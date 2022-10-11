ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Grab It While You Can: Kim Kardashian & Meghan Markle Swear By This $9 Body Oil That Has 66,000 Perfect Ratings on Amazon

Dark spots and stretch marks are normal occurrences. We get them, you get them, everyone gets them! They’re nothing to conceal, but if you are on the market for a remedy that’ll help fade both, boy have we found the product for you.  Bio-Oil’s iconic Skincare Oil has garnered praises from tons of celebs, including Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle. It has also earned over 66,000 perfect five-star ratings and is Amazon’s No.1 bestselling body oil.  Not to mention, it’s down to just $9 on the final day of the Prime Early Access Sale. Sign up for a Prime membership or free...
The Independent

Cerave Amazon Prime Day deals: Up to 44% off cleansing balm, SA lotion and moisturiser

We’ve been counting down the days to Amazon Prime Day 2022 for weeks, and now the event is in its final few hours.Much like any big sale event, like Black Friday or the Boxing Day sales, people are falling into two camps – those who are taking things cooly and calmly, having bagged all the bargains they wanted, and those in a last-minute frenzy.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogBut fear not. There’s no need to panic, as there are still countless deals to be had on TVs, laptops, home appliances and many more big-ticketed items. Plus, we’re...
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day: Aveeno’s daily moisturising body lotion is nearly half price

Amazon Prime Day is hotting up, and we’ve found scorching savings across all shopping sections – from gaming, TVs and tech, to home appliances, laptops, fitness and much more. You’d better be quick to bag a bargain, though, as the deals end at midnight tonight. Whether you’ve been browsing big-name brands like Shark, Simba, Apple and Nintendo, or fancy finding a surprise saving, our shopping experts have come across price drops on everything from AirPods and GHD straighteners to headphones and watches.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogIt’s not just electronics and larger, pricier purchases on sale, though – we’ve been keeping a keen...
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Beats Just Slashed Almost $150 Off Its Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The list of high-quality noise-cancelling headphones on the market seems to get longer by the minute, but rarely do you see them go on sale. Luckily, the retailer has discounted the excellent Studio3 wireless headphones for as much as 43% off online. The headphones regularly cost almost $350, but the new promotion saves you up to nearly $150, bringing the price down to just $199.99.   Buy: Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones $199.95 The Studio3 headphones are a good choice for listening to music on the go because they feature adaptive noise cancellation, so your favorite songs will sound loud and clear, even...
TechRadar

Walmart kicks off Black Friday early with the first-ever Apple Watch 8 deals

Walmart isn't willing to miss out on the action and has followed in the footsteps of various other retailers with its own selection of early Black Friday deals. It's now launched a three-day sale with some huge savings up for grabs on loads of top tech, including the latest Apple Watch 8, TVs, laptops, appliances, and more.
TechRadar

Forget Black Friday: the Apple Watch 8 is on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day

If you were thinking about waiting till Black Friday to snag Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch on sale - think again. Amazon's October Prime Day sale has a $50 discount on the Apple Watch Series 8, bringing the price down to $379 (was $429) (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch and the best Prime Day Apple Watch deal you can snag today.
Elle

Crest Whitening Strips Are 35% Off On Amazon Right Now

You know what never goes out of style? Sparkling white teeth. You can stock up on all the whitening pens on the market, but sometimes, you can't beat a classic. The tried-and-true when it comes to removing stubborn stains and yellow tones are the Crest 3D Whitestrips. And today, they're 35% off on Amazon.
The Independent

The Echo dot 4th gen plummets to just £19.99 for Amazon Prime Day 2

There are three new Echo dot smart speakers on the way. But before you utter the words “Alexa, get me a 5th gen dot, pronto”, wait a second, because last year’s 4th gen model has just been discounted by a whopping 60 per cent.The 4th generation Echo dot, which was released last year, usually retails for £49.99, but Amazon is selling the black colourway for just £19.99. The last time we saw the 4th-gen Amazon Echo dot plummet to this price was on Amazon Prime Day in July, so we’re not surprised the deal is matched for the retailer’s second...
The Independent

Garmin’s forerunner 245 smartwatch has £110 off for Amazon Prime Day 2

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale – basically Prime Day 2.0 – is well underway, lasting til 23:59 Wednesday 12 October. So far, the retail giant has not disappointed and we’ve seen stellar discounts over a whole range of products.Whether you’re looking for some new noise cancelling headphones or wish to stack up on dishwasher tablets and other household essentials, there’s a bargain to bag for everyone and we keep track of all the best deals in our live coverage.If you’re keen to find a fitness deal then you’re in luck, as we’ve spotted great discounts on renowned fitness tracker brands...
BGR.com

Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Beats headphones deals

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is packed full of deep discounts on headphones. That includes wildly popular Bose headphones and Sony headphones, which are available at the lowest prices of the year. On top of that, there are fantastic Prime Early Access Sale deals on Beats headphones and earbuds by Apple.
Elle

Jennifer Lopez’s Pink Crop Top and Sweat Set Is Peak J.Lo Private Jet Fashion

For better or worse environmentally, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took a private jet from Miami to Los Angeles after attending the memorial service for JR Ridinger on Saturday. Lopez arrived back in L.A. on the jet Sunday, stepping out wearing exactly what you'd expect J.Lo to wear on a flight: a pink sweat set with a crop top and lounge pants. The 53-year-old actress put her toned torso on display in the look and carried a mint green bag. She accessorized with hoop earrings and white sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA

