ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Crypto Hack: Tron's JUST Ecosystem Reportedly Hit with 4,600 BNB Exploit

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
MARKETS
todaynftnews.com

Bitmex lists Shiba INU, Burn Rate Crosses 400%

Six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on one of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, which made the announcement. The Shiba Inu token, SHIB, among others, will be tradable on BitMex. The BitMex exchange is notorious for its past leadership, which includes Arthur Hayes, a current cryptocurrency star, who...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3#Ethereum Virtual Machine#Debank#The Rabby Swap Router#Supremacy Inc#Rabby Swap
boundingintocrypto.com

Coin Center Sues US Treasury Over Tornado Cash Ban — Lawsuit Says Government’s Action ‘Was Unlawful’ – Bitcoin News

The non-profit that focuses on policy issues facing cryptocurrencies, Coin Center, has filed a lawsuit against the Treasury department, the secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, and the Office of Foreign Assets Control’s (OFAC) director Andrea Gacki. Coin Center’s court filing says that the government’s sanctioning of Tornado Cash exceeds the Treasury’s statutory authority. The Coin Center lawsuit insists that Americans have a right to privacy and a right to protect their property, as Tornado Cash can be used for these benefits in a legitimate fashion.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ethereum
EWN

BNB Chain Resumes Operations Following The Massive $100M Exploit

According to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, hackers were able to get away with $100 million worth of funds. BNB chain has become the latest victim of an online exploit that resulted in hackers draining $100 million worth of funds. The chain has now resumed its day-to-day operations, assuring its users that their funds are safe and secure.
PUBLIC SAFETY
EWN

Reversible Ethereum ERC20 And ERC721 Tokens Proposed By Standford Researchers

Three researchers from Standford published a proposal to facilitate reversible Ethereum transactions. The idea would build on the existing ERC20 and ERC721 token standards. Both new token standards feature a combined smart contract and governance contract component. The proposal received backlash from crypto community members who say reversible transactions are...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Lightning Network Misses Block After Enormous Multi-Sig Transaction

A validation bug caused by a complex multi-sig transaction temporarily disrupted a popular implementation of Bitcoin’s Lightning Network. Lightning Network's experimental nature, a layer-2 network built on top of Bitcoin that allows for faster, low-fee transactions, is one of the reasons developers have warned users not to risk large amounts when sending and receiving funds.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

CoinCorner Sets Up Shop In El Salvador, Offers Bitcoin And Lightning Services

Huge move by the CoinCorner team. They waited until the Bitcoin Amsterdam Conference to announce their biggest expansion yet. The company opened up shop in El Salvador AKA Bitcoin country. Considering the level of bitcoinization that CoinCorner has accomplished in the Isle Of Man, this might be one of those stories that turn out to be really important down the line. The company comes wielding its headlining product, The Bolt Card, a contactless Lightning card.
NFL
EWN

Grayscale Sues SEC Over $12 Billion Bitcoin Trust-ETF Decision

The opening brief by Grayscale in a lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission called the regulator’s decision “capricious” and “discriminatory”. Gary Gensler’s federal agency rejected the digital asset manager’s application to convert its $12 billion Bitcoin spot trust into a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.
MARKETS
EWN

EWN

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.

 https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy