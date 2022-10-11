The Masonry Industry Training Association (MITA) will host an Apprentice Masonry Skills Challenge for the Southern California Region on Saturday, October 25, 2022, at the Rancheros Club located at 1198 Washington Street in Riverside. The event will begin at 7:00 a.m. with judge and competitor meetings, and the competition will start at 8:00 a.m. The apprentices will have three hours to complete individual projects with block and brick, then they will be scored by a team of judges who are all seasoned masonry industry skills experts. Trophies, along with tools, will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in each year. Apprentices compete in year 1, 2 and 3 based on their period in the program. The event runs till noon.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO