Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon in first Michigan gubernatorial debate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the incumbent in Michigan's race for governor, debated challenger Tudor Dixon at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids. Our recap: Whitmer, Dixon portray each other as radical ...
Lansing church vandalized
LANSING, MI — The public’s help is needed in finding the suspects who vandalized a Catholic church in Lansing with pro-choice graffiti. Yesterday the Diocese of Lansing released a surveillance video which shows three people spray painting the front doors, signage, and sidewalk at Church of Resurrection on October 8.
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
New FBI report says Lansing crime on the rise
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to the FBI, Lansing is getting more violent. Updated crime statistics say the Capital City was ranked the seventeenth most violent in America. The report pushes Lansing up three spots on the violent cities list from 20th place in 2020. But the data is being called into question after the […]
Lansing police release shooting video, name officers who fired shots
The Lansing Police Department will release video of the deadly officer-involved shooting that happened on Oct. 4.
TAKE A LOOK: Footage shows vandalism to Lansing Catholic church
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Surveillance footage shows three people vandalizing a Lansing church. The video was released by The Church of the Resurrection, located on East Michigan Avenue. The parish says graffiti was found on the church doors, signage, and sidewalk. Some of the graffiti included messages that were anti-church...
Airdropped threat sends Lansing school into lockdown
LANSING, MI -- A threat delivered through an iPhone’s “AirDrop” feature caused a temporary lockdown at a Lansing high school Wednesday, police said. Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Waverly High School in Lansing for a threat made to the school, police announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
‘Baseless and reckless’: Suspended Novi car dealership fires back at Michigan Secretary of State
NOVI, Mich. – A Novi car dealership that had its license suspended last week by the Michigan Secretary of State fired back at the allegations, calling them “baseless and reckless.”. Michigan officials said they suspended the license of the Carvana dealership on Adell Center Drive in Novi after...
Shiawassee County sheriff faces farmer in state House bid
PERRY, MI — Voters next month will decide between Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole and Owosso farmer Mark D. Zacharda in the race for a state House seat. BeGole, a Republican from Perry, and Zacharda, a Democrat, will appear on the Tuesday, Nov. 8, ballot for District 71 seat in the Michigan House of Representatives.
Amtrak “Hell Train” Passes Through Battle Creek And Kalamazoo
The recent disastrous journey of Amtrak’s Wolverine 351 could have been a scene from the epic travel movie “Planes, Trains and Automobiles”, the 1987 comedy film directed by John Hughes, starring Steve Martin and John Candy. In the film both men team up, trying to get to Chicago by Thanksgiving, while various transportation disasters plague their efforts. One attempt included boarding a train in Wichita, Kansas, that eventually broke down in Jefferson City, stranding its passengers in a field. The passengers that boarded Amtrak’s Wolverine 351, in Pontiac, Michigan, Friday afternoon on October 8th, probably wished they had been stranded in an open field, attempting to reach Chicago.
23-year-old Jackson man charged in bank robbery
Gabriel Schirmacher is lodged at the Jackson County Jail in connection to Tuesday's bank robbery
3 cars, 11 license plates stolen from Lansing dealership
The Lansing Police Department is investigating a theft from Paradise Motors this past weekend.
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man. According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference...
Ionia County woman facing more charges
IONIA, MI — A woman accused in a crash that killed two bicyclists in a Make-A-Wish fundraiser in Ionia County is facing new charges. Earlier this week two counts of second-degree murder were filed against Mandy Marie Benn in the July 30th crash that claimed the lives of 48-year-old Edward Erickson and 57-year-old Michael Salhaney.
Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash
Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
Gravel hauler flips onto car in construction zone on Michigan freeway
NOVI, MI – A gravel hauler flipped over onto a passenger vehicle in a construction zone on Michigan highway Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, police said. Eastbound I-96 near Novi Road in Novi was closed due to the crash, Michigan State Police said in a release. The hauler crushed part of the car and gravel spilled over the freeway. There were no injuries.
Lansing men wanted for burglary, kidnapping
Can you help the Lansing Police Department find these three men?
Strong winds, heavy rain heading towards Lansing area
Showers with a history of producing strong winds will move into lower Michigan this afternoon.
Former Lansing firefighter wins $1M in workplace lawsuit
A former firefighter with the city of Lansing has won a lawsuit over claims of a hostile work environment.
Northern Michigan paper mill fire burning for days, help from southeast counties arranged
MENOMINEE, Mich. – Firefighters and equipment from Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston Counties are being deployed to a Northern Michigan paper mill fire that has been burning for four days. The fire began late on Thursday, October 6. Officials say the fire is expected to continue burning for several days.
