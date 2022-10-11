Read full article on original website
tvnewscheck.com
Steve Carlston Named KTTV-KCOP GM
Fox Television Stations today named Steve Carlston senior vice president and general manager of its KTTV (Fox)-KCOP (MNT) duopoly in Los Angeles. He assumes this position Oct. 26, succeeding Bill Lamb, who retired on Oct. 3. Jack Abernethy, FTS CEO, said: “We were fortunate that someone with Steve’s exceptional track...
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
NFL・
Quantum Leap Boss Promises NBC Reboot Will Address Sam Beckett's Leap Into Magic From Original Series
Does Quantum Leap’s Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) remember Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) jumping into him? NBC’s continuation of the time-travel series will provide an answer in the coming weeks. Episode 4 will address the leap in question, which occurred in a Season 3 episode of the original series featuring Christopher Kirby as a young Magic, showrunner Martin Gero tells TVLine. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero hints. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]....
tvnewscheck.com
EarthxTV Sets Broadcast Distribution Deals With Charter, NCTC, Sky, Freeview, M7
EarthxTV, a Dallas-based television entertainment network dedicated to environmental sustainability, is now available in millions of households in the U.S., U.K. and Europe through distribution deals with Charter Communications and the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) in the U.S.; Sky and Freeview in the U.K.; and M7 in Europe, it was announced today by Rajan Singh, head of distribution for EarthxTV. The deals mark the launch of the ad-supported network with leading distribution platforms (MVPDs). The 24/7 linear network caters to audiences increasingly attuned to those pressing issues affecting our planet.
tvnewscheck.com
Red Bee Media Streamlines Simultaneous Radio-TV Broadcast Production With QuantumCast Partnership
Red Bee Media, a global media services provider, has partnered with QuantumCast, a cloud-based orchestration of QuantumCast audio backend services, to expand its audio streaming capability offering for customers. This updated service offering from Red Bee Media, the company says, “will allow broadcasters to benefit from greater device reach, improved ad insertion capability and increased scalability for both TV and radio.”
TNT Acquires The Lazarus Project, UK Action Drama, to Debut in Early 2023
Just when you thought TNT was getting out of the scripted business, they’re kinda sorta back in. TNT announced on Wednesday morning that it has acquired The Lazarus Project, a UK action-thriller that made its debut across the pond this June, with an eye on an early 2023 Stateside premiere. The Lazarus Project will thus mark the first new scripted drama to bow on TNT since the April 2022 merger that brought Discovery and WarnerMedia together as Warner Bros. Discovery. (Since that merger, Claws and Animal Kingdom have both ended, while Snowpiercer is heading into a fourth/final season that was greenlit prior.) “We...
tvnewscheck.com
In Newsy — Now Scripps News — An Alternative To Cable News’ ‘Talk Radio’ Leanings
It’s a safe bet to say that Newsy has followed a singular trajectory in the history of TV news. Its major plot points are askew, out of step with the path trod by its competitors. Almost everything about Newsy, which will be rebranded as Scripps News when the company launches a new national news division on Jan. 1, is unlikely, untrendy, nonconforming. And if it all works, it may just reboot the template for national news.
tvnewscheck.com
BTESA, Enensys Team Expands Delivery Of TV Channels For RTVC
Broad Telecom SA (BTESA), a turn-key systems integrator and transmitter manufacturer, announced “a new milestone on efficient delivery of TV channels with the first DVB-SIS deployment in America.” It deployed a OneBeam solution from Enensys Technologies in the archipelago of San Andres and Providencia for RTVC in Colombia.
tvnewscheck.com
AIMS And AES Partner To Present Media Over IP Pavilion At AES New York
The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) and the Audio Engineering Society (AES) are partnering to present the Media over IP Pavilion at the upcoming AES New York 2022 show, scheduled for Oct. 19-20 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Over the course of the two-day convention, the Media over IP Theater will feature a regular program of 30-minute presentations — open to all AES attendees — covering a broad range of topics in audio and video over IP, as well as the standards and specifications outlined in the AIMS roadmap.
