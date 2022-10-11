Georgia Tech put together an impressive performance this past weekend to knock off a Duke team that looked better than it on paper, despite said Duke team being in year one under new head coach Mike Elko. I’m not quite ready to say that any performances or tactics were particularly stellar, but if you’re a fan of signs of progress, there are definitely a bunch of those in these underlying numbers. Let’s dive in.

