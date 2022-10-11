‘The Inspection’: Jeremy Pope Struggles To Be Seen, Embraced & Loved In New National Coming Out Day Video

Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift continues ‘Midnights’ countdown with ‘Karma’
Another day, another Midnights track title reveal. Taylor Swift has unveiled track 11’s title as ‘Karma’, which is sure to get longtime fans talking. The pop star continued the Midnights Mayhem with Me countdown on TikTok with an eight track title, leaving just five more to be revealed from the upcoming album.
‘The Gorge’: Anya Taylor-Joy Joins Miles Teller In Scott Derrickson’s Genre-Bending Love Story
Back in August, it was revealed that Miles Teller and Scott Derrickson were set to team up for a new film, “The Gorge.” Not much else was known about the film at the time, but those two being attached was enough to pique the interest of most film fans. Well, Derrickson has found his second star for the film, and it’s clear “The Gorge” is going to be one of the most anticipated films of the next couple of years.
There’s a ‘Reptilian Christian Christ Violence’ Band That Bathes Fans in Blood at Shows
Thought you knew every subgenre of heavy music? Well, how well versed are you on Reptilian Christian Christ Violence? If you're not, then perhaps the hardcore punk-leaning Cancer Christ can be your entry way, with the band starting to pick up some attention for their theatrically bizarre performances. As tipped...
‘Good Night Oppy’ Trailer: New Ryan White Film Takes Us To Mars To Relive Inspiring Story Of Resilient Rover
At a time when things seem difficult all over the world, the trailer to “Good Night Oppy” transports audiences to Mars and reminds us of the watershed moments all of humanity can share pride in. The film’s synopsis is as follows: “’Good Night Oppy’ tells the inspirational true story of Opportunity, a rover that was sent to Mars for a 90-day mission but ended up surviving for 15 years. The film follows Opportunity’s groundbreaking journey on Mars and the remarkable bond forged between a robot and her humans millions of miles away.” Oppy’s journey to one of our distant and fascinating celestial cousins and her outliving her life expectancy by over 14 years is sure to capture the imaginations of millions, much like the initial journey in 2004.
13 Times Celebs Got Fed Up With Invasive Interview Questions And Walked Out
When a radio host made a joke about her close friend Drew Barrymore's childhood experiences with addiction, Cameron Diaz called him out on it, then swiftly ended the chat.
'House of the Dragon' star Emma D'Arcy said they're 'so embarrassed' their love of negroni sbagliato cocktails has become a meme
HBO Max's TikTok video of an interview with D'Arcy's favorite drink currently has 14.4 million views with 26,000 additional videos using the sound.
Ryan Murphy’s next Netflix series after Dahmer has just arrived
Suddenly, after years of producing mostly forgettable material for Netflix in the form of shows that tended to come and go quickly, Ryan Murphy is on a tear. His series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, for example, is officially one of the biggest Netflix releases of all time. A new movie he co-produced, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, is one of the biggest on Netflix at the moment. And his latest TV series — The Watcher, which stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, and Mia Farrow — has also just hit the streamer.
Eva Mendes Stopped Making Films Due To “Stereotypical Roles” Being Offered: “I Never Quit Acting”
It’s been nearly a decade since Eva Mendes starred in a feature film. That film, “Lost River,” debuted in 2014 and suffered a bit from mixed reviews. But since then, Eva Mendes has been non-existent on screen in films or TV shows (outside of one small role in the TV show “Bluey,” which is a fucking great children’s show, btw). This has led many to assume that Mendes has “retired” from acting to focus on her family with her spouse Ryan Gosling. Well, Mendes is here to remind us all again what happens when you assume.
5 Celebrity Friendships That Have Lasted For A Super-Long Time
Paul Schrader Talks ’Master Gardener,’ Almost Casting Kevin Spacey & “Dodging That Lolita Thing By Making Him A Proud Boy” [NYFF]
Paul Schrader always knew that “Master Gardener” would be controversial. In the legendary filmmaker’s crime-thriller, which had its North American premiere at the 60th New York Festival earlier this month, Narvel Roth (Joel Edgerton), the head horticulturist of a historic Southern estate, is tasked by its demanding owner, Norma Haverhill (Sigourney Weaver), with taking on her grand-niece Maya (Quintessa Swindell) as an apprentice, only for Roth’s past in a white-supremacist movement to come to light.
Katy Nichole & Big Daddy Weave Top Hot Christian Songs With ‘God Is in This Story’
Katy Nichole and Big Daddy Weave‘s “God Is in This Story” ascends to No. 1 on Billboard’s streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Hot Christian Songs chart (dated Oct. 15). The coronation marks the second for the 22-year-old Nichole from the start of her career and the third...
‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’ Review: Elvis Mitchell’s Doc Is An Imperative Guide Through Blaxploitation [NYFF]
“Fuck you. I’m going to Paris,” the unflinching words spoken by screen legend Harry Belafonte, is just one of the many telling soundbites in Elvis Mitchell’s directorial debut “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” Mitchell, a film critic by trade, is entering the filmmaking space to bring a fascinating documentary that blends his personal filmgoing memories with the game-changing history of Blaxploitation cinema for an astute survey of the latter’s form and function. It’s a film rendered with piercing intimacy, which manages to never give ground while providing a nearly comprehensive historical timeline of Black filmmaking.
