u.today
Crypto Hack: Tron's JUST Ecosystem Reportedly Hit with 4,600 BNB Exploit
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Listed on This Major Cryptocurrency Exchange: Details
One of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, announced that six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on its platform. Among others, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, will be available for trading on BitMex. Thanks to the listing, users will be able to convert, deposit and withdraw SHIB to their...
todaynftnews.com
Bitmex lists Shiba INU, Burn Rate Crosses 400%
Six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on one of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, which made the announcement. The Shiba Inu token, SHIB, among others, will be tradable on BitMex. The BitMex exchange is notorious for its past leadership, which includes Arthur Hayes, a current cryptocurrency star, who...
Moran Hard Fork: BNB Smart Chain Set To Execute A Hard Fork As Temporary Patch Fix For Its $100 Million Exploit
The BNB chain will undergo a temporary patch update in the form of a hard fork on October 12. The hard fork has been described as a temporary fix for its recent $100 million exploit. The Binance smart chain is gearing up to execute a new hard fork dubbed Moran...
Harmony Protocol Amends Recovery Plan After $100 Million Horizon Bridge Exploit
The team published an amended bridge recovery plan featuring 0% token mints and treasury vault deployment. A previous plan recommended forking the chain and minting more ONE tokens but the community voted against such a move. Recovery plans became a hot topic in the Harmony community after the protocol’s Horizon...
The Slashing Spree Continues: Popular Move To Earn App Stepn Is Reportedly Sacking Staff Amid Prolonged Crypto Winter
Stepn is reportedly laying off 100 of its staff amid the ongoing bear market phase: Wu Blockchain. The company has denied reports of slashing its workforce. According to Wu Blockchain, the popular move-to-earn app Stepn has decided to lay off its staff amid the bear market phase. Stepn Is Reportedly...
boundingintocrypto.com
Coin Center Sues US Treasury Over Tornado Cash Ban — Lawsuit Says Government’s Action ‘Was Unlawful’ – Bitcoin News
The non-profit that focuses on policy issues facing cryptocurrencies, Coin Center, has filed a lawsuit against the Treasury department, the secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, and the Office of Foreign Assets Control’s (OFAC) director Andrea Gacki. Coin Center’s court filing says that the government’s sanctioning of Tornado Cash exceeds the Treasury’s statutory authority. The Coin Center lawsuit insists that Americans have a right to privacy and a right to protect their property, as Tornado Cash can be used for these benefits in a legitimate fashion.
BNB Chain Resumes Operations Following The Massive $100M Exploit
According to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, hackers were able to get away with $100 million worth of funds. BNB chain has become the latest victim of an online exploit that resulted in hackers draining $100 million worth of funds. The chain has now resumed its day-to-day operations, assuring its users that their funds are safe and secure.
Cardano Vasil Hard Fork Day: Key Indicators Point to a Smooth Upgrade Rollout Today
The Cardano Vasil Hard Fork is ready to go live today. All key metrics and indicators that will play an instrumental role in triggering the Vasil upgrade deployment have now been met, indicating a smooth upgrade rollout in less than 24 hours. The Cardano ecosystem is ready to embrace its...
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Expects Zcash And Dogecoin To Adopt The Environment-Friendly PoS
Buterin expects Zcash and Dogecoin to adopt the sustainable PoS consensus. After the successful merge upgrade, Buterin shared additional details about the upcoming Ethereum “surge” phase. After the successful deployment of the Ethereum merge upgrade on September 15, Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin expects Zcash and Dogecoin to transition...
Reversible Ethereum ERC20 And ERC721 Tokens Proposed By Standford Researchers
Three researchers from Standford published a proposal to facilitate reversible Ethereum transactions. The idea would build on the existing ERC20 and ERC721 token standards. Both new token standards feature a combined smart contract and governance contract component. The proposal received backlash from crypto community members who say reversible transactions are...
Staked ETH Coins See $33 Million Inflow Thanks To Ethereum’s PoS Upgrade: Nansen
On-chain analytics startup Nansen reported massive inflows into staked Ether tokens following the Merge. Ethereum’s proof-of-stake upgrade successfully shipped on September 15, EWN reported. “Smart money” investors have deployed over $33 million into locked-up Ether coins in the past week alone. Ethereum’s upgrade dubbed the merge seemingly bolstered...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Lightning Network Misses Block After Enormous Multi-Sig Transaction
A validation bug caused by a complex multi-sig transaction temporarily disrupted a popular implementation of Bitcoin’s Lightning Network. Lightning Network's experimental nature, a layer-2 network built on top of Bitcoin that allows for faster, low-fee transactions, is one of the reasons developers have warned users not to risk large amounts when sending and receiving funds.
bitcoinist.com
Cardano, Cosmos, and Big Eyes Coin – 3 Tokens to Watch Out for during the Crypto Collapse
The crypto collapse started in February 2022 because major world events rocked large economies and enabled inflation. The collapse has led to prolonged bearish waves throughout the cryptocurrency market, affecting many coins and their cryptocurrency prices. In the midst of it all, Cardano (ADA), Cosmos (ATOM), and the new project...
bitcoinist.com
CoinCorner Sets Up Shop In El Salvador, Offers Bitcoin And Lightning Services
Huge move by the CoinCorner team. They waited until the Bitcoin Amsterdam Conference to announce their biggest expansion yet. The company opened up shop in El Salvador AKA Bitcoin country. Considering the level of bitcoinization that CoinCorner has accomplished in the Isle Of Man, this might be one of those stories that turn out to be really important down the line. The company comes wielding its headlining product, The Bolt Card, a contactless Lightning card.
Grayscale Sues SEC Over $12 Billion Bitcoin Trust-ETF Decision
The opening brief by Grayscale in a lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission called the regulator’s decision “capricious” and “discriminatory”. Gary Gensler’s federal agency rejected the digital asset manager’s application to convert its $12 billion Bitcoin spot trust into a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.
UK Government Approves Electronic Trade Documents Bill That Aims To Digitize Documents Using Blockchain Technology
UK authorities have recently approved a new Electronics Trade Documents Bill that aims to leverage blockchain technology to digitise government documents. The bill seeks to bolster the idea of a paperless economy by making use of blockchain to print papers digitally. The UK government is actively setting a precedent for...
Ether (ETH) Daily Token Issuance Dips By 97% After Ethereum’s PoS Upgrade
The rate at which Ethereum’s network churns out new Ether tokens on a daily basis has dropped by a staggering 97% following the proof-of-stake upgrade in September. Per Delphi Digital’s analysis, net daily emissions have dropped from over 12,000 tokens before the Merge to under 4,000 ETH post-merge.
Coral Bags $20 Million Funding From FTX And Jump To Build One-Stop Hub For Web3 Operations
Solana infrastructure developer Coral secured $20 million in funding from FTX ventures and digital asset trading firm Jump Crypto. The startup plans to deploy funds towards executable non-fungible tokens (xNFTs). xNFTs will function as applications within a crypto wallet dubbed Backpack, a decentralized hub built to bridge user interface and...
