Athens, GA

Vince Dooley Home From Hospital

Vince Dooley has been released from the hospital after being recovering from COVID-19. The Georgia legend says he plans on getting back to what he loves doing this time of year. “I’m grateful for all the cards, text messages, emails, and calls as well as the prayers and concerns,” Dooley...
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart Give Update on Vince Dooley

ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart reacted to the news on Wednesday that former UGA coach Vince Dooley was headed home from the hospital. “He's been tremendous,” Kirby said when asked about Dooley. "He's represented UGA for so long with such class. He's been internal in my success from the time I was a player to my time as a coach. I've kept in touch with him for a long time. He knew my wife when she played here. It is great to see him, and know that he cares so much about the program.”
dawgnation.com

Jordan "BigBaby" Hall dishes on another great time in Athens, talks future official visits

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star DL Jordan “BigBaby” Hall. He ranks as the nation’s No. 16 DL and the No. 121 prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. He is the No. 2 target for 2023 on the weekly DawgNation “Before the Hedges” top target list.
Elite 2025 In-State Prospects Break Down Georgia Bulldog Visit

ATHENS - As we’ve written about multiple times in the last week, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs hosted some major targets and commitments over the weekend as they took down Auburn 42-10. Some major 2023 targets were in town, but we saw some of the state’s top sophomore make the trip as well. Multiple elite 2025 targets spoke with Dawg Post about their visit to Georgia over the weekend.
Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 6

Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
These 7 metro Atlanta sports bars are the real MVP

There’s no denying that sports are one of Atlanta’s favorite pastimes, bringing together communities of fans to celebrate and cheer on their favorite local teams, including the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United FC, and many more. Additionally, with new people moving to Atlanta each and every day comes new legions of fans cheering on various sports teams across the United States and the world. So no matter who you’re rooting for, you’ll find a team player in these seven sports bars in the metro Atlanta area to catch the next game, eat and drink with friends, meet other fans and have a good time all around.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to visit, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that are known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Great news from Swinney

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave some great news during his weekly radio show Monday night. It has been rare for the Tigers to have all eight of Clemson's Avengers play together in a game.  It sounds like (...)
Everybody's Got A Hustle. Even ATL's Wheelchair Attendants

Even the CLEAR queue, which tends to be the shortest option at most airports, was MONDO LONG just the day before that:. It turns out that some wheelchair attendants may be using those long queues to their advantage. I was perusing one of my travel-related Facebook groups the other day...
'Red Hot City' is perfectly timed for Atlanta gentrification to look in the mirror

The best thing about “Red Hot City,” GSU professor Dan Immergluck’s new book on the hyper-gentrification of Atlanta, might be its timing. Every decade or so, an academic issues one of these landmark, civic-myth-puncturing books on the “City Too Busy to Hate’s” racist working-class displacement and deliberately horrific inequity: Ronald Bayor’s “Race and the Shaping of Twentieth-Century Atlanta” in 1996; Larry Keating’s “Atlanta: Race, Class and Urban Expansion” in 2001; Lawrence J. Vale’s “Purging the Poorest: Public Housing and the Design Politics of Twice-Cleared Communities” in 2013.
