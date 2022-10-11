Read full article on original website
KOCO
Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
History comes to life during Wewoka Sorghum Festival
An annual celebration that brings history to life is coming to one Oklahoma community.
Sign swaying in the wind causes concern for Edmond residents
A massive sign swaying heavily in the wind made a dangerous situation for Edmond residents.
KOCO
Oklahoma restaurant temporarily closed while child is in ER with rare infection
OKLAHOMA CITY — A local Asian restaurant has been closed for the past few weeks, but not for lack of business. A TikTok video and the story of a child in the emergency room have drawn the hearts of millions. Grayson Pham is 3 years old and loves dinosaurs.
Photos: Adorable dogs in search of loving homes in OKC
Officials at the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are seeking loving homes for dozens of adoptable dogs and cats.
KOCO
5-year-old at center of Norman Amber Alert found safe in Oklahoma City
NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman child at the center of an Amber Alert that was issued Tuesday night was found safe. Norman police issued an Amber Alert after they believed a 5-year-old was the victim of parental kidnapping. The child was later found safe in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5...
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Stitt’s secret plan to build a new Governor’s mansion
KFOR unearthed a secret plan to build a brand new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex.
blackchronicle.com
Heavy rain, lightning fires, possible tornado weather hit OKC Monday
Firefighters performed a water rescue and battled lightning-related fires Monday morning as meteorologists warned Oklahoma City residents of extreme weather by way of Wednesday. Forecasters suggested residents of central Oklahoma to be ready for the opportunity of extreme weather, flash flooding and tornadoes all through the day Monday. Between 4...
Dog who was abandoned in OKC becomes Internet sensation
An Oklahoma City dog who was left abandoned is now winning hearts across the nation.
OU College Of Dentistry Offers Free Care To Oklahoma Veterans
The University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry, Oklahoma Dental Association, Oklahoma Dental Foundation and Henry Schein Dental will host the third annual Veteran’s Day Dental Clinic on Saturday, Nov. 12. The coordinated one-day event improves access to care and provides professional dental services at no cost to Oklahoma veterans....
One arrested, one wanted for murder at Oklahoma City motel
Officials say one person is in custody and another man is wanted for a murder at an Oklahoma City motel.
Father of four found dead at troubled Oklahoma City motel
For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn.
ocolly.com
Tailgate scene: Rustic truck runs in family
Tailgating in Stillwater is electric. Today The O'Colly was able to speak too Berry Keeler, owner of a classic dodge truck with a brand-new Cummins diesel engine. Berry said that his truck is "passed down by generation". After asking him how this idea sprung to his mind, Berry responded, "Why not rebuild a truck and take it tailgating every game day".
Man shot to death at Oklahoma City motel identified
Officials have identified the man who was found shot to death at an Oklahoma City motel.
1600kush.com
Stillwater man accused of attacking his brother with glass shard
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 27-year-old Stillwater man has been jailed on $5,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 court appearance on a felony charge of using a glass shard to slash at his brother, who had wounds on his arms and body. The defendant, Kevin Adrian Garcia could receive as...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
The numbers are in! State Fair’s economic impact in OKC
If you went to the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair this year, perhaps to ride rides, or to eat some fancy food concoction, you were one of about 900,000 people to walk the midway!
Family & Friends Looking For Answers After Man Brutally Beaten Outside OKC Bar
Close friends and family of a metro man who was found brutally beaten outside a northwest Oklahoma City bar over the weekend are asking for the public’s help. Oklahoma City police are working to identify suspects and what motivated the attack of Greg Simon who is fighting for his life at OU Medical Center.
OKC Police release body cam footage of police shooting in Northwest OKC
Oklahoma City Police released body cam video showing the moments their officers opened fire on a suspect with a gun.
KOCO
Investigation underway after missing Shawnee man's body believed to be found in minivan
SHAWNEE, Okla. — The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body believed to be that of a missing 43-year-old man was found in a minivan. According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database, deputies went to Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin's home in Shawnee on Sept. 2 to serve papers out of Pottawatomie County District Court. The door was open, and an investigation made deputies believe that a crime had occurred.
