ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fromtherumbleseat.com

Engineering a Program: How We Got Here

Are you troubled by strange buzzwords in the night? Do you experience feelings of dread in your football stadium? Have you or your family actually seen a schtick-filled press conference, concern-trolling by rival fans, or actual genuine questions about the state of your program? If the answer is yes, then don’t wait another minute. Just pick up the computer and read this very series.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, GA
City
Marietta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Education
State
Mississippi State
City
Roswell, GA
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Rome, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Youth sports facility vacates location in DeKalb

DeKalb’s only privately owned NCAA-certified sporting facility recently vacated its location in South DeKalb due to a prospective movie soundstage development that has now had its plans temporarily withdrawn. The movie soundstage could still be opening in a Memorial Drive strip mall, but the basketball, volleyball, and soccer facility—called...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Football: GT Defense vs. Duke Advanced Stats Review

Final Score: Georgia Tech 23 Duke 20 (OT) Projected EPA (Offense and Defense) Margin of Victory: GT by 17. GT Win Probability (Based on Success Rate, Yards Per Play, and EPA): 88%. Georgia Tech won its second straight game for the first time since Paul Johnson’s farewell season. Overall, Tech...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furman Bisher
Person
Bobby Dodd
Person
Joe Namath
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantafi.com

Nordstrom Rack Opening In Kennesaw

Kennesaw, Georgia is getting an upscale clothing retailer that is well known in Atlanta and other cities. Nordstrom Rack is an off-price outlet version of the Nordstrom’s department store. The new Nordstrom Rack is slated to open in the spring of 2024, according to a news release. The new...
KENNESAW, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Rain, storms moving through metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — After multiple dry weeks in a row, rain finally returned to Atlanta Wednesday afternoon. Parts of north Georgia were under a Level 1 risk for severe storms. The timing wasn’t ideal: The weather delayed the Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 2, which was supposed to have an afternoon start.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown

They call it the “roach drawer.” The kitchen drawer closest to the refrigerator always has roaches in it. Asked when the roaches started appearing, Chloe Devre said with a serious look, “The day we moved in. We open drawers in the kitchen and they just scatter.”  Terminix has been called to the 5-bedroom unit at […] The post Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sociology#Engineering#Downtown Atlanta#Birmingham City#Linus College#Hill#Georgia Tech Let#Southern#Southeastern
wschronicle.com

Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50

The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot dead in Buckhead neighborhood discovered by girl on way to school

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in a Buckhead neighborhood. Police confirmed a man was shot dead near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Police blocked off the road at Battle Creek Way while investigators worked Thursday morning. A drive discovered the body lying...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy