Construction

Consulting-Specifying Engineer

Driving future change: California Air Resources Board’s Southern California Headquarters raises the bar for all-electric building design

Interdisciplinary collaboration. Next-generation innovation. The culmination of collaborative innovation, the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) new Southern California Headquarters – Mary D. Nichols Campus establishes one of the most advanced vehicle emissions testing and research facilities in the world, as well as the largest zero net energy (ZNE) structure of its kind across the United States — setting a new standard for sustainable, human-centric design that drives future change and advances the planet towards decarbonization.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iecn.com

MITA hosts an Apprentice Masonry Skills Challenge

The Masonry Industry Training Association (MITA) will host an Apprentice Masonry Skills Challenge for the Southern California Region on Saturday, October 25, 2022, at the Rancheros Club located at 1198 Washington Street in Riverside. The event will begin at 7:00 a.m. with judge and competitor meetings, and the competition will start at 8:00 a.m. The apprentices will have three hours to complete individual projects with block and brick, then they will be scored by a team of judges who are all seasoned masonry industry skills experts. Trophies, along with tools, will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in each year. Apprentices compete in year 1, 2 and 3 based on their period in the program. The event runs till noon.
RIVERSIDE, CA
State
Virginia State
KGET

Valero Energy Corp. responds to Newsom and California Energy Commission accusations about rising gas prices

Valero Energy Corp. released a statement responding to the California Energy Commission and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s accusations of oil companies allowing gas prices in the Golden State to be disproportionately higher than the national average in exchange for high profit returns. The average gas price in California is $6.30 as of Oct.10, while the national […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California's bullet train project may never be finished

OAKLAND, Calif. - A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished. A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs. The vision of the project is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Look At This: Lake Balboa Park

A local taste of the great outdoors located right in the middle of the San Fernando Valley. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at Lake Balboa Park which has become a popular destination for many families across the Southern California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

These are the worst California cities for retirees: study

LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
CALIFORNIA STATE
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Oct. 12

A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Coast of California where the two fault lines are located that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was record west to northwest of Trinidad, CA, between the two fault lines, and a 2.5-magnitude was recorded right at the southern junction west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
CarBuzz.com

Digital License Plates Are Now Legal In California

Earlier this year, California ran a pilot program for digital license plates. While the program was running, no more than 0.5% of registered vehicles were granted access. On 5 October 2022, the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates bill (AB-984) was updated, officially granting everyone in the state permission to use a digital license plate. Digital license plates are now officially in California, Arizona, and Michigan. Texas currently allows digital plates for commercial fleets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nypressnews.com

Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected

Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Community Policy