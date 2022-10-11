I don’t feel that employers are looking past minuscule things. My husband is a disabled Navy vet and he has been trying to get back into the work force now that our youngest is in school. He has been turned down left and right since we move to Wisconsin from MN. He knows electrical mechanics on machines and robots and has worked for 15+ years with that and lasers. He had a TBI and nerve damage happen while in the military but he is very much capable to work and has a good work ethic. He has been turned down by employers even Kwik Trip (because he has too much knowledge in the world) and is too skilled. Other places because his tattoos even though they are covered up by overalls and doesnt affect his work. Another company because he had THC in his system because marijuana is the only thing that takes the pain away of his nervous system and keeps him from having seizures.
