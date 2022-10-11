"You just never know when you're working on something that's going to resonate," she says. Sanaa Lathan almost didn’t do Brown Sugar. It was the summer of 2000 and she was poised to perform in New York’s Shakespeare in the Park, a free, annual theatrical production. The play was a dream of hers and she wasn’t sure that Sugar, a cult classic that turns 20 today, had a strong enough script. The film industry was also revving up for a strike that would follow the longest Hollywood work stoppage on record. So Lathan chose Shakespeare’s ‘Measure for Measure’ and went on about her business.

HIP HOP ・ 2 DAYS AGO