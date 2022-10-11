ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

'He's a shadow of the player we know... a MILLION MILES off it': Jamie Carragher gives damning verdict on former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho after he was hauled off by boss Steven Gerrard in Aston Villa's draw at Nottingham Forest

Jamie Carragher made a brutal admission about former team-mate Philippe Coutinho after he was hauled off in Aston Villa's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Monday. The former Barcelona forward was substituted by Steven Gerrard shortly after the hour-mark at the City Ground, with the Villa boss opting instead for Danny Ings in search of a winning goal.
Daily Mail

'We have done a deal!': Roy Keane picks Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and Graeme Souness as his three top pundits while the former Liverpool man opts for Keane's buddy Micah Richards

Roy Keane, on a rare appearance on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, revealed his top three pundits - rather shockingly perhaps omitting Micah Richards. In a light-hearted section after Jamie Carragher and Keane had eviscerated Aston Villa's attacking display following a drab 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, the former Manchester United had a series of top three questions put to him.
Daily Mail

'My focus is on moving forward': Brendan Rodgers admits Leicester hierarchy knew 'it was going to be a tough season' after 'difficulties' in the transfer market but insists he can make progress with the 'players we have'

Brendan Rodgers claims Leicester’s owners were fully expecting a difficult season as he tries to lift the club off the bottom of the Premier League. The Foxes have lost seven of their opening nine games after a hugely testing summer in which their financial position left little room for manoeuvre in the transfer market. Wesley Fofana was sold to Chelsea for £75million and replaced by £15m Wout Faes, Leicester’s only outfield signing.
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel 'has turned down job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs' since his departure from Chelsea amid suggestions that he would be open to managing England in the future

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly rejected job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since his departure from Chelsea. Tuchel has been out of work since September 7, when he was sacked following Chelsea's defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. According to The Telegraph, in the ensuing period Tuchel has been approached by...
Daily Mail

Newport County hold talks with former Tottenham and Huddersfield technical director David Webb over vacant manager's job at League Two club

Newport County have held talks with former Huddersfield technical director David Webb about their vacant managerial position. The League Two side are searching for a new manager after parting with James Rowberry and his assistant Carl Serrant following a poor start to the season which has left them 18th and just three points clear of the relegation zone after 13 games.
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'are in shock talks with Norwich's Stuart Webber to become their new sporting director' as owner Todd Boehly targets finally making an appointment before next month's World Cup

Chelsea are in talks to appoint Norwich's Stuart Webber as their new sporting director, according to a report. New Blues owner Todd Boehly has made several changes to the backroom staff at the club since taking over from Roman Abramovic in May, and has been on the hunt for a new sporting director in recent weeks.
Daily Mail

Nuno Espirito Santo is targeting a return to management in Europe just three months after taking charge in Saudi Arabia... with former Wolves boss keen on return to Molineux after Julen Lopetegui twice rejected job

Nuno Espirito Santo is targeting a return to top-level European football barely three months after joining Saudi Arabian club At-Ittihad. The former Wolves and Tottenham boss moved to the Middle East in July, following his short-lived reign in north London from August-November 2021. Sportsmail understands the Portuguese would be attracted...
Daily Mail

Michael Carrick is UNLIKELY to take the Middlesbrough job after talks with the club on Tuesday... with ex-Watford boss Rob Edwards the frontrunner as search for Chris Wilder's successor goes on

Michael Carrick is unlikely to make his first entry into management with Middlesbrough after speaking to the club. It is understood the former Manchester United and England midfielder is not keen on the role at this time. That leaves Boro searching for a successor to Chris Wilder, who was sacked...
BBC

Y﻿oung shares Villa frustrations

Ashley Young says Aston Villa must find killer instinct in attack after a night of frustration at Nottingham Forest. Y﻿oung, who scored Villa's goal in the 1-1 draw, told the club's website: "M﻿y thoughts are frustration. With the amount of possession we had, chances created, it feels like a loss to be honest.
The Independent

Stuart Webber: Norwich sporting director emerges as surprise target for Chelsea

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is a shock contender to join Chelsea’s revolution.The 38-year-old has been targeted by the Blues as part of their restructure following Todd Boehly’s takeover.Webber has been at Carrow Road since 2017 and helped them to two Championship titles but their two Premier League campaigns have ended in abject failure.He has been criticised amid a fractious relationship with the fans who questioned his commitment to the Canaries after he revealed earlier this year he had started training to climb Mount Everest.Webber helped improve the Canaries’ training facilities and the club earned new investment last month...
