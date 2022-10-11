Read full article on original website
Related
Consulting-Specifying Engineer
Driving future change: California Air Resources Board’s Southern California Headquarters raises the bar for all-electric building design
Interdisciplinary collaboration. Next-generation innovation. The culmination of collaborative innovation, the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) new Southern California Headquarters – Mary D. Nichols Campus establishes one of the most advanced vehicle emissions testing and research facilities in the world, as well as the largest zero net energy (ZNE) structure of its kind across the United States — setting a new standard for sustainable, human-centric design that drives future change and advances the planet towards decarbonization.
California’s Salton Sea is shrinking because of Colorado River water shortage, research finds
The water levels of California’s most polluted lake, the Salton Sea, have been dropping for more than two decades, exposing people in nearby communities like Riverside to toxic chemicals. Now, scientists might have finally figured out why the lake has been shrinking. In a study recently published in the journal Water Resources Research, a…
Amid The Climate Crisis, A Southern California Tribe Works To Preserve Nature and Tradition
For millennia, the Serrano people relied on whipplei yucca. Now, the climate crisis is making it harder to find in the wild.
iecn.com
MITA hosts an Apprentice Masonry Skills Challenge
The Masonry Industry Training Association (MITA) will host an Apprentice Masonry Skills Challenge for the Southern California Region on Saturday, October 25, 2022, at the Rancheros Club located at 1198 Washington Street in Riverside. The event will begin at 7:00 a.m. with judge and competitor meetings, and the competition will start at 8:00 a.m. The apprentices will have three hours to complete individual projects with block and brick, then they will be scored by a team of judges who are all seasoned masonry industry skills experts. Trophies, along with tools, will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in each year. Apprentices compete in year 1, 2 and 3 based on their period in the program. The event runs till noon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valero Energy Corp. responds to Newsom and California Energy Commission accusations about rising gas prices
Valero Energy Corp. released a statement responding to the California Energy Commission and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s accusations of oil companies allowing gas prices in the Golden State to be disproportionately higher than the national average in exchange for high profit returns. The average gas price in California is $6.30 as of Oct.10, while the national […]
KTVU FOX 2
California's bullet train project may never be finished
OAKLAND, Calif. - A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished. A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs. The vision of the project is...
Mysterious 'Fogbow' Weather Phenomenon Appears Over California
A photographer captured the image over San Francisco while walking in the Marin Headlands.
CBS News
Look At This: Lake Balboa Park
A local taste of the great outdoors located right in the middle of the San Fernando Valley. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at Lake Balboa Park which has become a popular destination for many families across the Southern California.
IN THIS ARTICLE
California’s Drought Withers Vegetables in the Fields, Sending Grocery Prices Higher
A lack of rain and snow in central California and restricted water supplies from the Colorado River in the southernmost part of the state have withered summer crops like tomatoes and onions and threatened leafy greens grown in the winter. That has added pressure to grocery prices, putting a squeeze...
KTVU FOX 2
These are the worst California cities for retirees: study
LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
Paso Robles wine resort is among the best in Southern California, magazine says
Condé Nast Traveler is recognizing the SLO County resort for the sixth consecutive year.
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails
LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
Subway Fans Are In Shambles Over Menu Item No Longer Available
Subway customers have noticed this sandwich chain’s protein is missing from their restaurants. While it’s not unusual for fast food mainstays to change over time, it’s also not a common occurrence that such a change involves removing a major item from the menu.
In-Depth: What's the difference between Prop 26 and Prop 27?
Voters can make California the 31st state to legalize sports betting, but two propositions on the ballot offer very different options. ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons explains what sets them apart.
65% of Southern Californians afraid to visit Tijuana, tourism officials say
According to Baja California tourism officials and the Mexican Consulate in San Diego, 65% of Southern California residents, especially white Americans, haven't been to Tijuana in the last 15 years out of fear something might happen to them.
When will you receive your California Middle Class Tax Refund?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Middle Class Tax Refund payments as high as $1,050 are going out to millions in the state who need financial relief. However, while the payments started going out Friday, your eligibility determines how fast the money hits your mailbox or bank account. According to the...
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Oct. 12
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Coast of California where the two fault lines are located that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was record west to northwest of Trinidad, CA, between the two fault lines, and a 2.5-magnitude was recorded right at the southern junction west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Digital License Plates Are Now Legal In California
Earlier this year, California ran a pilot program for digital license plates. While the program was running, no more than 0.5% of registered vehicles were granted access. On 5 October 2022, the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates bill (AB-984) was updated, officially granting everyone in the state permission to use a digital license plate. Digital license plates are now officially in California, Arizona, and Michigan. Texas currently allows digital plates for commercial fleets.
nypressnews.com
Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected
Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
Comments / 0