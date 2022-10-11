ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Reportedly Hires J Batt as its New Athletic Director

Well, it appears as though Georgia Tech’s search for a new athletic director is coming to a close. The AJC’s Ken Sugiura is reporting that J Batt, Executive Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief Operating Officer/Chief Revenue Officer for Alabama, will be Tech’s next AD. Ken’s tweet was preceded...
ATLANTA, GA
fromtherumbleseat.com

Engineering a Program: Part 4 - Strategies and Approaches

This is Part IV in Engineering a Program, our series on explaining Georgia Tech’s athletic context to outsiders. If you’d like to read other parts of the series or get a primer on what the series is about, head to its homepage. Now that we’ve gone through some...
ATLANTA, GA
BlueDevilCountry

Duke could become 'wild card' for five-star prep

Despite not yet receiving an offer from first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, Combine Academy (N.C.) five-star junior Trentyn Flowers has repeatedly mentioned interest from the Blue Devils. But on Thursday, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound small forward, who ranks No. 22 on the 247Sports 2024 ...
DURHAM, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Recruiting: Can the Heels seal the deal and land 2023 four-star Zayden High?

In case any of you are out of the loop when it comes to the recruitment of 2023 four-star power forward Zayden High, let me get you up to speed: High made his way to Chapel Hill for his official visit during Hurricane Ian, and from the sounds of it his trip went really well. He spoke very highly of his visit itself, and it helps a lot that he would get a good amount of playing time right away with Pete Nance graduating after this season. All and all, you couldn’t hope for a more successful official visit.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC Official Visit Preview: James Brown

A noticeable recruiting trend in Hubert Davis’ first 18 months as UNC’s head coach is competition. More often than not, Davis identifies two-to-three targets at a given position, offers them both scholarships, then starts the clock. In the 2024 class at lead guard both Elliot Cadeau and Boogie...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
goduke.com

Duke Wraps Up at ACC Basketball Tipoff

CHARLOTTE – The annual ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff was held on Wednesday at the Westin Charlotte, with all 15 conference teams in attendance to discuss the upcoming 2022-23 season. First-year head coach Jon Scheyer was joined by team captain Jeremy Roach and graduate transfer Jacob Grandison, speaking to the...
DURHAM, NC
DURHAM, NC
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer updates Dariq Whitehead's recovery

Duke basketball freshman Dariq Whitehead may not be at full strength after undergoing surgery in late August to repair a fracture in his right foot. However, at the ACC Basketball Tipoff on Wednesday, first-year head coach Jon Scheyer said the 6-foot-7, 220-pound small forward is progressing into ...
DURHAM, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. Mutual Life Insurance Company begins liquidation process

DURHAM, N.C. — The oldest Black-owned insurance company in the United States is coming to an end. Wake County's Superior Court has approved a petition to liquidate North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company. What You Need To Know. North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company is in the process of...
DURHAM, NC
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange Campus HS football team defeats West Orange HS

This slideshow requires JavaScript. WEST ORANGE/EAST ORANGE, NJ — This past week, the East Orange Campus High School football team experienced tragedy close to school grounds. One of their own, Letrell Duncan, a standout sophomore on the basketball team, was shot multiple times in the head on the way home from school. The 16-year-old did not survive. For what was supposed to be a fun rivalry football game between the East Orange Campus and West Orange High School, was now played with heavy hearts.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence sells in Raleigh for $3.6 million

The property located in the 1600 block of Hunting Ridge Road in Raleigh was sold on Sept. 17, 2022. The $3,578,000 purchase price works out to $540 per square foot. The house built in 2021 has an interior space of 6,627 square feet. The house sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
RALEIGH, NC

