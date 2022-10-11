ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

cwbradio.com

Wausau Man Charged with Possession of Methamphetamine

Anthony Anderson, 40, Wausau, is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The indictment alleges that he possessed the methamphetamine on August 1, 2022. If convicted, Anderson faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison.
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Portage County investigators say 1984 case thought to be murder now ruled accidental death

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities have now ruled the 1984 death of Janet Raasch an accident. Janet Raasch was reported missing 38 years ago today. Investigators said she was hitchhiking at the time of her disappearance. Her remains were found near the intersection of Highway 54 and J outside Plover by hunters a month later after she was reported missing.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
cwbradio.com

Miami Man Arrested for Scamming Marshfield Woman Appears in Marathon County Court

A Miami man appeared in Marathon County Court for scamming a Marshfield woman out of nearly $50,000. Back in May, an elderly woman stated she had received a call from someone stating they were from the Marshfield Police Department. The individual told the woman that her granddaughter had caused an accident and she was in jail. The elderly woman was told she’d have to pay $40,000 plus $7,000 in processing fees.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wiproud.com

Wood Co. Sheriff investigating suspicious death

WOOD COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected drug overdose after a body was found in the town of Cranmoor. According to information from the sheriff’s office, the body of 41-year-old Jeffery Manley was found in an outbuilding on his property.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
stevenspoint.news

Point woman dies in I-39 crash

PORTAGE COUNTY – A 43-year-old Stevens Point woman has died follow an Oct. 12 I-39 crash in Portage County. The accident occurred around 8:45 a.m. on I-39 SB at North Second Street near Stevens Point. “The crash involved one fatality,” a DOT release stated. “A trooper from The...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Wood County man found dead from suspected drug overdose

TOWN OF CRANMOOR – A south Wood County man reported missing nearly two weeks ago has been found dead, the victim of a suspected drug overdose. According to a news release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Jeffrey J. Manley, 41, was found dead Sunday, Oct. 9 on his Town of Cranmoor property. The Sheriff’s Department release said Manley was found dead in an outbuilding on the property. Deputies also said Manley had not been seen for nearly two weeks prior to his discovery, and had been reported as missing to the sheriff’s department. An active investigation into Manley’s whereabouts was ongoing at the time of his discovery.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Seven arrested following Wisconsin drug bust, ‘large’ quantities of drugs found

HANSEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested in central Wisconsin after authorities executed five search warrants and reportedly found drugs, guns and currency. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent drug bust that happened on October 6. Five search warrants were executed in the Town of Hansen and the Village of Vesper.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Death of Wisconsin woman from 38 years ago solved

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Investigators say the death of a 20-year-old woman who died in 1984 has been ruled accidental. Janet Raasch, who was a student at UW Stout, was reported missing 38 years ago today. Investigators said she was hitch hiking at the time of her disappearance. Her remains...
STEVENS POINT, WI
Public Safety
WausauPilot

Stevens Point woman dead in I-39 crash

A 43-year-old Stevens Point woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Oct. 12 on I-39 at North Second Street near Stevens Point. Police say the driver was southbound on the interstate, driving a 2019...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Driver killed after striking bridge pillar in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 43-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries during a crash Wednesday morning in Stevens Point. The crash happened around 9 a.m. in the southbound lane of I-39 near North 2nd Street. Investigators said the driver entered the median and struck a bridge pillar. The driver died...
STEVENS POINT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Waupaca man who ‘distributed roughly 40 lbs of meth’ throughout Wisconsin sentenced

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 37-year-old formerly from Waupaca was sentenced on Friday for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Justin Baumgardt pleaded guilty in June and at one point while being interviewed by officers he admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and estimated distributing roughly 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Wisconsin.
WAUPACA, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Arrested for 8th OWI

A 55 year old Marshfield man was taken into custody in the 1200 block of S. Central Ave pursuant a traffic stop for OWI 8th offense, felony possession of THC, felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. After hours Probation and Parole was contacted. The male was transported to the Wood County...
MARSHFIELD, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Wisconsin Rapids woman dead following I-39 crash

PORTAGE COUNTY – A south Wood County woman was killed and another person was injured, following an Oct. 10 traffic accident. The one-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on northbound I-39 at mile marker No. 164. “The vehicle drifted into the median, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County

TOWN OF CRANMOOR, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the town of Cranmoor. According to a press release, the body of 41-year-old Jeffery Manley was found in an outbuilding on his property. Manley had not been seen for nearly two weeks and had been reported missing. The sheriff’s department was actively investigating his disappearance.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19 found safe

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 17-year-old girl reported missing on Sept. 19 was found safe in Wausau Tuesday night. Morgan Torrens was located in the city of Wausau. The Sheriff’s Department thanks everyone for their help.
WAUSAU, WI

