‘The Inspection’: Jeremy Pope Struggles To Be Seen, Embraced & Loved In New National Coming Out Day Video

At a time when things seem difficult all over the world, the trailer to “Good Night Oppy” transports audiences to Mars and reminds us of the watershed moments all of humanity can share pride in. The film’s synopsis is as follows: “’Good Night Oppy’ tells the inspirational true story of Opportunity, a rover that was sent to Mars for a 90-day mission but ended up surviving for 15 years. The film follows Opportunity’s groundbreaking journey on Mars and the remarkable bond forged between a robot and her humans millions of miles away.” Oppy’s journey to one of our distant and fascinating celestial cousins and her outliving her life expectancy by over 14 years is sure to capture the imaginations of millions, much like the initial journey in 2004.

