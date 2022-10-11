ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q106fm.com

Lansing church vandalized

LANSING, MI — The public’s help is needed in finding the suspects who vandalized a Catholic church in Lansing with pro-choice graffiti. Yesterday the Diocese of Lansing released a surveillance video which shows three people spray painting the front doors, signage, and sidewalk at Church of Resurrection on October 8.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

New FBI report says Lansing crime on the rise

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to the FBI, Lansing is getting more violent. Updated crime statistics say the Capital City was ranked the seventeenth most violent in America. The report pushes Lansing up three spots on the violent cities list from 20th place in 2020. But the data is being called into question after the […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WILX-TV

TAKE A LOOK: Footage shows vandalism to Lansing Catholic church

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Surveillance footage shows three people vandalizing a Lansing church. The video was released by The Church of the Resurrection, located on East Michigan Avenue. The parish says graffiti was found on the church doors, signage, and sidewalk. Some of the graffiti included messages that were anti-church...
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Airdropped threat sends Lansing school into lockdown

LANSING, MI -- A threat delivered through an iPhone’s “AirDrop” feature caused a temporary lockdown at a Lansing high school Wednesday, police said. Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Waverly High School in Lansing for a threat made to the school, police announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Rate#Violent Crime#Capital City#Violent City#Lansing Mi Violent#Fbi
95.3 WBCKFM

Amtrak “Hell Train” Passes Through Battle Creek And Kalamazoo

The recent disastrous journey of Amtrak’s Wolverine 351 could have been a scene from the epic travel movie “Planes, Trains and Automobiles”, the 1987 comedy film directed by John Hughes, starring Steve Martin and John Candy. In the film both men team up, trying to get to Chicago by Thanksgiving, while various transportation disasters plague their efforts. One attempt included boarding a train in Wichita, Kansas, that eventually broke down in Jefferson City, stranding its passengers in a field. The passengers that boarded Amtrak’s Wolverine 351, in Pontiac, Michigan, Friday afternoon on October 8th, probably wished they had been stranded in an open field, attempting to reach Chicago.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WILX-TV

Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man. According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference...
LANSING, MI
q106fm.com

Ionia County woman facing more charges

IONIA, MI — A woman accused in a crash that killed two bicyclists in a Make-A-Wish fundraiser in Ionia County is facing new charges. Earlier this week two counts of second-degree murder were filed against Mandy Marie Benn in the July 30th crash that claimed the lives of 48-year-old Edward Erickson and 57-year-old Michael Salhaney.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash

     Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
WYOMING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy