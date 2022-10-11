Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
New Atlanta Restaurant (Hopdoddy Burger Bar)LifewnikkAtlanta, GA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in GeorgiaTravel MavenChamblee, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Child Tax Credit 2022: How Much Will You Get?
Among the many government stimulus programs launched to help Americans weather the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most effective was an expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) that provided families with...
Child Tax Credit 2022: Check If You're Eligible For Remaining $750 Direct Payment
The Child Tax Credit monthly payments helped families manage their finances and afford needs, but when those payments stopped, families had trouble, according to a nationwide poll.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tax Withholding Changes Can Boost Your Paycheck Now and Avoid Penalties Later
Do yourself a favor: Look at your last paycheck and see how much federal income tax has been withheld from your wages so far this year. If you've had too much or too little withheld, there's still time to change your tax withholding for the rest of the year (and beyond). But, since you probably only have a couple of pay periods left this year, you need to act as soon as possible to have an impact on your overall 2022 withholding.
AOL Corp
Key tax benefits that are changing for tax year 2022
On March 11, 2021 the American Rescue Plan was signed into law to provide financial relief for millions of Americans. The plan included a third round of stimulus relief and expanded tax benefits that families could claim on their 2021 taxes (the taxes filed in 2022), however these tax benefits will either revert back to what they were before the American Rescue Plan or expire.
Get a Tax Refund Every Year? Suze Orman Insists There's Something 'Radically Wrong' With That
A tax refund isn't the windfall you might think it is.
5 Tax Deadlines for October 17
Many taxpayers know that October 17 is the due date for filing an extended tax return, but there are other tax deadlines on this date.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Maximizing tax deductions for the business use of your car
• Deducting the business use of your car can reduce both your personal income tax and your self-employment tax (the amount you pay into Social Security and Medicare as the “owner” of your rideshare business). • One method of calculating the business use of your car is to...
Over 50 and Single? Here’s How To Best Plan For Your Retirement
If you’re over 50 and single, you’re in good company. According to the Pew Research Center, more than one-quarter of those ages 50-64 identify as single, and that number jumps to 36% of those 65 and older. From a financial planning perspective, it’s a lot easier to save,...
Want to Make More Money? You Need to Rethink Everything.
These five tips will give you a new framework for thinking about how to get rich.
Comments / 0