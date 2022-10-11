‘M3GAN’ Trailer: Someone Thought It Was A Good Idea To Make A Creepy Doll Android In James Wan’s Latest Nightmare

Read full article on original website
Watch The Terrifying Trailer For The New Horror Film ‘M3GAN’
Check out the first look of the new horror film that introduces us to the scariest toy we've seen in recent memory, M3GAN!
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Jake Gyllenhaal Helped Assemble the Latest ‘Halloween’ Reboot
When “Halloween Ends” hits theaters next weekend it will mark the end of both David Gordon Green’s trilogy of “Halloween” movies and the conclusion to the franchise as a whole. At least for now, as any slasher fan understands that no series is ever truly dead.
A.V. Club
Halloween Ends’ David Gordon Green explains that he can’t just remake the original movie
Back before the reboot trilogy started, the big selling point for David Gordon Green’s new Halloween series was going to be its back-to-basics approach that expanded on the original John Carpenter movie without wasting time on the complicated mythology of the sequels and without making Michael Myers an immortal monster—all as part of an explicit acknowledgement that the first movie is the best one and none of the sequels have fully captured its magic. But now, ahead of the release of Halloween Ends, Green is making a point to remind people that he can’t just remake the first movie and that sometimes sequels have to try and do new things. So… does that mean we all owe Halloween: Resurrection director Rick Rosenthal an apology?
Collider
John Carpenter Still Wants to Make 'Dead Space' Adaptation
It's no secret that horror master John Carpenter loves his video games. He was a fairly early adopter of the medium, enjoying Sonic the Hedgehog when it was first released in 1992 and since expanding his horizons from there to experience all games old, new, beloved, and reviled. During an interview with The A.V. Club, Carpenter sat down to discuss some of his favorite games of the year as well as scoring Halloween Ends, but he also touched on a particular series he'd still like to explore on the big screen - Dead Space.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
NME
Killer clown horror ‘Terrifier 2’ is causing people to pass out in cinemas
New horror film Terrifier 2 has reportedly caused people to pass out in cinemas in the US – check out the trailer above. Directed by Damien Leone, the sequel to 2016’s Terrifier sees Art The Clown (David Howard Thornton) resurrected as he hunts for two unsuspecting siblings on Halloween night.
Collider
‘Shotgun Wedding': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
The rom-com renaissance is on full fledge this year with its latest addition to the roster, Shotgun Wedding. Directed by Jason Moore, the same guy who spearheaded cinematic comedic staples like Pitch Perfect and Sisters, the upcoming American flick is unlike any other romcom, blending thriller and action into the mix.
ComicBook
Dune: Part Two Gets Earlier Release Date
Fans of Denis Villeneuve's Dune film are going to get the chance to return to Arrakis a little bit earlier than they initially anticipated. Villeneuve is following up the Oscar-winning Dune with Dune: Part Two, which will tell the second half of the story from Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi novel. The highly anticipated sequel, which is in production, was originally slated to hit theaters on November 17, 2023, but Warner Bros. has decided to release it a couple of weeks earlier.
Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘Halloween Ends’ Team on the Final Chapter and What They Took From Set
After seven appearances as Laurie Strode, Jamie Lee Curtis is hanging it up with the Halloween franchise and her 40-year battle against Michael Myers. Halloween Ends, the third film in David Gordon Green’s trilogy, will mark her last time playing Strode, and see a four-year time jump from 2021’s Halloween Kills. More from The Hollywood ReporterJamie Lee Curtis Calls Antisemitism in Kanye "Ye" West's Removed Tweet "Abhorrent"Jamie Lee Curtis on Her Run With 'Halloween' Coming to an End, Working With David Gordon Green'Halloween Ends' Trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis Seeks Bloody Revenge in Final Battle “The Halloween Kills movie ended in such...
digitalspy.com
Hellraiser movie remake gets first reviews
Hellraiser's remake has received a mixed response in its first reviews. The film, which is the remake of Clive Barker's 1987 horror film of the same name, is directed by David Bruckner and follows "a young woman struggling with addiction who comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension", per its official logline.
'The Wonder' Netflix Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot
If you love gritty period dramas and gripping psychological thrillers, you will not want to miss The Wonder on Netflix. Starring Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh, The Wonder follows the story of English nurse Lib Wright, who in the decade after the Great Famine is sent to the Irish Midlands to watch over a young girl who has allegedly not eaten in four months, surviving on only "manna from heaven."
The Super Mario Bros. Movie release date, trailer, voice cast, and more
Everything we know about The Super Mario Bros. Movie, featuring Chris Pratt as Mario
digitalspy.com
Al Pacino joins Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton in new movie
Al Pacino is set to team up with Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton for new movie Billy Knight. The new movie follows the story of two grad school students called Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Diana Silvers) as they navigate careers as filmmakers. Alex is also dealing with the grief of...
Velma Will Be A Lesbian In The Newest ‘Scooby-Doo’ Film
The trailer for the newest Scooby-Doo film is finally here. In the trailer, it has been confirmed that the character Velma will be a lesbian in the movie and will be the first LGBTQ+ character in the Scooby-Doo universe. While Velma, played by Linda Cardellini, dates the museum owner, played...
411mania.com
M3GAN Trailer Introduces the Horror Film’s Creepy Android
M3GAN arrives in theaters early next year, and the official trailer for the James Wan-produced horror film introduces the titular murderous android. Universal Pictures released the film’s trailer on Tuesday, which looks to be a wild ride to say the least. The film is written by Akela Cooper (Malignant)...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Halloween Ends’ director addresses if this is really Laurie Strode’s last stand
This week, Halloween Ends Friday. The film is promising a firm conclusion to a showdown documented over decades, and, while it may be Jamie Lee Curtis’ final time as Laurie Strode, the film’s director says different things could come to the series later on. Director David Gordon Green...
theplaylist.net
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Has Another Mystery To Solve In Netflix’s Upcoming Sequel
It shouldn’t have been much of a surprise that Netflix’s “Enola Holmes” was a success when it was released in 2020. Not only is the film set in the world of Sherlock Holmes, which is an IP that people still love, but it stars Millie Bobby Brown, who is something of Netflix royalty thanks to her role in “Stranger Things.” Alas, the film was not only a major hit, but it struck a chord with critics, as well. As you might imagine, it wasn’t long before Netflix began work on the sequel, which is finally on its way to the streamer in a few weeks.
theplaylist.net
‘The School For Good & Evil’ Trailer: Charlize Theron & Kerry Washington Star In Netflix’s YA Fantasy From Paul Feig
Is it just me or has there really not been much buzz about Netflix’s big-budget fantasy film, “The School for Good and Evil?” The cast is superb. It’s based on bestselling source material. Paul Feig, though not a sure thing, is a perfectly capable filmmaker. That said, the film is arriving on the streamer in one week and there really isn’t much discourse about how excited folks are to see what should be the first in a potential new franchise.
theplaylist.net
T.J. Miller Doesn’t Want To Work With Ryan Reynolds Again & Would Turn Down ‘Deadpool 3’ If Offered
Though T.J. Miller and Ryan Reynolds seemed like best buds in the two “Deadpool” films, that doesn’t seem to be the case in real life, according to Miller. Apparently, something happened between the two actors that is making it so Miller doesn’t want to work with Reynolds again.
