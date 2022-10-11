ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

skisoutheast.com

Ober Gatlinburg Purchased By Owner Of Ole Smokey, Yee-Haw Brewing

Tennessee’s lone Ski Resort has a new owner. Ober Gatlinburg has been purchased by Sevier County native Joe Baker with the sale being completed this week. The Mountain Press reported the news on Tuesday. Baker is known for starting Ole Smoky Moonshine, and also started Yee-Haw Brewing. Per the...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Gatlinburg businesses look to rebuild after massive fire

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four downtown Gatlinburg businesses are picking up the pieces after a fire Sunday morning destroyed their building. China Bazaar, Pucker’s Sports Grill, Gifts of Gatlinburg, and Café 420 were all deemed a complete loss. Cleanup continued Tuesday, with crews piling up rubble near Traffic...
GATLINBURG, TN
WTVC

Dollywood's DreamMore Resort & Spa

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn — Family time comes naturally at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa. Surrounded by the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains yet only minutes away from excitement, Dollywood's DreamMore Resort offers everything to make your family's trip memorable. Our very own Josh Robinson takes us on an exclusive tour!
PIGEON FORGE, TN
patricksbbqtrail.com

Preacher’s Smokehouse, Sevierville, TN

I want to tell everyone about Preacher’s Smokehouse in Sevierville, TN. Tammy and I recently took a trip to the Great Smoky Mountains for a nice vacation. We were hoping that this trip, almost 2 weeks, would give me lots of BBQ to write about but that didn’t work out. For a large portion of our trip, we were both sick and just ate because we had to. We had read about Preacher’s Smokehouse online before we went and really wanted to give them a try. So, we waited towards the end of our trip to give them a fair chance. Turns out they were our only chance for this vacation. Here’s what we found hiding in those mountains.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WJHL

Rising costs, backed up vet appointments causing overcrowded animal shelters in Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Animal shelters in the Tri-Cities are packed with more animals than they can handle. Most are operating with double their normal limit of animals in their facility. Shelter leaders told News Channel 11 that there are a few factors contributing to the overcrowding. “Honestly, it’s been coming for years,” said Elizabethton/Carter County Animal […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WATE

Local Mexican bakery has ‘delisioco’ treats

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Healthy and tasty treats are found with this couple. Angelique’s, a Mexican bakery, that regularly caters to pop-up markets around town, brings flavor and culture together. Husband and wife team, Norma Palacios and husband Alejandro Villegas, have been running their on-the-go bakery for about...
ALCOA, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

MISSING 14 YEAR-OLD LOCATED BY EAST TN VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers were on the lookout for a missing teen, according to the group’s website. Jacob Cisson, 14, was found safely a few hours after ETVCS officials announced him missing. “Thank you to everyone who shared, kept an eye out and contacted Crime Stoppers,” officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud brings the Axe

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud is so much more than a show, it celebrates the competitors that make lumberjack games such an exciting pastime. SeeMoreSmokies.com has great deals on attractions like this everyday, experience the adventure of the Smokies with SeeMoreSmokies.com. If you have...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police locate missing woman, dog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked the Uber driver of a missing woman and her dog to come forward Monday. Now, that missing woman and dog have been found. Aireona Davis was last seen on Oct. 5 after she “became friendly” with a man while she was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

CCSO finds, returns more than $10,000 in stolen items to owner

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton commends the hard work of the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division that led to the return of an abundance of stolen property to the rightful owner. CCSO Detectives were able to determine more than $10,000 in property was stolen...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Sun comes out after First Alert - then getting colder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The WVLT First Alert is all over. There is a lot of wind damage in Middle Tennessee. While we had hundreds of lightning strikes, 40 mph gusts, and the strongest storms for some in more than a month, there was not much damage locally. By Thursday...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

How to handle road rage and aggressive driving encounters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is celebrating National Crime Prevention month in October with several National Night Out events across the region. The events are in an effort to promote safety and awareness, while also connecting the community with the officers that protect them.
KNOXVILLE, TN