‘The School For Good & Evil’ Trailer: Charlize Theron & Kerry Washington Star In Netflix’s YA Fantasy From Paul Feig
Is it just me or has there really not been much buzz about Netflix’s big-budget fantasy film, “The School for Good and Evil?” The cast is superb. It’s based on bestselling source material. Paul Feig, though not a sure thing, is a perfectly capable filmmaker. That said, the film is arriving on the streamer in one week and there really isn’t much discourse about how excited folks are to see what should be the first in a potential new franchise.
Adam Sandler Says His New Safdie Brothers Film Shoots Winter 2023 & Suggests It’ll Be Just As Intense As ‘Uncut Gems’
Everyone loves Adam Sandler in the Safdie Brother’s “Uncut Gems,” including Adam Sandler. The hyper-intense A24 crime drama (which we described as an “insane, cocaine-fueled New York street hustle”) received major accolades and is considered one of Sandler’s best serious performances, if not his best. And while it didn’t earn an Academy Award for Best Male Performance, it did win the Indie Spirit Award prize, and many pundits (including us) thought it certainly was Oscar-worthy. Sandler let it slip a few months back that he’s going to be reteaming with the Safdie Brothers, Josh, and Benny Safdie, again, and the film might be coming sometime sooner than we thought.
Todd Field Says Cate Blanchett Would Have Starred In His Unproduced Joan Didion-Written Political Thriller
A long and belated 16 years after his last film (“Little Children,” 2006), filmmaker Todd Field has returned with something of a masterpiece with “TÁR,” starring Cate Blanchett. A bold, audacious, uncompromising work, “TÁR” centers on power and all its forms, its transactional nature, and the way it’s seemingly granted and taken away with lighting speed in our modern world. The film focuses on conductor Lydia Tár (Blanchett), a composer at the very apex of her field, a polymath, genius, conductor, and EGOT who has got more than a few skeletons in her closet. The movie is a portrait of an unraveling as much as it is a study of power in the post #MeToo, post-cancel culture world (our review).
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Has Another Mystery To Solve In Netflix’s Upcoming Sequel
It shouldn’t have been much of a surprise that Netflix’s “Enola Holmes” was a success when it was released in 2020. Not only is the film set in the world of Sherlock Holmes, which is an IP that people still love, but it stars Millie Bobby Brown, who is something of Netflix royalty thanks to her role in “Stranger Things.” Alas, the film was not only a major hit, but it struck a chord with critics, as well. As you might imagine, it wasn’t long before Netflix began work on the sequel, which is finally on its way to the streamer in a few weeks.
‘Women Talking’ Trailer: Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley & Claire Foy Lead Sarah Polley’s New Acclaimed Drama
The Oscar race officially started after the Telluride Film Festival, which took place early last month. While films like Sam Mendes’ “Empire Of Light” created a lot of buzz, perhaps no film had people talking like Sarah Polley’s upcoming drama, “Women Talking” (read our review). For one, the film is jam-packed with stars who were likely dying to appear in a movie by the Academy Award-nominated Polley, a favorite among filmmakers and actors. “Women Talking” stars two-time Best Actress winner Frances McDormand, Cannes Best Actress winner Rooney Mara (“Nightmare Alley”; “Carol”; “Lion”), as well as Claire Foy (“First Man”), Jessie Buckley (“I’m Thinking of Ending Things”), Ben Wishaw, Judith Ivey, and Sheila McCarthy.
Keanu Reeves Knows Exactly Which Marvel Superhero He Would Love To Play
The actor's pick perfectly aligns with one of his passions in life.
‘Rosaline’ Review: An Insipid, Comedic Take On ‘Romeo & Juliet’
Watching “Rosaline” one can’t help but think of the Shakespeare-inspired or period-set films aimed at teens in the late-’90s, like “10 Things I Hate About You” or “Ever After” to name just a couple. They are smart, often stridently feminist through their character’s actions not just their words, and they don’t talk down to their audience or feel the need to make the source material “hip.” Yet, somehow Karen Maine’s latest film, based on a young adult novel by Rebecca Serle, achieves none of those feats. This comes at an even greater disappointment considering the sharp authenticity of Maine’s previous coming-of-age film “Yes, God, Yes.”
‘The Same Storm’ Trailer: Peter Hedges’ Zoom Drama Starring Mary-Louise Parker & Sandra Oh Recounts The Pandemic Fears
How will you remember 2020? The intriguing question is at the heart of Peter Hedges’ “The Same Storm”; filmed using laptops and iPhones, it serves as a cinematic record of the year’s looming issues. Hedges — who wrote and directed the project — tackles a myriad of topics ranging from a then-new pandemic to an upcoming election. ‘Storm’ also touches upon the fragile human connections its writer expertly tackled in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.” ‘Storm’ also offers a chance for the “Pieces of April” and “Dan in Real Life” director to delve deeper into the art’s influence on reality.
