Key Updates From Week 2 Of The Oath Keepers' Seditious Conspiracy Trial
One member testified that he hadn't seen so many guns since his time in the military.
Control over fentanyl trafficking spiking violence in Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican drug cartels are now using industrial facilities to churn out vast amounts of potentially deadly fentanyl pills meant for U.S. consumption, a Virginia-based security analysts says. These factories – equipped with large presses, imported precursor chemicals from Asia, containers and loading docks – are in the warehouse districts […]
Election software CEO is charged with allegedly giving Chinese contractors data access
The Los Angeles County district attorney alleges that the CEO of Konnech, which makes scheduling software for poll workers, improperly gave Chinese contractors access to sensitive employee data.
