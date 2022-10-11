The Wisconsin Department of Health Services at an event in Milwaukee announced Gov. Tony Evers is directing $16 million in grants to improve maternal and child health. Through collaborations with Wisconsin’s two leading public health endowments, the Medical College of Wisconsin Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment and the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health, the dollars will be invested in efforts to close gaps in maternal and child health outcomes. In addition, the initiative provides funding to DHS’ Maternal and Child Health Program to administer a grant program.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO