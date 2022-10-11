Read full article on original website
Post-Processing for 3D Printing to Reach $1.8B by 2031
Industry research firm SmarTech Analysis has published its latest report on post-processing for the additive manufacturing industry, “Post-Processing for Additive Manufacturing: Market Analysis and Forecast,” which shows the critical role of post-processing will spur a billion-dollar market during the next decade. Authored by 3D printing expert and founder...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 16, 2022
Because there an insane number of events and webinars for this week’s roundup, I’m going to do things a little differently in this edition. First, I’ll list all of the AM industry-related events, along with a very brief description of each one. Then, I’ll go through the different tours taking place around the world, and finally, I’ll tell you in more detail about all of the webinars offered this week. Without further ado, let’s dive right in!
3DPOD Episode 123: Dale Swarts, 3D Printed Orthopedic Implants, and More
After working in aerospace, engineer Dale Swarts went into the orthopedics industry, where he worked at Zimmer for many years, rising to the status of director. Later, he became the Applied Research Director at Pipeline Orthopedics. When that firm was taken over by Mako, he took the position of director before becoming the Chief Engineer at Stryker when it acquired Mako. Dale knows an awful lot about 3D printing orthopedics. Now semi-retired, but advising such firms as Oxford Performance Materials and VulcanForms, he’s able to clearly explain the intersection of additive and orthopedics.
