3DPrint.com

Farsoon Introduces Three New Large-Format Metal 3D Printers

Farsoon, the leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in China’s metal additive manufacturing (AM) market, announced that it will introduce three new laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) platforms to the U.S. and European, Middle Eastern, and African (EMEA) markets. Following on the success of its large-volume FS621M system that it released two years ago, Farsoon has developed three new versions: the FS621M Pro-4 and Pro-6, and the FS621M-U-4.
Post-Processing for 3D Printing to Reach $1.8B by 2031

Industry research firm SmarTech Analysis has published its latest report on post-processing for the additive manufacturing industry, “Post-Processing for Additive Manufacturing: Market Analysis and Forecast,” which shows the critical role of post-processing will spur a billion-dollar market during the next decade. Authored by 3D printing expert and founder...
Audi, GE, EOS and More Found Bavarian 3D Printing Cluster (without BMW)

Six companies joined the Technical University of Munich (TUM) to establish what they have dubbed the Bavarian AM Cluster. Befittingly this happened at the Munich 3D printing conference, AMTC. The memorandum of understanding was signed by Audi, EOS, GE Additive, Linde, MTU Aero Engines, Oerlikon, and Siemens along with the University. This joint undertaking is a non-profit dedicated to industrializing additive manufacturing (AM). These companies are already geographically close to each other, as Bavaria traditionally has had a very strong position in AM. The foundation will also be colocated at the TUM campus with TUM-Oerlikon AM Institute and other researchers in 3D printing.
3D Printing News Briefs, October 15, 2022: Post-Processing, Prosthetics, & More

We’re starting with business in 3D Printing News Briefs, as AML3D has appointed a new CEO. Moving on, the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland has selected AM Solutions for its post-processing needs, and Europe’s first 3D printed office extension has been completed by PERI Group with a COBOD system. Finally, Formlabs and PSYONIC partnered to develop new approach to prosthetic design using 3D printing, and Artec 3D’s Eva scanner is being used to help create custom-designed prosthetic shields for Armenian war victims.
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 16, 2022

Because there an insane number of events and webinars for this week’s roundup, I’m going to do things a little differently in this edition. First, I’ll list all of the AM industry-related events, along with a very brief description of each one. Then, I’ll go through the different tours taking place around the world, and finally, I’ll tell you in more detail about all of the webinars offered this week. Without further ado, let’s dive right in!
3DPOD Episode 123: Dale Swarts, 3D Printed Orthopedic Implants, and More

After working in aerospace, engineer Dale Swarts went into the orthopedics industry, where he worked at Zimmer for many years, rising to the status of director. Later, he became the Applied Research Director at Pipeline Orthopedics. When that firm was taken over by Mako, he took the position of director before becoming the Chief Engineer at Stryker when it acquired Mako. Dale knows an awful lot about 3D printing orthopedics. Now semi-retired, but advising such firms as Oxford Performance Materials and VulcanForms, he’s able to clearly explain the intersection of additive and orthopedics.
SPY

Screw the VR Games, I Want the New Meta Quest Pro To Declutter My Work Station

Technology is moving at a rapid rate. One area that’s certainly been buzzing of late is the world of virtual reality. Meta, formerly Facebook, unveiled its upcoming Meta Quest Pro headset the other day, showcasing the future of how mixed reality could have a substantial impact in our lives. While the online showcase event did indeed tap into its next-generation of VR gameplay, I was intrigued by its pivot of being more of a productivity tool in the work space. For years now, we’ve been teased by the potential of virtual and augmented realities, but now we’re seeing a bigger push...