Jeff Barnaby, Canadian Indigenous Director of ‘Rhymes for Young Ghouls’, Dies at 46
Canadian Indigenous filmmaker Jeff Barnaby, best known for his Rhymes For Young Ghouls and Blood Quantum movies, has passed away. He was 46 years old. Barnaby, who was raised on the Mi’gmaq community of Listuguj, died on Thursday in Montreal after a year-long battle with cancer, his publicist confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. More from The Hollywood ReporterJerry Kalajian, Intellectual Property Group Co-Founder, Dies at 68Dennis Virkler, Oscar-Nominated Editor of 'The Fugitive' and 'The Hunt for Red October,' Dies at 80Willie Spence, 'American Idol' Finalist, Dies in Vehicle Crash at 23 The filmmaker revolutionized Canadian indigenous filmmaking by using genre film tropes to...
tvnewscheck.com
NAB Show NY: FOR-A Offers Complete SMPTE ST 2110-Based Solution
As part of the company’s commitment to the needs of broadcasters, FOR-A will showcase a full line up that support the SMPTE ST 2110 standard at the upcoming 2022 NAB Show New York (Oct. 17-20, Javits Center, booth 1024). The SMPTE ST 2110 standards support multicast IP streaming of uncompressed video over local area networks for a more scalable and vendor-agnostic solution. Among the highlighted FOR-A hardware offerings with an ST 2110 interface are the FA-1616 multi-channel signal processor, MV-1640IP IP Multi Viewer, and the HVS-6000 4K/HD video switcher. Software solutions supporting the standard at NAB New York include the SOAR-A Edge IP transport appliance; SOAR-A IPTV, an IP distribution service, SOAR-A Graphics, a CG and graphics engine; and SOAR-A Play, a-software-based media server.
tvnewscheck.com
NAB Show NY: Maxon To Showcase Toolset And Support Artists
Once again, the 3D and Motion Design Show will take place live and in person at NAB Show New York (Oct. 19-20, Javits Center), and will be streamed directly from the Maxon booth (1839). Presentations will also be available on demand shortly after airing on 3DMotionShow.com, as well as the Maxon YouTube channel.
The Dish: Warner Bros. Discovery Braces For New Round Of Layoffs This Week
Another wave of Warner Bros Discovery post-merger layoffs is coming. We hear multiple divisions of the merged company will be impacted, with Warner Bros. Television Group considered a main target. The staff reductions are expected this week, as soon as (and likely) Tuesday. Speculation about the imminent downsizing started spreading like wildfire Monday morning. Reps for WBD and WBTVG declined comment.
tvnewscheck.com
NAB Show NY: TVU Networks Demonstrates Results from Customer Feedback With Design Upgrades To Cloud Native And Customizable Ecosystem
TVU Networks, a provider of cloud and IP-based live video production technology, will shine its spotlight on 5G remote production, cloud-based playout and new device integration at the 2022 NAB Show New York, Oct. 17-20 at the Javits Center in New York. TVU will exhibit in booth 1318 during the show.
tvnewscheck.com
NAB Show NY: FOR-A’s New Software Platform ‘SOAR-A’ Includes SMPTE ST 2110 Capability
With a combination of new and expanded partnerships and an emphasis on software-defined advances, FOR-A has created a live production ecosystem that it says works with all flavors of IP, supports 12G over 4K and addresses a cloud-based workflow. FOR-A will showcase its new approach at the 2022 NAB Show New York, Oct. 17-20 at the Javits Center in New York. The company will exhibit in booth 1024.
tvnewscheck.com
NAB Show NY/AES: Nugen AUDIO To Feature Array Of Immersive Audio Plug-Ins
Nugen Audio will highlight its latest plug-in updates to attendees at AES/NAB New York 2022 (AES Booth 152 APP), including the new Halo Vision software and updates to SigMod. Released last month, Halo Vision is a customizable, real-time visual analysis suite designed for 3D, surround and immersive audio workflows. The company will also present its SigMod plug-in, which was recently updated to provide users with greater flexibility within the signal architecture. Nugen will also showcase its Paragon and Paragon ST convolution reverb solutions, which were released to acclaim in the time since the last in-person AES event.
World Screen News
Parul Agrawal Named Head of Drama at Warner Bros. TV
Warner Bros. Television (WBTV) has promoted Parul Agrawal to senior VP and head of drama development. Agrawal joined WBTV in 2010 and most recently served as VP of drama development, since 2019. In her new role, Agrawal will spearhead the creation of new dramatic TV programming for all platforms. This includes drama series, limited series and movies for television that the studio will produce for Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max, external streaming services, cable and U.S. broadcast networks.
ABC Hires Felicia Joseph As SVP, Casting
ABC has a new casting exec. Felicia Joseph has joined the company as SVP, Casting, ABC Entertainment. She replaces John Villacorta, who has been in this job since 2020 and departs for a new opportunity. She will oversee the casting strategy, development and execution for all network pilots and current series, as well as unscripted casting for Hulu and other Walt Disney Television brands and reports to EVP, Casting Sharon Klein. Joseph CSA was most recently SVP, Casting at MRC, where she was responsible for casting, packaging and artist relations for the television studio’s originals including The Great, Ozark, Shining Girls, Poker Face...
