Sates women's national team fell to European champion England — the Americans' first defeat in more than a year — the USWNT suffered another loss on Tuesday in Spain in their second October friendly. Maitane Lopez scored for the shorthanded hosts in the...
BBC

US midterm elections: Does Finland have the answer to fake news?

As the midterm elections approach in the US, the wave of false claims surrounding the vote is a reminder of how hard it is to combat fake news. Does Finland have the answer?. A few hours after Vladimir Putin called up 300,000 military reservists in September, a video showing long queues of cars at the Finnish-Russian border started circulating on social media.
The US Sun

Why is Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

QATAR are hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is taking place during the winter months. England will be looking for glory, hoping to push on from their semi-final defeat in the 2018 tournament in Russia. Gareth Southgate's men finished runners up in Euro 2020 also, and will be looking...
FOX Sports

Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored in stoppage time to keep Barcelona alive — for the moment — in the Champions League on Wednesday. Lewandowski’s last-gasp header helped the Catalan club salvage a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan after the visitors had taken a 3-2 lead with a goal from Robin Gosens in the 89th.
BBC

Rare white wallaby in Warwickshire reportedly killed by lorry

A rare white wallaby living in the Warwickshire wilderness has reportedly died after being struck by a lorry. Vets in Warwick said the marsupial had to be euthanised after being brought in with serious injuries earlier. It is thought the wallaby was Colin - a well-known animal which made headlines...
volleyballmag.com

USA women will play for bronze in FIVB Worlds after falling to Serbia

Tijana Boskovic lit up the USA with 32 kills as Serbia beat the Americans 25-21, 25-20, 17-25, 25-23 in Gliwice, Poland, Wednesday in the semifinals of the FIVB Women’s World Championship. While Serbia will play for gold, the USA will play for bronze on Saturday in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. Both...
FOX Sports

Alphonso Davies to miss Bayern's Champions League match

MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Canada star Alphonso Davies will not dress for Bayern Munich’s Champions League Group match on Wednesday night at the Czech Republic's Viktoria Plzen after sustaining a cranial bruise at Borussia Dortmund last weekend. Davies was hurt in the 45th minute during a challenge with...
Yardbarker

As many as 16 Arsenal Women going to 2023 World Cup finals

As many as 16 Arsenal Women going to 2023 World Cup finals By Michelle. The last of the 2023 Women´s World Cup Playoffs were played last night. Arsenal confirmed the results mean that there could be as many as 16 Arsenal Women going to Australia and New Zealand for Women´s World Cup action next summer, dependent on international team selection.
FOX Sports

Salzburg draws at Zagreb, stays unbeaten in Champions League

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Salzburg kept its unbeaten run in the Champions League going with a 1-1 draw at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday but relinquished the top spot in its group. Midfielder Nicolas Seiwald gave the Austrian champion the lead in the 12th minute on the counterattack with his first Champions League goal.
BBC

Jamaica bans music and TV glorifying crime

Jamaica's broadcasting authority has banned content that "glorifies illegal activity" - such as drug and gun use. The new rules cover TV and radio - including music - and list specific topics that are off-limits. Scamming, drug abuse and the illegal use of firearms cannot be "promoted" - and swearing...
