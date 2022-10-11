ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
3DPrint.com

Post-Processing for 3D Printing to Reach $1.8B by 2031

Industry research firm SmarTech Analysis has published its latest report on post-processing for the additive manufacturing industry, “Post-Processing for Additive Manufacturing: Market Analysis and Forecast,” which shows the critical role of post-processing will spur a billion-dollar market during the next decade. Authored by 3D printing expert and founder...
ENGINEERING
3DPrint.com

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 16, 2022

Because there an insane number of events and webinars for this week’s roundup, I’m going to do things a little differently in this edition. First, I’ll list all of the AM industry-related events, along with a very brief description of each one. Then, I’ll go through the different tours taking place around the world, and finally, I’ll tell you in more detail about all of the webinars offered this week. Without further ado, let’s dive right in!
TECHNOLOGY
3DPrint.com

3DPOD Episode 123: Dale Swarts, 3D Printed Orthopedic Implants, and More

After working in aerospace, engineer Dale Swarts went into the orthopedics industry, where he worked at Zimmer for many years, rising to the status of director. Later, he became the Applied Research Director at Pipeline Orthopedics. When that firm was taken over by Mako, he took the position of director before becoming the Chief Engineer at Stryker when it acquired Mako. Dale knows an awful lot about 3D printing orthopedics. Now semi-retired, but advising such firms as Oxford Performance Materials and VulcanForms, he’s able to clearly explain the intersection of additive and orthopedics.
PODCAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy