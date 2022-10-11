ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiplinger

Tax Withholding Changes Can Boost Your Paycheck Now and Avoid Penalties Later

Do yourself a favor: Look at your last paycheck and see how much federal income tax has been withheld from your wages so far this year. If you've had too much or too little withheld, there's still time to change your tax withholding for the rest of the year (and beyond). But, since you probably only have a couple of pay periods left this year, you need to act as soon as possible to have an impact on your overall 2022 withholding.
AOL Corp

Key tax benefits that are changing for tax year 2022

On March 11, 2021 the American Rescue Plan was signed into law to provide financial relief for millions of Americans. The plan included a third round of stimulus relief and expanded tax benefits that families could claim on their 2021 taxes (the taxes filed in 2022), however these tax benefits will either revert back to what they were before the American Rescue Plan or expire.
AOL Corp

Maximizing tax deductions for the business use of your car

• Deducting the business use of your car can reduce both your personal income tax and your self-employment tax (the amount you pay into Social Security and Medicare as the “owner” of your rideshare business). • One method of calculating the business use of your car is to...
