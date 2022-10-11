ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Man hit by double-locomotive in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a man who was hit by a double locomotive on South Church Street Tuesday morning. According to police, the locomotive engineer sounded his horn once he saw the 24-year-old man walking alongside the tracks with his head down.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Nurse robbed at gunpoint in parking lot, suspects in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested a couple who robbed a nurse at gunpoint on Monday. According to Metro Police, Phillip Brewer, 39, and Tiffany Likens, 40, were arrested Thursday morning at a motel on Bell Road. Brewer and Likens are being charged with aggravated robbery. Officials...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WSMV

Multiple people hospitalized following crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wreckage cleanup crews were busy on Tuesday night after multiple vehicles crashed on a small highway outside of Springfield. According to Smokey Barn News, three vehicles were involved in the crash on Highway 76 near Herbert Shannon Road on Tuesday night. One of the vehicles flipped and slid down an embankment.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Locomotive#Church Street#Csx#Rail Cars#Car Dealer#Accident#Mpd Public Information
WSMV

Overturned semi wreaks havoc on I-65 in Robertson Co.

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The interstate was down to one lane on Monday night when a tractor-trailer rolled over while heading into Nashville. According to Smokey Barn News, the semi lost control while driving south on I-65 and rolled around 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred just before the Orlinda exit at Highway 52.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Four people arrested after guns, drugs recovered from Jeep

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four people were arrested Monday night after police found guns, drugs and money in a Jeep. Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department were on Hillside Avenue late Monday night when they found a jeep with four people. Officials said the Jeep smelled strongly of marijuana...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Update with Technology, Body Cam's and More

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Technology continues to get better, sometimes by the minute. But, how do law enforcement departments stay up-to-date with the tech world? Simple. Police departments across the nation evolve as new technology is released and as new crimes are committed. In Murfreesboro, police officers were once issued pagers. Now,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
carthagecourier.com

Teen motorcycle accident victim

Funeral services were held Sunday afternoon for an 18-year-old Popes Hill man killed in a single motorcycle accident in neighboring Trousdale County. Titus Mofield died at a Nashville hospital from injuries sustained in the accident. The wreck occurred around 3 p.m., Wednesday (October 5) at 316 East Main Street within...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Christiana Murder Suspect Accused of Killing Neighbor to Appear in Court Next Month

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – WGNS has an update regarding a murder investigation that is under the direction of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, 54-Year-old Jeffery Hayden Burris of Christiana is accused of killing 58-year-old Clarence “Bluker” Rowden, III on July 6, 2022. Rutherford County District Attorney Jennings Jones told WGNS…
CHRISTIANA, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Faith & Blue Night Builds Better Relationships in Rutherford County

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn) Wearing the badge signifies law enforcement officers serve to keep residents safe and secure, said Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Keith Lowery. “We want people to know they can depend on the blue,” Lowery said. He delivered the remarks during the first national Faith & Blue event sponsored by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

VA Medical Campus in Murfreesboro Hiring Nurses - Potential $20k Sign-On Bonus

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – In Murfreesboro, a walk-in hiring fair for nurses is being held October 19th at the Alvin C. York VA campus, which is at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Compton Road. The hiring fair is hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs 'Tennessee Valley Healthcare System' (TVHS) between 9 a.m.and 2 p.m., to help reduce critical staffing shortages.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy