ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitty Hawk, NC

Comments / 0

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Early morning party results in assault, stabbings

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, a planned party at 302 Scotsville Street in Columbia spawned a fight that sent five people to hospitals. At 1:50 a.m., Tyrrell County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene with multiple reports of a man down. When deputies...
COLUMBIA, NC
WITN

DA: Actions of officer shooting dog were “warranted and justified”

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WITN) - A district attorney says the actions of the officer who shot and killed a dog in Kitty Hawk were “warranted and justified.”. The town Tuesday morning released the results of its internal investigation. The officer, who the dog’s owner said was Robert “Mac” Meador, was placed on administrative leave after shooting the animal on October 1.
KITTY HAWK, NC
WITN

SBI called in to investigate child’s death in Chowan County

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Chowan County Sheriff says he has requested the assistance of the SBI in the investigation of the death of a child. The two-year-old boy was found unresponsive last Friday. Chowan County deputies say they were called to a home on Virginia Road for a missing...
CHOWAN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Kitty Hawk, NC
Kitty Hawk, NC
Crime & Safety
WITN

Five years ago today four prison workers killed in attempted escape

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday is a somber day at an Eastern Carolina state prison where five years ago four employees were killed during an attempted prison break. The attack on October 12, 2017, at Pasquotank Correctional Institution left Corrections Manager Veronica Darden and Officer Justin Smith dead after the assault in the prison’s sewing plant, while Officer Wendy Shannon and mechanic Geoffrey Howe died later from their injuries.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WTKR News 3

Cause of Virginia Beach house fire under investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An investigation is underway into what started a fire at a home in Virginia Beach. It happened around 5:25 p.m. on Barten Court, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department. When crews got to the scene, they found flames coming from the front door and foyer of a two-story home.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Security Camera#A Kitty Hawk Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thecoastlandtimes.com

Crews battle Kill Devil Hills blaze

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department has reported that on October 11, 2022 at 11:57 p.m., KDHFD fire crews responded to a call of a fully involved structure fire in the 500 block of Burns Drive. Fire crews from Colington, Nags Head and Kitty Hawk fire departments also responded to...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

No injuries reported in KDH fire, extensive damage to structure

(Kill Devil Hills Fire Department) On October 11 at 11:57 p.m., Kill Devil Hills Fire Department crews responded to a report of a fully involved structure fire in the 500 block of Burns Drive. Fire crews from Colington Volunteer Fire Department, Nags Head Fire Department and Kitty Hawk Fire Department responded to the incident.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare Sheriff ramps up fight against human trafficking

County gets $400K grant for regional trafficking task force. Jaclyn Kiene holds a position that the Dare County Sheriff’s Office just created in March of this year. She’s an investigator dedicated to addressing the growing problem of human trafficking in the county. In that role, Kiene — who...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake motorcyclist dies in crash on I-64

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man died Monday night in a motorcycle crash on I-64 in Chesapeake near the High Rise Bridge. The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on westbound I-64 just before the bridge, Virginia State Police say. Police say the motorcyclist, 30-year-old Sergio A. Barrios,...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy