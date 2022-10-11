Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Related
BET
CultureCon Hosts The Ultimate Creative Homecoming In New York – Here Is What We Learned!
CultureCon made its final stop of its 3-city tour in NYC over the weekend. With 3,500 attendees, the star-studded event was the epitome of Black excellence. Founded by entertainment executive Imani Ellis and powered by the Creative Collective, culture-shifters, change-makers, and visionaries descended upon its offerings of panels, events, and activities.
Essence
Solange Knowles Left The Audience In Awe At Her NYC Ballet Debut
"It’s not that Knowles is the first or second black woman capable of composing a ballet for the NYCB, but she does feel perfect for it." On Wednesday night, the New York City Ballet celebrated the 10th anniversary of its annual all-Fashion Gala. Since its inception in 2012, the event has fostered collaborations between designers, choreographers, and musicians. Artists of all types draw from their respective, often disparate corners in the spirit of collaboration, innovation, and of course, style.
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Janet Jackson, Maggie Rogers, Eileen Gu, and More
So that’s a wrap! Fashion month is over. Before it finished, Janet Jackson made an incredibly chic splash in Paris. The artist headed to Thom Browne where she wore a killer skirt suit. At Givenchy, she opted for a hoodie and a sleek jacket. Finally, at Louis Vuitton, she was glistening in a puffer coat and a pair of intergalactic platform sneakers. Let’s hope Jackson makes more rounds next fashion month, too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beyoncé Celebrates Solange’s Debut As A Ballet Composer
Solange made her debut as a ballet composer at this year’s New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala. During opening night (Sept. 28), the “Cranes In The Sky” singer was celebrated by her family and closest friends, including older sister Beyoncé and mother Tina Knowles Lawson. Bey shared her loving remarks for Solange via Instagram, giving her sister virtual flowers for such an achievement. More from VIBE.comWill.i.am Says He "Inspired" Beyoncé's "BREAK MY SOUL" Remix EPThe Isley Brothers Unveil New Album's Release DateSolange Shares Creative Process In New Art Book, 'In Past Pupils and Smiles' “My beloved sister, there are no words to...
Sultry Singer and Actress Ledisi Packs on 40 Pounds to Portray Gospel Legend Mahalia Jackson
The highly-anticipated film, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, won the hearts of fans when it premiered at the Pan-African Film Festival and ESSENCE Festival of Culture earlier this year. And while it garnered critical acclaim among movie buffs, many could not fail to notice the visible weight the film’s leading actress, Ledisi, gained during the film.
Madame Noire
While The Other Rap Gworls Were Beefin’, Caresha Was Stepping Out In NYC With Diddy
Caresha and Diddy took over NYC’s streets recently — all the while several of the femcee’s counterparts were verbally tussling online. The City Girls member and Miami native posted a snapshot of herself and Diddy in the latter’s hometown on Oct. 4. Caresha — whose stage...
Anne Hathaway’s Teased-Up Hairstyle Is an Effortless Nod to the ’60s
For a masterclass in how to switch up your hair without changing the cut itself, Anne Hathaway is your girl. The star has gone from good to great to… well, near perfect in the hair department this year, oscillating between chic French-girl fringes and elegant side partings and simple waves. Who can forget the full fringe and ponytail—reminiscent of her The Devil Wears Prada character, Andy—which she wore to the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week in September? Talk about hairstyles for days.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jada Pinkett Smith Poised To Reveal All About ‘Complicated’ Marriage To Will Smith In New Book
There won’t be any need to read between the lines of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith‘s relationship anymore. Jada, 51, will publish her yet-to-be-titled memoir with Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William MorrowGroup at HarperCollins Publishers, in fall 2023, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE. In the announcement, Jada will talk about her journey, and at the heart of this powerful book, “[there] are two unexpected love stories, one being Jada’s complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being the one with herself.”
Essence
Sanaa Lathan Reflects On 'Brown Sugar' For The Film's 20th Anniversary
"You just never know when you're working on something that's going to resonate," she says. Sanaa Lathan almost didn’t do Brown Sugar. It was the summer of 2000 and she was poised to perform in New York’s Shakespeare in the Park, a free, annual theatrical production. The play was a dream of hers and she wasn’t sure that Sugar, a cult classic that turns 20 today, had a strong enough script. The film industry was also revving up for a strike that would follow the longest Hollywood work stoppage on record. So Lathan chose Shakespeare’s ‘Measure for Measure’ and went on about her business.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby, Dr. Dre, & Jimmy Iovine Advocate For Prop. 28 In California
Lil Baby appeared at a panel with Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine to speak in favor of Proposition 28 in California. Lil Baby met up with Dr. Dre and music executive Jimmy Iovine to advocate in favor of passing Proposition 28 in California. The bill would ensure arts and music programs are included in the curriculum at every public school with no additional cost to taxpayers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jim Jones Would Take Conversation With Diddy Over $1 Million
The Harlem hitmaker sparked a new debate that rivals “dinner with Jay-Z or $500K.”. For years, Jay-Z has taken hits over a viral question. His influence in Hip Hop and now corporate culture is unmatched as the Rap mogul went from the streets of New York City to owning the block. Hov is one of the most respected figures in the entertainment industry and has a reach that others could only hope for. Yet, still, debates have run rampant regarding whether or not people would take dinner with the billionaire magnate or $500K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Janet Jackson, Alex Vaughn, Joyce Wrice, And More Did What Needed To Be Done This New Music Friday
We’re turning this New Music Friday into ladies’ night. As Joyce Wrice and KAYTRANADA experiment on her new EP and storytelling reign on Alex Vaughn and Samaria’s new projects, Jazmine Sullivan drops an Oscar contender, and Janet Jackson celebrates the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope. Sprinkle in a bit of alt-R&B, and we’ve got ourselves our top new releases for this week.
Angela Lansbury, Legendary Broadway Performer and Murder She Wrote Star, Dies at Age 96
Angela Lansbury, the London-born actress who created memorably sinister characters in the Hollywood films Gaslight and The Manchurian Candidate, died on Tuesday, just five days short of her 97th birthday. In her later years, Lansbury went on to conquer the stages of Broadway, winning five Tony Awards, as well as star in a prime-time television series that ran for 12 seasons.
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Reviews Lil Baby Documentary: "Free Young Thug"
The success of Lil Baby's documentaryUntrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby is still growing by the day. The Amazon Prime film has earned Lil Baby several new fans, while still catering to the yearning of his loyal fan base. Irv Gotti recently spoke about his love for the Atlanta rapper after watching his critically acclaimed life story.
Lil Baby Says “Heyy” To Money, Women, And Clones In New Music Video
Lil Baby is welcoming all the good things life has to offer in his new music video for “Heyy.” In the Ivan Berrios-directed visual, the 27-year-old sits at a wooden desk loaded with stacks of cash while a horde of beautiful women surrounds him before later standing amongst several of his clones. At one point, the Atlanta rapper is even encircled by alligators but stands strong through it all.More from VIBE.comLil Baby, Nicki Minaj, And More Appear In New 'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II' TrailerLil Baby Updates Fans On Upcoming Album 'It's Only Me'Lil Baby Stars In New AXE...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
T.I. Names Atlanta’s Top 5 Most Influential Rap Albums
T.I. is an articulate, quick-witted gentleman, thus it seemed easy for the 42-year-old to name his top five “most important or influential” Atlanta rap albums. The “Whatever You Like” rapper took on that task when he stopped by Uproxx’s Fresh Pair, hosted by super producer Just Blaze and sneaker innovator Katty Customs, on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The ATL actor was asked to present his list without anything from his own discography, yet still answered quickly. More from VIBE.comT.I. Trades Threats With Charleston White Over Comments About His SonQuavo And Takeoff Have One Mission With 'Only Built For Infinity Links'NEXT: ATL Jacob...
Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)
On August 11, 1973, at a back-to-school party in the Bronx, a local DJ named Kool Herc used two copies of a James Brown LP to create a blockbuster dance number from the breakbeat of “Give It Up or Turnit a Loose” that shook the party to its core. Just over a week later, Enter the Dragon—the story of martial artists Lee (played by an ascendent Bruce Lee), Roper (John Saxon), and Williams (Jim Kelly) infiltrating a fighting tournament—hit movie theaters. The film capitalized on the emerging kung fu craze, but Lee, Saxon, and Kelly kicking ass together had a stronger impact: the sight of a Chinese, white, and Black actor coming together to fight a common enemy was a sign of racial unity that also happened to appeal to as many ticket buyers as possible.
NYLON
Lizzo To Tell Her Story With 'Love, Lizzo' Documentary
These days, it seems like every celebrity has a documentary in the works. First, we were given a behind-the-scenes look at the 2020 NFL halftime show in Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime, then Olivia Rodrigo took us on tour with Driving Home To You, and soon after, Selena Gomez announced My Mind and Me, an expansive look at her life that’s been years in the making. Now, Lizzo is following suit with a documentary about her unique story and career called Love, Lizzo.
NFL・
How Fashion Reclaimed the Corset
At a recent party in SoHo, I was surrounded by flirty Gen Z’ers and Cali-sober younger millennials. The looks were ferocious, with skin showing all-round, from itty-bitty skirts to curve-skimming dresses and crop tops galore—and, amid the throbbing electro and all that skin, I spotted one young woman wearing a dainty corset, laced up at the front. I couldn’t stop myself from asking her about it. “I love the corset for all sorts of structural and flattering reasons,” replied Lizzy Cohan, a 26-year-old journalism student. She bought this one after she saw the lead singer of a favorite band, the Marias, wearing something similar, and tracked down Christina Montoya, the designer of the California-based brand Stiina. A DM later and measurements sent, Cohan had her corset, which at this party she wore with wide-leg cargos.
Vogue Magazine
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0