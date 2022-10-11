Read full article on original website
Disney World And Disneyland Are Trying To Price People Out. Will It Work?
Disneyland and Walt Disney World are getting really expensive as part of an ongoing attempt to attract certain guests and not others.
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
WDW News Today
New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
disneytips.com
EPCOT Is Getting a New Disney Park Experience
Disney news and EPCOT go hand in hand these days! As EPCOT continues its massive transformation, construction is evident throughout the Disney Park. The construction will all be worth it, however, as new and exciting experiences are popping up around every corner. Here’s the latest on a new EPCOT experience coming soon!
WDW News Today
Rise of the Resistance Individual Lightning Lane Jumps to $25 at Disneyland
Price increases hit Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane at Disneyland Resort this morning, and with the new varied pricing scale, we’re already seeing new highs. Individual Lightning Lane access for Rise of the Resistance is selling at $25 per person today. Formerly, access was priced at $20 maximum with flex pricing.
WDW News Today
Price Increases Hit Walt Disney World & Disneyland Resort, Genie+ Switches to Date-Based Rates, Menu Changes Come to Resort Hotels, and More: Daily Recap (10/11/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
frommers.com
Fresh Study of Millions of Airfares Reveals the Best Days to Purchase and to Fly
For the fourth year in a row, a study by the Airline Reporting Corporation (ARC) and Expedia has named Sundays as the best day of the week to book travel—if saving money is your goal. I know, I know: You heard a decade ago that Tuesdays are the best...
disneytips.com
Paper Maps Permanently Removed from Disney Park, Forcing App Use
During a visit to the Disney Parks, one of the first things several Park Guests do is grab a Disney Park paper map. Not only do many still use these maps to navigate the Parks, but it is also a fun, free souvenir to remember your Disney vacation with. Disneyland...
WDW News Today
Mysterious New Signage Goes Up at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Park Entrances
A series of mysterious new signs have been added to the entrances of the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. Three of the EPCOT logo signs can be found at the park’s main entrance. The presence of a tab at the bottom leads us to believe that these will occasionally sport a sign over them to promote park hours, special event entrances, or maybe just even make it clearer that one area is “exit only”. Only time will tell.
disneytips.com
Disney Rolls Out Ticket Price Increase of Nearly 10% (or More!)
Price increases are everywhere, and unfortunately for Disney fans, theme parks are no exception. The Walt Disney World Resort typically increases its ticket prices annually after the new year, however, smaller price increases have been taking place throughout the year both at the Orlando Resort and on the West Coast at the Disneyland Resort.
disneyfoodblog.com
Chef Mickey’s Sees Price INCREASES in Disney World
Get ready — 🚨 dining is getting MORE expensive in Disney World. 🚨. Hundreds of price increases impacted Disney World restaurants back in early 2022, and again in October. From bottled water and soda price increases to increases on Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, there’s a lot to unpack in Disney’s latest reveals. But if you’re a big character dining fan, then there’s one particular update you need to know about at Chef Mickey’s.
disneytips.com
Disney Continues Pause on New Theme Park Reservations in 2023
The Disney Park Pass Reservation System has been a contentious topic between the company and Guests, many of whom have become quite vocal on social media regarding their disdain for the system. The reservation system was put in place for Guests visiting the theme parks at both the Walt Disney...
Disneyland And Disney World Announce Additions To The Parks Following Massive Price Increase
Prices just went up at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but the parks are at least offering something for it. Yesterday was a big day for Disney Parks bottom line, as we saw nearly across the board price increases for everything from Disneyland ticket price to food and drink at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. As one might expect, fans didn’t love that news, but perhaps some will feel a little better as a day later new additions have been confirmed coming to both coasts as Fantasmic will finally return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month, and MagicBand+ will debut at Disneyland Resort before October is over.
Internet Reacts After Disney Parks Raise Ticket Prices Again
I hate to break it to you, Disney Parks enthusiasts, but some significant pricing changes are headed your way. The family-friendly resorts in Florida and California have confirmed that ticket pricing and other park services will soon cost a little extra. One-park passes, Park Hopper tickets, concessions, and even the...
CNET
Disneyland's MagicBand Plus Wearable Arrives Oct. 26
Disney has revealed the launch date of the MagicBand Plus in the Disneyland and California Adventure parks. From Oct. 26, guests will be able to purchase one and use it as their park entry ticket and link their Lightning Lane passes and Photopass photos to it. If you're a Magic...
WDW News Today
Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Hours Extended in October, November, and December 2022
Magic Kingdom and EPCOT hours have been extended for the last few days of October, throughout November, and in early December 2022. Magic Kingdom will now open at 8:00 a.m. instead of 9:00 a.m. on October 30 and 31. Early entry for hotel guests will then begin at 7:30 a.m. The park will be closing for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at 6:00 p.m. on both days.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Surge Pricing Introduced for Genie+ in Disneyland
Disney World and Disneyland prices can vary depending on the time of year and demand for the theme parks. We’ve seen surge pricing on tickets, hotel rooms, holiday parties, and more. Now, it looks like surge pricing is coming to another part of Disneyland. Disney Genie+ is the add-on...
disneyfoodblog.com
Building a Droid and Lightsaber Just Got More Expensive in Disneyland
A Disneyland vacation just got more expensive in more ways than one. We saw some major ticket price increases, and Genie+ now costs $5 more than it used to. Unfortunately, that’s not where the price increases end. Earlier, we noticed that the Savi’s Workshop lightsaber building experience and the...
