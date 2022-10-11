Read full article on original website
fromtherumbleseat.com
Georgia Tech Reportedly Hires J Batt as its New Athletic Director
Well, it appears as though Georgia Tech’s search for a new athletic director is coming to a close. The AJC’s Ken Sugiura is reporting that J Batt, Executive Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief Operating Officer/Chief Revenue Officer for Alabama, will be Tech’s next AD. Ken’s tweet was preceded...
fromtherumbleseat.com
Engineering a Program: Part 4 - Strategies and Approaches
This is Part IV in Engineering a Program, our series on explaining Georgia Tech’s athletic context to outsiders. If you’d like to read other parts of the series or get a primer on what the series is about, head to its homepage. Now that we’ve gone through some...
Duke could become 'wild card' for five-star prep
Despite not yet receiving an offer from first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, Combine Academy (N.C.) five-star junior Trentyn Flowers has repeatedly mentioned interest from the Blue Devils. But on Thursday, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound small forward, who ranks No. 22 on the 247Sports 2024 ...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Recruiting: Can the Heels seal the deal and land 2023 four-star Zayden High?
In case any of you are out of the loop when it comes to the recruitment of 2023 four-star power forward Zayden High, let me get you up to speed: High made his way to Chapel Hill for his official visit during Hurricane Ian, and from the sounds of it his trip went really well. He spoke very highly of his visit itself, and it helps a lot that he would get a good amount of playing time right away with Pete Nance graduating after this season. All and all, you couldn’t hope for a more successful official visit.
packinsider.com
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips Sticks up for NC State at ACC Tipoff
The ACC Tipoff has been going on in Charlotte the past two days, and to kick things off, Commissioner Jim Phillips spoke about a variety of topics, but on two occasions he went out of his way to go to bat for NC State. When talking about how well the...
UNC Official Visit Preview: James Brown
A noticeable recruiting trend in Hubert Davis’ first 18 months as UNC’s head coach is competition. More often than not, Davis identifies two-to-three targets at a given position, offers them both scholarships, then starts the clock. In the 2024 class at lead guard both Elliot Cadeau and Boogie...
247Sports
YouTube Gold: The N.C. A&T Aggies' Blue and Gold Marching Machine at the 1998 Aggie-Eagle Classic
The North Carolina A&T Aggies Blue and Gold Marching Machine has been an intricate part of the Aggie football atmosphere for decades. We came across this YouTube video showing how things were just a few decades ago - that don't seem all that far away. The year was 1998 and...
goduke.com
Duke Wraps Up at ACC Basketball Tipoff
CHARLOTTE – The annual ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff was held on Wednesday at the Westin Charlotte, with all 15 conference teams in attendance to discuss the upcoming 2022-23 season. First-year head coach Jon Scheyer was joined by team captain Jeremy Roach and graduate transfer Jacob Grandison, speaking to the...
Everything Jon Scheyer said at ACC Tipoff Media Day Event
Duke Basketball Head Coach Jon Scheyer will rack up firsts throughout his initial season atop the program where he played his college ball, and Wednesday was another of them - his first time meeting with the media at the Atlantic Coast Conference's Tipoff Media Event in Charlotte, NC. Scheyer was paraded around different TV sets, up on the dais in a relaxed press conference atmosphere, bouncing through tables on "radio row", and finally in breakout sessions with the conference beat writers pointing microphones and cameras in his face asking mostly the same questions over and over.
Time for five-star Trentyn Flowers to announce list
Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Trentyn Flowers tweeted on Wednesday that he'll reveal a list of 13 schools advancing to the next stage of his recruitment at 3:00 p.m. ET Thursday. Although the Duke basketball recruiters have not extended an offer to the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, there's ...
Photos: Historic images from the 1939 Duke-Carolina rivalry game
See historic images from the overflow crowd at Duke
cbs17
NC State cancels outdoor ‘Primetime with the Pack’ basketball tipoff due to threat of rain
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State has canceled its outdoor basketball season tip-off event because rainy weather is in the forecast. Program officials said Wednesday that the Primetime with the Pack event has been called off because of the potential for scattered storms and setup requirements on the plaza outside of PNC Arena.
Meet the unicorns: 5 NC startups valued above $1 billion, with three in Triangle
Cary’s Epic Games far and away leads the pack with a valuation of $31.5 billion.
Jon Scheyer updates Dariq Whitehead's recovery
Duke basketball freshman Dariq Whitehead may not be at full strength after undergoing surgery in late August to repair a fracture in his right foot. However, at the ACC Basketball Tipoff on Wednesday, first-year head coach Jon Scheyer said the 6-foot-7, 220-pound small forward is progressing into ...
These 40 Triangle companies are looking to fill 4,000 jobs – here’s where to find work
RALEIGH – There are more than 4,000 roles open at these 40 technology and life science organizations that have facilities in the Triangle, a slight decrease in the total number of available openings from a week ago as tracked in the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Conversely, the WRAL TechWire...
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. Mutual Life Insurance Company begins liquidation process
DURHAM, N.C. — The oldest Black-owned insurance company in the United States is coming to an end. Wake County's Superior Court has approved a petition to liquidate North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company. What You Need To Know. North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company is in the process of...
Shaw University president ‘outraged’ by perceived targeting of Black students
"Had the students been white, I doubt this detention and search would have occurred," said Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS football team defeats West Orange HS
This slideshow requires JavaScript. WEST ORANGE/EAST ORANGE, NJ — This past week, the East Orange Campus High School football team experienced tragedy close to school grounds. One of their own, Letrell Duncan, a standout sophomore on the basketball team, was shot multiple times in the head on the way home from school. The 16-year-old did not survive. For what was supposed to be a fun rivalry football game between the East Orange Campus and West Orange High School, was now played with heavy hearts.
New luxury student housing on Hillsborough Street means Raleigh hotel will be demolished
The former Brownstone Hotel will be torn down to make way for student housing, complete with spa, coffee shop and gym.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence sells in Raleigh for $3.6 million
The property located in the 1600 block of Hunting Ridge Road in Raleigh was sold on Sept. 17, 2022. The $3,578,000 purchase price works out to $540 per square foot. The house built in 2021 has an interior space of 6,627 square feet. The house sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
